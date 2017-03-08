Boy Meets World’s Mr. Feeny Reveals He Was Abused As A Child

William Daniels best known for his role as Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World has revealed some devastating news.

Daniels has opened up about his past and has said he only realized he was abused as a child much later in life.

He wrote in There I Go Again: How I Came to Be Mr. Feeny, John Adams, Dr. Craig, KITT & Many Others that his mother forced him to perform and work crazy hours even on weekends.

"Many decades later, when I started writing this book, I started seeing a psychologist…who suggested that I was an abused child," the 89-year-old wrote in an excerpt obtained by PEOPLE. "I was shocked to hear such a description — that I had been robbed of a normal childhood, forced to perform and put into situations that I had no control over."

He added, "It was unhealthy, my doctor said, that I was unable to express my anger, my fears and my dread of knowing what was expected of me in the future."

Williams also said that his mother's failure to compliment him was hard on him.

"Why did my mother have to drag us around, throwing back carpets in her friends' apartments, demanding that we dance like trained monkeys?… And why was I such a wimp and couldn't say no? In my defense, I was just a child. But still," he wrote.

Despite his loss of childhood, Daniels says he still has immense love for his parents, who have both passed away.

And although he was forced to perform and was robbed of a healthy childhood, there is nothing else that Daniels would rather have done with his life than be on a stage or in front of the camera lens.

There I Go Again: How I Came to Be Mr. Feeny, John Adams, Dr. Craig, KITT, & Many Others is on sale now.

More News:

[H/T Page Six]