Best Healthy Breakfast for Your Zodiac Sign

Every person is different in the mornings. Some of us hit snooze a dozen times before we finally silence our alarm while others are up and about the instant the sun hits their window. Although habits do affect these tendencies, some of them are just naturally ingrained in our personalities and bodies.

Similarly, we all thrive on different foods in the morning. Depending on your sign, your personality might be seeking a specific kind of energy-boost before you begin your day. Some people do best with heavy carbs while others perform well when fueled by smoothies and other light foods.

Not sure what kind of morning eater you are? Let’s delve into the best healthy breakfast ideas for your zodiac sign. Maybe this will finally make you a morning person (but probably not, so don’t get your hopes up).

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Overnight oats. Because of your strong energy as an Aries, you’re likely on the go every morning, which means you need a breakfast you can grab on your way out the door. Oatmeal is full of fiber that will keep you full and energized all day, and if you make it the night before, it takes two seconds to prep in the morning. Add some almonds, honey, or berries for additional flavor.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Scrambled eggs with whole wheat toast. Trying to rush a sleepy-headed Taurus is like trying to pour molasses quickly, which is why you like taking your time with a healthy breakfast in the morning. Make sure you wake up early enough to fully enjoy your meal and leave on time.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Healthy cereals. As a Gemini, you like variety, so keeping several yummy breakfast cereals on hand is an excellent way to keep your mornings interesting. Skip the sugary options and go for cereals that are high in fiber and protein.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Protein pancakes. Chances are, people under this sign are looking for something a little bit comforting and warming in the morning. Nothing brings a smile to your face more than fresh pancakes before work. Just follow a recipe that is on the healthier side. Our Cinnamon Vanilla Protein Pancakes will surely hit the spot.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

An egg and kale sandwich. Let’s be honest: extravagant brunches were probably invented by Leos, so even on busy weekday mornings, you need something a little fancier than most to feel satisfied. Premake healthy, fresh egg sandwiches with greens on the weekend, freeze them, then defrost before you head to work.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

A smoothie. Virgos like to keep things simple and healthy, which makes fruit or protein smoothies a wonderful option. Slice up some fresh fruit, then dump it in a blender with low-fat yogurt and honey.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Fresh fruit with Greek yogurt. If you’re a Libra, you probably want your morning routine to be neat and aesthetically pleasing. A bowl of brightly colored fruit drizzled with honey and protein-packed Greek yogurt will please both your eyes and your rumbling stomach.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Cinnamon oatmeal. Scorpios need something intense to wake them up in the morning, and coffee alone won’t do the trick. Try something a bit heavier like oatmeal with brown sugar or cinnamon. It’ll give you the boost of energy you need and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Whole wheat waffles. Sagittarius people desire a real boost of energy in the morning, which makes waffles a safe choice. The sugar will give you a jolt of energy and the healthy carbs will keep you going until lunchtime.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Omelettes. Because these egg dishes take time and dedication, they’re great for Capricorns who love a good challenge. Learn to spice yours up with veggies, different cheeses, and a variety of hot sauces. Looking for a breakfast that packs a serious protein punch? Try our flavorful Greek Omelette with 19 grams of protein and just 204 calories!

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Ezekiel bread with avocado and seasoning. People under the Aquarius sign love to keep up with current trends, and right now, there’s nothing more “in” than a breakfast full of healthy carbs and avocados. Try some of Trader Joe’s “Everything But the Bagel” seasoning for added flavor.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Protein bars. Pisces people are often running around like a chicken with their head cut off in the morning, so keep breakfast simple and healthy. Stick to protein bars that are low in sugar and made with organic ingredients.

Let us know in the comments — what’s your sign and do you feel like descriptions fit your sign well? Try implementing the best breakfast for your zodiac, then see if you stop dreading your morning alarm so much.

