Bust the Bulge Ab Workout

This ab-focused workout is a real bulge buster! You’ll be finished in less than 10 minutes. We’ll show you how to isolate the core to accentuate that hourglass-look hiding underneath. We’re talking about the obliques, the lower belly bulge that’s always so stubborn, and all the supporting core muscles, including the lats and glutes. To make this workout work for you, add 150 minutes of cardio each week while eating healthy snacks and meals. But right now, it’s time to work. Grab your mat and turn up the volume on your favorite tunes!

The Moves:

20 Sumo Side Crunches (10 each side)

20 Dead Bug (10 each side)

20 Lying Leg Lifts

20 Plank Hip Dips (10 each side)

20 Seated Tuck

20 Windshield Wipers (10 each side)

Sumo Side Crunch | 20x (10 each side)

Do it: Stand wide with your toes turned out 45 degrees. Bring hands to touch behind head, elbows bent out to sides, and lower into a sumo squat. Maintaining your squat, side bend to the right at waist to bring right elbow to right knee. Repeat to left to complete 1 rep.

Dead Bug | 20x (10 each side)

Do it: Lie on your back with a neutral spine and your hips and knees at right angles with your palms pressed into your thighs just above your knees. Pull your abs to your spine keeping your ribs and pelvis still as you lengthen your right arm and leg out until they are almost parallel to the floor. Keep your torso and spine completely stable as the arm and leg move.Return to the starting position, and repeat on the left side to complete one rep. On your back, press your palms into your knees as they bend to the hip-line. Reach the same side arm and leg out to full extension, aiming for a parallel line. Bring the hand back to the knee and switch sides for one rep.

Lying Leg Lifts | 20x

Do it: Lie on your back with your hands by your sides. Elevate your feet slightly of the ground, about 6 inches. Your knees should be slightly bent. From this position, gently raise your legs to approximately 30 degrees. Use your muscles to control your movement and exhale as you lift your legs. Slowly lower your legs to the starting position without allowing them to touch the floor. Pause and then repeat. Modification (Beginner): If you’re experiencing lower back pain, place your hands under your tailbone for added support or bend your knees.

Side Plank Hip Dips | 20x (10 each side)

Do it: Begin in your side plank with the shoulder over the wrist, feet stacked or staggered (shown here) and lower oblique engaged to stay lifted. Let the hips drop a few inches without hinging them backward. Step 3: Squeeze the lower oblique to lift you up past the neutral starting point into and arched position. Notice the intense crunch of the lower side abs. To help, inhale when you dip and exhale when you lift. Modification (Beginner): Use a smaller range of motion and widen your feet to feel more stable.

Boat Crunch | 20x

Do it: Sit down, bend your knees, then raise your legs until the knees are over the hips. Raise your upper body until you create a “V” from the chest to the thighs. Extend the arms forward for balance. Pull the belly button in so you are not arching your back. Try to get your calves parallel with the floor. Inhale and extend the legs out as you drop the upper body, opening the “V” to become almost parallel with the floor. Think about being long. Flex or point the feet. Modification (Beginner): Rest on your elbows. Inhale and extend the legs out as you drop the upper body, opening the “V” to become almost parallel with the floor. Think about being long. Flex or point the feet. Exhale and crunch the legs back to the starting position. If the boat pose is too easy for you, you can come into a full V-sit. Find the balance on your sit bones and completely straighten the legs. This will recruit more strength from the lower abdominals.

Windshield Wiper | 20x

Do it: Lie on your back with your arms in the shape of a T and legs lifted so they’re perpendicular to the floor. Shift hips a few inches to the left, then exhale and drop both legs slowly to the right, stopping before they touch the floor. Hold for a deep breath, exhale, and return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Modification (Beginner): Bend the knees right over the hip line, maintain 90-degree bend.