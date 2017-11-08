Some Of Brad Pitt’s Exes Are Reportedly Trying To Reconnect With The Now Single Actor
Now that Brad Pitt is back on the market following the announcement of his divorce, some of the 53-year-old actor's high-profile exes and other Hollywood leading ladies are reportedly interested in taking Angelina Jolie's spot by his side.
Sources close to the World War Z star claim that he has been fending off advances from multiple actresses.
"Brad has been dating a bit, but he is extremely careful to keep it a secret," an insider said while talking to Page Six. "He's focused on his kids, and he's happy — now that he has settled his divorce from Angelina — to be out of the public eye."
The first Tinseltown beauty that has reportedly shown interest in dating Brad is Gwyneth Paltrow.
The two met on the set of Seven back in 1994. In the film, Paltrow portrayed Pitt's wife. Their onscreen romance must have translated into real life as they got engaged shortly after the film came out.
Gwyneth later called off their engagement claiming that she felt too young to tie the knot as she was 24 at the time. In recent years, the Academy Award-winning actress called off her marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
Keep scrolling to see more of Brad Pitt's reportedly interested exes and Hollywood beauties.
Sienna Miller
American Sniper actress Sienna Miller has allegedly been interested in dating Brad, and from the sounds of recent reports, the feeling might be mutual!
During a recent dinner for the film The Lost City of Z, a source claims that Brad was acting extremely flirty with Sienna. Pitt is an executive producer on the flick, and Miller is starring in the upcoming movie.
prevnext
Kate Hudson
Rumors have been swirling in the media that there has been a budding romance between Brad Pitt and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress Kate Hudson.
Shortly after Brad and Angelina announced their split in September, the tabloids began to speculate that Kate Hudson was in the mix for Pitt's affection.
Considering their relationship has been nothing more than tabloid rumor, Kate Hudson's brother, Oliver Hudson, spoke out about the "relationship" in a hilarious Instagram post.
Oliver took to social media to share a tabloid cover that alleged Brad was moving in with Kate.
He wrote: "[Brad's] messy as sh*t! He drinks out the f*cking cart and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!!
prevnext
Thandie Newton
One of Brad Pitt's exes that has allegedly shown interest in Brad is Thandie Newton.
The two dated back in the 1990's. Shortly after filming Interview with the Vampire, Brad and Thandie got together and were photographed together just once at a film premiere in '93. They eventually broke up but remained friendly following their split.
prevnext
Christina Applegate
There has been heavy speculation that Christina Applegate is interested in dating Brad Pitt. The 45-year-old actually went on a date back in 1988 with the Oklahoma-born star, but it didn't pan out so well at the time.0comments
"We went to the MTV Movie Awards and I ditched him," she recalled. "I left with somebody else!"
From the sounds of the latest reports, Applegate likely wouldn't be ditching Brad if he took her out again.prev