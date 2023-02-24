Amazon: The Best Deals to Shop This Weekend

Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds (Photo: Amazon) You can get the best price of the year on second-generation Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancellation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro. Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, $229 (down from $250) $229 at Amazon prevnext

iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity (Photo: Amazon) If you haven't yet tried a Roomba robot vacuum, dive in and get this model that's on sale now. You can control it with the iRobot app or your own voice assistant, such as Alexa. The Roomba loosens, lifts, and suctions without you ever needing to to touch it, and it senses and eliminates dirt automatically. It's smart enough to navigate around stairs, furniture and along edges safely. iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity, $270 (down from $350)

Zinus 12-inch ultra cooling gel memory foam mattress (Photo: Amazon) Don't worry, mattress sales aren't over yet. Get a 12-inch, full-size gel memory foam mattress for around $350, and enjoy waking up feeling refreshed, Twin, full and queen sizes are available, and if 12 inches is too all for you, there are also mattress options at eight inches and 10 inches. If you don't like the mattress, you can return it for a full refund within the first 100 days. One reviewer wrote, "I did not know where to begin when buying one of these mattresses in a box! HOWEVER, thank you to GOD I landed on this one. It is definitely cooling, which I wanted, but usually with any switch in my sleeping arrangement I get back pain... well, the first night sleeping on this, I had ZERO back pain." Zinus 12-inch ultra cooling gel memory foam mattress, full, $353 (down from $579)

Teeho smart deadbolt lock (Photo: Amazon) Get passcode entry to your home with a smart deadbolt lock. It's easy to install, and offers up to 20 different access codes for family use as well as a temporary security code for single-use guest entry. The temporary code will automatically delete after being used one time. Oh, and you can set the door to lock automatically or even You'll be alerted when the battery is running low, too. Teeho smart deadbolt lock, $38 after 5% coupon (reduced from $50)

Blink Mini plug-in indoor smart security camera bundle (Photo: Amazon) Staying secure inside your home is even easier with smart security cameras, like these Blink Minis that pair with Alexa and Blink video doorbells. Get a set of three in this bundle, which also includes a 30-day free trial to the Blink Subscription Plan that allows you to save and share clips. But you can also plug in your cameras and watch live with the free Blink Home Monitor app. This bundle includes three Blink Mini cameras, three mounting kits with stands, three USB cables and three power adapters. Blink Mini plug-in indoor smart security camera bundle, $85 (down from $100)

Samsonite lumbar support pillow (Photo: Amazon) Unlike other back support pillows, this mesh one from Samsonite promises to never flatten, providing you with the kind of lumbar comfort you may need. Neither too firm nor too soft, the lumbar support pillow can improve sitting posture. Plus, it's a cinch to clean and you can transport it with you to the office, your car or your home with ease. Samsonite lumbar support pillow, $20 (down from $30)

Amazon Kindle Scribe essentials bundle (Photo: Amazon) This Kindle Scribe bundle is perfect for the writer in your life. This comes with the 64GB Kindle Scribe in a paperwhite display, allowing people to easily read and write on one tablet. Included is the Amazon Premium digital pen, a leather folio Kindle cover and a power adapter. Amazon Kindle Scribe essentials bundle, $480 (down from $520)

Jiasifu HD monocular telescope with smartphone adapter (Photo: Amazon) Whether you're a stargazer, a hunter, a birdwatcher or just an outdoorsy person who wants the best look of all that nature has to offer, a monocular telescope can make all the difference. This one offers 40 times magnification and a 60mm object lens diameter so you can see clear, bright images at every available field of view. Attach it to your smartphone -- it's compatible with all of them -- to share your sights with friends and loved ones. It even offers a good view in low light. And it's over $100 off, so what do you have to lose? Jiasifu HD monocular telescope with smartphone adapter, $39 (down from $150)

Fimei indoor electric grill (Photo: Amazon) Maybe it's still a bit too chilly to grill, or maybe you're an apartment-dweller without an outdoor grill at your disposal. No problem -- you can get this indoor electric grill with nonstick removable grill plates for less than $50. Get the delicious taste of grilled meats and veggies at home without worrying about smoke or needing to oil the grills. This easy-to-clean indoor grill comes with seven gear temperature adjustments, so you can change up your heat levels easily. Fimei indoor electric grill, $45 after $5 off coupon

Wanai 3.5-feet free-standing deep freezer (Photo: Amazon) If you want a deep freezer but don't have a ton of space, this chest deep freezer is perfect for you, and it's on sale from Amazon now. It has a removable storage basket so you can stack food toward the top or bottom as needed and seven different thermostat settings for your particular deep freezer needs. It's a smart way to save money -- you can bulk freeze food items when they're on sale. Wanai 3.5-feet free-standing deep freezer, $170 after coupon (down from $290)

Cabtick sunrise alarm clock (Photo: Amazon) The sunrise alarm clock from Cabtick is also a speaker, a radio and a lamp. It simulates the sunrise and sunset with natural lighting that's better for you than most artificial lighting, and it uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology so you can play your favorite music or listen to the FM radio. There are 20 levels of brightness in 12 color spectrums, so the alarm clock can be your reading light, bedside light or nightlight and can provide ambient lighting for any mood. And it comes with a USB charger and a lithium battery that stays on for 15 hours even if it comes unplugged. Oh, and if you have trouble sleeping, the sunrise alarm clock comes with 11 gentle white noise settings. Cabtick sunrise alarm clock, $45 after coupon (down from $60)

Wildone stainless steel mixing bowl set with lids and grater attachments (Photo: Amazon) These nesting metal mixing bowls should be in every home cook's kitchen. There are five bowls in total (in five-quart, three-quart, two-quart, one-quart and 0.63-quart sizes), and they all come with colorful lids and non-slip bottoms. They resist dents and rust, and three grater attachments come with, which is easier than using a box grater. Quarts and liters are marked clearly inside the bowls for easier measuring. If you don't like the multicolor lids and bottoms, the mixing bowl set also comes in black, gray and khaki at the same price. Wildone stainless steel mixing bowl set with, $39 after coupon (down from $45)

Vitamix Explorian professional-grade 48-ounce blender (Photo: Amazon) If you don't have a Vitamix blender yet, you should know that it's a gamechanger. Its 10 pulse speeds can make hearty stews, chunky salsa, velvety smoothies or smooth purees. The hardened stainless steel blades can handle tough ingredients, and the blender is easy to clean with water and a drop of soap -- just blend for 30 to 60 seconds and then rinse out. This is the ultimate blender, and it's $50 off its listing price right now. Vitamix VM0197 Explorian professional-grade 48-ounce blender, $300 (down from $350)