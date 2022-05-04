The Best Dash Kitchen Appliances the Whole Family Can Love This Mother's Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're on TikTok or Instagram, you've seen some of the cutest appliances from Dash making the social media rounds on your feed. From cute waffle makers to speedy egg cookers and convenient air fryers, the housewares company's objective to lead a healthier life has everyone excited about preparing our meals. With an aim to eat toward a steady path to continued wellness, Dash makes it easier for everyone to prepare and eat real food and feel their best.

Additionally, with spring officially here and the warmer weather calling us outdoors, it's no secret we want to spend as little time as we can in the kitchen, which is why Dash is one of the best ways to utilize your sunshine time this season. Not to mention the perfect gift for mom this Mother's Day that the whole family can love while offering to take a load off for the hardest working woman we know.

Thanks to various options and kitchen helpers, we at PopCulture.com have scoped out the six best products — in the cutest, most diverse palette of colors — that will help you make delicious meals all year round while also sharing our top three editor's picks! Read on to find out which of the Dash catalog's items are the best for you to grab this season.

Egg Bite Maker

With more than 10,000 ratings on Amazon and a score of 4.7 stars, the Dash Egg Bite Maker is one of the best, if not adorable, appliances from the company. If you are as obsessed with the Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites as we are, this is your device. Available for $29.99, the Egg Bite Maker helps you prepare flavorful, customizable egg bites for those looking to pack in 12 grams of protein in just under 10 minutes, thanks to its perfectly heated plates. Complete with a recipe guide and four silicone cups, the Egg Bite Maker creates the perfect-sized bites every time, ideal for meal prep, freezing later, or even a breakfast on the go. [More details at Amazon]

✅ Editor's Pick: Rapid Egg Cooker

This Editor's Pick is a dream gadget that delivers perfectly cooked eggs every time for just $17.99, and however you like them — whether boiled, poached, or omelet. Ready in less time than it takes to boil water on the stove, this Dash appliance cooks eggs perfectly thanks to an easy-to-understand guide and an auto-shut-off feature (with an adorable sing-songy alarm bell) that prevents overcooking so you can set it and forget it. The best part is that this appliance is non-stick with dishwasher-safe accessories, including an omelet bowl, 2-egg poaching tray, and a 6-egg boiling tray for various egg preferences. If that didn't charm you, this lightweight, compact gadget is easy to store and perfect for small spaces, dorms and even camping travel. [More details at Amazon]

Mini Waffle Maker

Nothing says good morning like waffles! This adorable mini waffle maker makes the perfect 4-inch waffles every time, thanks to a non-stick cooking surface that heats evenly for consistent, delicious results while never sacrificing counter space. Best of all, this Dash appliance is super fun and kid-friendly and can be used for a variety of meals and treats that are not just limited to breakfast. With a recipe guide, so you can get creative and put a spin on the classics, consumers can indulge with cookie dough ingredients, hash browns, and even make keto chaffles. There is no setup required, so just plug in and enjoy for $12.99! [More details at Amazon]

✅ Editor's Pick: Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer

The Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is an absolute favorite at PopCulture. This convenient countertop air fryer, retailing for $59.99, is sized for any kitchen and easy to move around or place in storage thanks to its compact finish while still providing an excellent 2.6-quart capacity. Create crispy, fresh food quickly without the grease for a healthy meal the whole family can love. Best of all, it is perfect for both fresh, like chicken wings, or frozen foods like French fries. The redesigned Crisper Basket is easy to wash and provides a greater, non-stick surface area inside the Air Fryer with its AirCrisp technology so that your food is fried with up to less than 75% less fat. The adjustable dial with auto-off cooking prevents overcooking and lets you control time and temperature while removing the basket without a struggle. [More details at Amazon]

Everyday Ice Cream Maker

Nothing says warmer weather quite like ice cream! Dash's Everyday Ice Cream Maker and Popsicle Maker is pure joy for everyone, bringing you frozen treats anytime. Perfect for those with dietary limits, this $39.99 Dash appliance offers consumers the chance to customize their desserts in a variety of ways and through the aid of a recipe book. Whether organic, non-dairy, creamy or classic ice cream or just popsicles made of fresh juice, the Everyday Ice Cream Maker and Popsicle Maker will be a surefire hit in your home. The 1-quart, double-walled insulated freezer bowl makes party-perfect ice cream and can be stored in your freezer for indulgent treats anytime. With the ability to make four cups of ice cream in just 20 minutes, the gadget includes the Dash Everyday Ice Cream Maker, Popsicle Mold and bowl and seven reusable Popsicle Sticks. [More details at Amazon]

✅ Editor's Pick: Extra Large Griddle

Dash's Everyday Griddle is perfect for just about everything your stove can do but in a shorter time! Retailing for $59.99, cook breakfast, lunch and dinner with this sweet appliance, like pancakes, quesadillas, burgers, eggs, and more. The spacious 19.75 x 9.5-inch non-stick surface heats up quickly while saving you time and energy, while the Heating Probe offers precise control over cooking temperatures. Best of all, it's easy to wipe up and the Drip Tray catches excess grease before it hits your countertop. [More details at Amazon]