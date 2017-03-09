Blac Chyna's Neighbors In Calabasas Gated Community Complain To Police Of Her 'Thug Friends’

Looks like Blac Chyna's neighbors are not happy with her. According to TMZ, the reality star's neighbors have claimed that she has thug friends that jump the security gate and cause ruckus at the gated community in Calabasas, California.

According to the publication, Rob Kardashian has moved back in, but then changed their story saying he had not. Later E! News reported the exes are getting closer and are "working on staying together."

Some of the people who live around Chyna have complained that her "thug friends" climb over the security walls to hang out at the posh home where they make noise at all hours of the night. Residents are required to drive through the main gate where there is a guard shack. The locals think it is a 'dangerous situation.'"

When police were in the community Tuesday for an unrelated matter several neighbors reportedly flagged them down and ticked off a laundry list of complaints against Chyna, the site claimed.

The worst was the "thugs" visiting their home, according to the source.

It was alleged the men did not go through the front gate but rather "jumped the wall, avoiding security."

And they make noise all night long even though baby Dream, who was born in November, is in the home.

The locals were also afraid that the bad habits are bringing down the neighborhood. Rob parks his car on the front lawn when visiting Chyna because her luxury vehicles take up the driveway and garage.

[H/T Daily Mail]