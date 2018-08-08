Buzzworthy 8-Minute Abs Routine

It’s time to stop neglecting ab day, ladies! We all want that toned tummy, but we understand your frustration of not seeing results after your 50th consecutive day of 200 crunches. This ab workout routine is quick and effective and works all areas of your tummy, so there is no excuse not to do it! The best part? This routine is crunch-free! This exercise will only take you eight minutes, but we guarantee you’ll feel more after these eight minutes than you do after your series of mindless crunches.

Workout:

Complete each move for one minute, doing as many reps as you can within that one-minute period. Move straight to the next move with no rest. After the final exercise, rest for a minute and then repeat the whole sequence one more time for an effective eight-minute total body workout.

1. Side Plank Super Crunch | :60

Obliques are easy to forget about and hard to fully work, but with this move, your obliques will be screaming for mercy!

Step 1: Get into forearm side crunch with your elbow directly underneath your shoulder. Rest your top hand behind your head with elbow pointing to ceiling.

Step 2: Bring your top leg in with a bended knee pointing toward your top elbow. When bringing your knee in toward your elbow, keep your hips raised and your abs in tight. Return top leg to starting position and repeat.

2. Starfish Abs | :60

This move encompasses all your ab muscles in just a few movements.

Step 1: Lie on your back and create an “X” shape with the arms and legs. Use your mat as a guide, putting the feet and elbows at the corners.

Step 2: Peel one shoulder off the ground, extending that arm up and across the body as the opposite leg lifts. Try to touch your toe. Keep the other leg on the ground.

Step 3: Lie back down completely.

Step 4: Peel opposite shoulder off the ground, extending that arm up and across the body as the opposite leg lifts. Try to touch your toe. Keep the other leg on the ground.

3. Boat Crunch | :60

To successfully complete this move, you’ll have to really utilize your core to keep your balance. Make sure you’re not using your back for the brute of the work or else you could end up with an injury.

Step 1: Sit down on your tush, bend your knees, then raise your legs until the knees are over the hips. Raise your upper body until you create a “V” from the chest to the thighs. Extend the arms forward for balance. Pull the belly button in so you are not arching your back. Try to get your calves parallel with the floor.

Step 2: Inhale and extend the legs out as you drop the upper body, opening the “V” to become almost parallel with the floor. Think about being long. Flex or point the feet.

Modification (Beginner): Rest on your elbows. Inhale and extend the legs out as you drop the upper body, opening the “V” to become almost parallel with the floor. Think about being long. Flex or point the feet. Exhale and crunch the legs back to the starting position. If the boat pose is too easy for you, you can come into a full V-sit. Find the balance on your sit bones and completely straighten the legs. This will recruit more strength from the lower abdominals.

4. Superman | :60

This may not look difficult, but after 20 or so seconds, your abs will be burning!

Step 1: Start by lying face down and extending your arms out in front of you.

Step 2: Press your shoulder blades together and lift your arms, chest, and legs off the floor.

Step 3: Hold position for 60 seconds, keeping your head up and your arms extended out in front of you.

Modification (Beginner): Lift just your legs and chest for 30 seconds and then lift just your arms for 30 seconds.

Rest for a minute, grab a drink of water, and then gear up to repeat this series one more time through. We hope you’re ready for a hard core!