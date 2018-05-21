Armed & Dangerous [VIDEO]

Ready for slim, toned arms? Then it’s time to get to work! The above video focuses on five main moves to give you the arms you’ve been dreaming of. The hammer curl will get your biceps in order, the side fly extensions will make sure to tone your shoulders, and the arm circles will target a little bit of everything. If those moves weren’t enough, you’ve got the plank with triceps extension for a full-body move and the concentration curls to isolate those biceps once again! For this workout, you’ll need a stability ball and a pair of dumbbells. Repeat this workout a few times a week and you’ll be armed and dangerous in no time!