Best Deals at Amazon This Week

Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds (Photo: Amazon) You can get the best price of the year on second generation Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancellation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro. Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, $200 (down from $250) $200 at Amazon

Cabtick sunrise alarm clock (Photo: Amazon) This isn't your everyday alarm clock. The sunrise alarm clock from Cabtick is also a speaker, a radio and a lamp too. It simulates the sunrise and sunset with natural lighting that's better for you than most artificial lighting, and it uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology so you can play your favorite music or listen to the FM radio. There are 20 levels of brightness in 12 color spectrums, so the alarm clock can be your reading light, bedside light, nightlight or provide ambient lighting for any mood. And it comes with a USB charger and a lithium battery that stays on for 15 hours even if it comes unplugged. Oh, and if you have trouble sleeping, the sunrise alarm clock comes with 11 gentle white noise settings. Cabtick sunrise alarm clock, $45 with applied 10% off coupon (down from $60)

Wildone stainless steel mixing bowl set with lids and grater attachments (Photo: Amazon) These nesting metal mixing bowls should be in every home cook's kitchen. There are five bowls in total (in five-quart, three-quart, two-quart, one-quart and 0.63-quart sizes) and they all come with colorful lids and non-slip bottoms. They resist dents and rust, and three grater attachments come with it, which is easier than using a box grater. And, quarts and liters are marked clearly inside the bowls for easier measuring. If you don't like the multicolor lids and bottoms, the mixing bowl set also comes in black, gray and khaki at the same price. Wildone stainless steel mixing bowl set with lids and grater attachments, $34 (down from $50) $34 at Amazon

Vitamix Explorian professional-grade 48-ounce blender (Photo: Amazon) If you don't have a Vitamix blender yet, you should know that it's a game-changer. Its ten pulse speeds can make hearty stews, chunky salsa, or velvety smoothies or smooth purees. Their hardened stainless steel blades can handle tough ingredients and the blender is easy to clean with water and a drop of soap -- just blend for 30 to 60 seconds and then rinse out. This is the ultimate blender, and it's $50 off its listing price right now. Vitamix VM0197 Explorian professional-grade 48-ounce blender, $300 (down from $350) $300 at Amazon

Skin1004 Zombie pack treatment masks, set of eight (Photo: Amazon) This treatment mask is an eight-in-one facial. Skin1004 claims that their Zombie Beauty packs can reduce fine lines, visibly lift your skin, clear small breakouts, tighten enlarged pores, deeply hydrate your skin, gently remove dead skin cells and improve your skin's texture, balance your skin's pH level and brighten your complexion. Just combine the powder and the activator and apply to your skin, leave on for 15 minutes, then rinse off. This set of eight is 72% off right now, so try it while you can. Skin1004 Zombie pack treatment masks, set of eight, $25 (down from $90) $25 at Amazon