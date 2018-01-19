10-Minute Belly Fat Sizzler

We all know that a healthy diet and exercise go hand in hand. It’s true—abs are made in the kitchen, but that healthy diet is supported and accelerated by hitting the gym. If your goal is to lose weight, you’ll need to include 60 minutes of exercise daily for consistent weight loss. Here, we have a belly fat sizzling workout that will help you achieve your flat belly goals right in the comfort of your own home!

What to do:

Perform each move for 60 seconds taking 10 seconds of rest in between each move. Complete as many reps as you can during those 60-second intervals, making sure to keep proper form throughout — do not sacrifice form in order to complete more reps! If time allows, and you’re up for the challenge, repeat the entire sequence 2-3 more times!

Equipment:

Stability ball

5-10 pound dumbbellls

1. Crossover Kicks – :60 on | :10 rest

Step 1: Lie on your back with your hands at your side, palms down. Raise the legs to a height where your back is still glued to the mat. Spread the feet apart 1 to 2 feet, pointed or flexed.

Step 2: Cross one leg over the other, uncross and then cross the opposite over top. Pick a pace you like and stick with it. Keep the work in your hip flexors and lower core, not your back. Repeat move as many times as you can in 60 seconds.

2. Reverse Crunch – :60 on | :10 rest

Step 1: Lie with your back on the floor and with your palms facing down. Bend your knees in towards your chest.

Step 2: Raise your hips off the floor and crunch your knees inward. Reach towards the ceiling with your toes.

Step 3: Pause, then slowly lower your legs and roll your back down until you are back in the starting position. Use your core muscles to lift; avoid rocking back and forth.Repeat move as many times as you can in 60 seconds.

3. Boat Crunches – :60 on | :10 rest

Step 1: Sit down, bend your knees, then raise your legs until the knees are over the hips. Raise your upper body until you create a “V” from the chest to the thighs. Extend the arms forward for balance. Pull the belly button in so you are not arching your back. Try to get your calves parallel with the floor.

Step 2: Inhale and extend the legs out as you drop the upper body, opening the “V” to become almost parallel with the floor. Think about being long. Flex or point the feet.Repeat move as many times as you can in 60 seconds.

Modification (beginner): Rest on your elbows. Inhale and extend the legs out as you drop the upper body, opening the “V” to become almost parallel with the floor. Think about being long. Flex or point the feet. Exhale and crunch the legs back to the starting position. If the boat pose is too easy for you, you can come into a full V-sit. Find the balance on your sit bones and completely straighten the legs. This will recruit more strength from the lower abdominals.

4. Stability Ball Plank with Leg Lift – :60 on | :10 rest

Step 1: Using a stability, come into your high plank with your feet and ankles resting firmly on the ball. Bring your feet together to create a center of gravity with the ball. Your shoulders should be over the wrists and your hips should be lined up with the body — not sagging or piked.

Step 2: Lift one leg a few inches to a foot off the ball. Point through the feet to create length. Only go as high as you can while keeping your balance. Switch legs. Repeat move as many times as you can in 60 seconds.

6. Weighted Sit-Up – :60 on | :10 rest

Step 1: Lie on the ground with your knees bent and feet planted on the floor. Hold a dumbbell at chest level, elbows close to ribs.

Step 2: Keeping lower back pressed into the floor, use abdominal muscles to sit up. Repeat move as many times as you can in 60 seconds.

6. Weighted Russian Twist on Stability Ball – :60 on | :10 rest

Step 1: Sit on the stability ball. Carefully walk your feet out in front of you so that you are lying on the ball with your feet flat on the floor. Holding a dumbbell, stick your arms out straight toward the ceiling over your chest. You should be looking straight up with your shoulders relaxed, shoulders on the ball.

Step 2: Keeping your hips still as possible, rotate your shoulders so your upper body twists to one side. One shoulder should be pointing at the ceiling, the other at the floor. Try to move your whole torso with one motion, and not just your arms.

Step 3: Return to the starting position, and then roll to the other side. Keep your back and legs straight, your stomach muscles tensed, and your shoulder blades pulled back. Repeat move as many times as you can in 60 seconds.

7. V-Openers – :60 on | :10 rest

Step 1: Lie down on your mat with your arms at your sides and your legs completely extended over the hips. Flex the feet. Push your lower back into the floor.

Step 2: Open the legs out to the sides, going as far as you can while staying in control and keep your back on the mat. The feet are still flexed. Bring the feet back together. Repeat move as many times as you can in 60 seconds.

8. Stability Ball V-Pass – :60 on | :10 rest

Step 1: Lie face up on the floor with arms and feet extended, grasping a stability ball with both hands.

Step 2: In one fluid movement, use your entire core to lift your arms and legs off the ground, keeping legs and arms straight the entire time.

Step 3: Transfer the ball from your hands to your feet and allow yourself to lower back down to the floor.Repeat move as many times as you can in 60 seconds.

Modification (Beginner): Bend knees while performing move or ditch stability ball altogether.