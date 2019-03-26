12 Mouth-Watering Vegan Desserts

Vegan doesn’t always mean healthy, but when we’re talking about vegan sweets, it does mean delicious. Eggs and dairy are surprisingly easy to replace — substitutes like applesauce, almond milk and non-dairy butter blend perfectly as substitutes in traditional desserts. And as for original, creative vegan recipes? Those are most often tatsy and healthy — desserts you can feel good about eating on the daily, or at least every weekend.

Chocolate-Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Videos by PopCulture.com

Vanilla Lavender Cupcakes

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream

Blueberry Bliss Bars

Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake Cookies

Peanut and Jam Bars With Whole Grain Oats

Easy Baked Cheesecake (Vegan + GF)

No Bake Chocolate Hazelnut Doughnuts

No Bake Rocky Road Bars

Vegan Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Key Lime Paleo + Vegan Cheesecake Tart {No-Bake}

Vegan Raspberry Macarons