Best Deals at Amazon This Week

Amazon is known for its sales on Amazon Prime Day, Cyber Monday and Black Friday, but the truth is that the online retailer has great sales every day. Shopping at Amazon is more convenient than shopping in a store, and with the right sales and deals, it can be much less inexpensive.
Whether you're looking to treat yourself, need a last-minute Valentine's Day gift, a TV for the big game or are shopping for bulk household essentials, there are Amazon deals not to be missed. Don't miss out on big savings. Here are our favorite finds at Amazon this week.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds
You can get the best price of the year on second generation Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancellation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, $200 (down from $250)$200 at Amazon prevnext
TurboTax Deluxe 2022 tax software
TurboTax Deluxe, the most popular tax filing software, will maximize your deductions. It includes federal and your choice of state taxes. It's on sale for $25 off, so get it now -- TurboTax software will likely get more expensive as the April tax filing deadline approaches.
TurboTax Deluxe 2022 tax software, $45 (down from $70)$45 at Amazon prevnext
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite signature edition
The signature edition of the Kindle Paperwhite has the same features as the regular Kindle Paperwhite, along with wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, and 32GB of storage. For an even better deal, pair with Kindle Unlimited. You get three months free, then it's $10 a month.
Amazon Kindle paperwhite signature edition, $140 (down from $190)$140 at Amazon prevnext
MAMNV self-charging smart robot vacuum and mop combo
You can control this 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum/mop combo with Alexa, a remote or an app on your phone. It's self-charging, comes with a 230 milliliter tank, and has intelligent obstacle avoidance. The robot vacuum's brushless suction won't be blocked by pet hair, making it a great for pet families.
MAMNV self-charging smart robot vacuum and mop combo, $177 (down from $620)$177 at Amazon prevnext
Zesica women's long sleeve soft knit cardigan sweater
The perfect winter-to-spring transition item, this open-front cardigan pairs well with any outfit. It's thin enough for you to wear an extra jacket over it on colder days, and comfortable and cozy enough for daily wear when it starts to warm up. It's available in 42 colors and patterns and comes in sizes S through XXL.
Zesica women's long sleeve soft knit cardigan sweater, $40 (down from $50)$40 at Amazon prevnext
55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV
A brand-new smart TV can make a big difference when you're watching the latest hit shows, your favorite sports, or new movie releases on Amazon Prime Video. The Samsung Neo offers quality sound from Dolby Atmos and exquisite color and contrast with their mini LED high-definition resolution settings. Plus, it's $200 off.
55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,198 (down from $1,398)$1,198 at Amazon prevnext
Wanai 3.5-feet free-standing deep freezer
If you want a deep freezer but don't have a ton of space, this chest deep freezer is on sale from Amazon now. It has a removable storage basket so that you can stack food toward the top or bottom as needed, and seven different thermostat settings for your particular deep freezer needs. It's a smart way to save money -- you can bulk freeze food items when they're on sale.
Wanai 3.5-feet free-standing deep freezer, $160 with applied $10 off coupon (down from $290)$160 at Amazon prevnext
Cabtick sunrise alarm clock
This isn't your everyday alarm clock. The sunrise alarm clock from Cabtick is also a speaker, a radio and a lamp too. It simulates the sunrise and sunset with natural lighting that's better for you than most artificial lighting, and it uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology so you can play your favorite music or listen to the FM radio. There are 20 levels of brightness in 12 color spectrums, so the alarm clock can be your reading light, bedside light, nightlight or provide ambient lighting for any mood. And it comes with a USB charger and a lithium battery that stays on for 15 hours even if it comes unplugged. Oh, and if you have trouble sleeping, the sunrise alarm clock comes with 11 gentle white noise settings.
Cabtick sunrise alarm clock, $45 with applied 10% off coupon (down from $60)
Cloth and Cord African print bib necklace
This beautiful bib necklace is designed with African wax prints. It measures 29 inches in circumference and is five inches long. There's also a four-inch extender clasp in the back, so it can be comfortable around any neck. And it comes from Cloth and Cord, a Black-owned small business. Check out more Black-owned businesses on Amazon here.
Cloth and Cord African print bib necklace, $40 (down from $50)$40 at Amazon prevnext
Wildone stainless steel mixing bowl set with lids and grater attachments
These nesting metal mixing bowls should be in every home cook's kitchen. There are five bowls in total (in five-quart, three-quart, two-quart, one-quart and 0.63-quart sizes) and they all come with colorful lids and non-slip bottoms. They resist dents and rust, and three grater attachments come with it, which is easier than using a box grater. And, quarts and liters are marked clearly inside the bowls for easier measuring. If you don't like the multicolor lids and bottoms, the mixing bowl set also comes in black, gray and khaki at the same price.
Wildone stainless steel mixing bowl set with lids and grater attachments, $34 (down from $50)$34 at Amazon prevnext
Vitamix Explorian professional-grade 48-ounce blender
If you don't have a Vitamix blender yet, you should know that it's a game-changer. Its ten pulse speeds can make hearty stews, chunky salsa, or velvety smoothies or smooth purees. Their hardened stainless steel blades can handle tough ingredients and the blender is easy to clean with water and a drop of soap -- just blend for 30 to 60 seconds and then rinse out. This is the ultimate blender, and it's $50 off its listing price right now.
Vitamix VM0197 Explorian professional-grade 48-ounce blender, $300 (down from $350)$300 at Amazon prevnext
Skin1004 Zombie pack treatment masks, set of eight
This treatment mask is an eight-in-one facial. Skin1004 claims that their Zombie Beauty packs can reduce fine lines, visibly lift your skin, clear small breakouts, tighten enlarged pores, deeply hydrate your skin, gently remove dead skin cells and improve your skin's texture, balance your skin's pH level and brighten your complexion. Just combine the powder and the activator and apply to your skin, leave on for 15 minutes, then rinse off. This set of eight is 72% off right now, so try it while you can.
Skin1004 Zombie pack treatment masks, set of eight, $25 (down from $90)$25 at Amazon prevnext
Vahdam chai tea variety sampler pack, 60-count
Get six varieties of chai in this sampler from Vahdam, an India-based wellness brand that focuses on fair trade and sustainability practices. You get ten bags of each flavor for 60 tea bags total. The flavors included are original masala chai tea, sweet cinnamon masala chai tea, turmeric spiced herbal tea tisane, Earl Grey masala chai tea, vanilla spiced chai tea and turmeric ginger. It comes in a beautiful box, too, so it would make an excellent gift.
Vahdam chai tea variety sampler pack, 60-count, $24 (down from $28)$24 at Amazon prev