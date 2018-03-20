7 Body Odors You Should Never Ignore

No one wants to talk about gross smells, especially if they seem weird or out of place. However, ignoring foul odors that seem unusual can be a recipe for disaster when it comes to caring for your body. Obviously, you don’t need to dash to the doctor just because you smell less than pleasant after a serious workout, but if you think something might be wrong, don’t ignore it for too much longer.

Here are seven strange scents that are more than little concerning and that might be worth bringing up with your doctor.

1. Constant Bad B.O.

Everyone smells a little funky sometimes, especially if you sweat a lot or spend a significant amount of time outdoors, but a constant lingering odor might be indicative of a larger problem. Your diet, gender, overall health and medication routine can influence your unique body odor, so if you notice that you perpetually struggle with how you smell, you might need to make some changes in your lifestyle. Talk to your doctor to figure out what could be causing the unusual body odor.

2. Terrible Morning Breath

If your dragon breath scares your breakfast mates away, then you might have a problem. People with unusually dry breath tend to wind up with mouths that are full of bacteria and even infections. Problems with your gums and tongue can be extremely serious if left unchecked, so schedule regular cleanings with your dentist to ensure that everything is normal.

3. Sweet Breath

Although a pleasant, fruity-smelling breath might sound like a good thing, it can actually be a red flag. The American Heart Association says that an oddly sweet breath can be indicative of diabetes, which goes undiagnosed in roughly 8 million Americans each year. Sign up for yearly wellness screenings so you can catch any complications in advance.

4. Strong-Scented Urine

No one wants to bring up the fact that their pee smells strange, but you should definitely take note if it seems especially noticeable. Strong-smelling pee can be a sign of a UTI (urinary tract infection), which can lead to serious problems if it isn’t medically treated. Fortunately, UTIs are fairly simple to remedy as long as you visit a clinic or doctor.

» What the Color of Your Urine Says About Your Health

5. Excessive Post-Workout Odors

Everyone sweats when they’re active, but if you feel that you’re extra smelly in comparison to those around you in the gym, it might not just be your imagination. Rancid body odors can be a sign of digestion problems, especially if you aren’t eating properly. Talk to your doctor about lifestyle changes you can make to prevent your sweat from stinking up the place.

6. Wounds That Smell Funny

If you incurred an injury recently, like a cut or scrape, and it now smells gross, immediately seek medical attention to ensure that you are caring for the injury properly. Bad smells can indicate that the wound is becoming infected, and if that infection goes untreated, you can wind up in a dangerous situation.

7. Perpetually Stinky-Smelling Feet

Stinky feet are hardly uncommon, but if your feet are continuously foul-smelling, there might be bigger problems behind the scenes. Your feet can harbor plenty of fungal infections, and in worse cases, bacterial infections. These need to be treated to ensure that your feet stay in tip-top shape, so head to the doctor if you’re afraid to go barefoot around people because of the noticeable odor.

