Some Of Brad Pitt’s Exes Are Reportedly Trying To Reconnect With The Now Single Actor

Now that Brad Pitt is back on the market following the announcement of his divorce, some of the 53-year-old actor's high-profile exes and other Hollywood leading ladies are reportedly interested in taking Angelina Jolie's spot by his side.

Sources close to the World War Z star claim that he has been fending off advances from multiple actresses.

"Brad has been dating a bit, but he is extremely careful to keep it a secret," an insider said while talking to Page Six. "He's focused on his kids, and he's happy — now that he has settled his divorce from Angelina — to be out of the public eye."

The first Tinseltown beauty that has reportedly shown interest in dating Brad is Gwyneth Paltrow.

The two met on the set of Seven back in 1994. In the film, Paltrow portrayed Pitt's wife. Their onscreen romance must have translated into real life as they got engaged shortly after the film came out.

Gwyneth later called off their engagement claiming that she felt too young to tie the knot as she was 24 at the time. In recent years, the Academy Award-winning actress called off her marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

