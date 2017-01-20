Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Stunning People’s Choice Awards Dress

Kaley Cuoco shared a video of her stunning dress that she wore to Wednesday night's People's Choice Awards. The Big Bang Theory actress went full princess mode as she rocked a vibrant blue gown with a flowing bottom and a pair of bright pink high heels.

Ready for the @peopleschoice awards! A video posted by @normancook on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Cuoco captioned the video: "Ready for the @peopleschoice awards!"

The 31-year-old actress was also able to show off the dress to million of TV viewers at home as The Big Bang Theory took home the People's Choice Awards 2017 For Favorite Network TV Comedy on Wednesday night.

The Big Bang Theory was able to claim victory after being up against some seriously stiff competition. Other shows nominated for the year's coveted award included Black-ish, Jane the Virgin, Modern Family, and New Girl.

Kaley Cuoco also shared a snap from the stage while the cast of the wildly popular CBS series was accepting the People's Choice Award.

She captioned the photo: "Thank you @peopleschoice and all the voters for once again making @thebigbangtheory_ your favorite comedy!! After 10 seasons it sure feels amazing to still be liked...thank you thank you!!!!!!!!!"

Thank you @peopleschoice and all the voters for once again making @thebigbangtheory__ your favourite comedy!! After 10 seasons it sure feels amazing to still be liked 🤓🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽thank you thank you!!!!!!!! A photo posted by @normancook on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

During the after party, Cuoco posted a snap with several of her co-stars minus Jim Parsons. "Proud to call these people my costars and family! Congrats to everyone who makes @thebigbangtheory_ the magical blessing that it is! @therealjimparsons missing you!"

Proud to call these people my costars and family! Congrats to everyone who makes @thebigbangtheory__ the magical blessing that it is! @therealjimparsons missing you! 💋💗 A photo posted by @normancook on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:40pm PST

To keep up with Kaley Cuoco, follow her on Instagram here.

What were your thoughts on Kaley Cuoco's People's Choice Awards dress?

[H/T Instagram: Norman Cook]