New Huge Accusations Have Surfaced About Amy Schumer’s New Special

All new accusations against Amy Schumer have been made claiming that the comedienne stole jokes from the likes of Dave Chappelle and others.

A new video surfaced showing the 35-year-old cracking strikingly similar quips as some of her fellow entertainers. Schumer used the exact same punchline to the same jokes as Chappelle and her comedian friend Dave Atell.

Amy Schumer has previously addressed these accusations and vehemently denied the claims.

"On my life, I have never and would never steal a joke," she said during an appearance on The Jim Norton Advice Show.

In addition to possibly taking material from other standups for her live performances, she also has used of incorporating other entertainer's jokes in her movies. The YouTube video shows Schumer in her newest film Snatched and there are lines that are almost the exact same in Spaceballs and Portlandia.

Check out the video that shows Schumer in direct comparison to Dave Chappelle, Dave Atell, and several movies above.

Not only is Amy Schumer being accused of ripping off jokes from other comedians, but also her latest Netflix standup special has been getting overwhelmingly negative reviews that are adding insult to injury.

The special debuted on the streaming service on March 7. Of the thousands of people that have watched thus far, the average user rating for the film is a one out of five stars.

Many social media users have taken to Twitter to express their opinion on Amy Schumer stealing jokes, and the Trainwreck actress has been getting absolutely scorched.

I stumbled on a video about Amy Schumer stealing jokes and I'm not saying she does but there's at least ten minutes of evidence against her — Shill Muertes (@rickydreamboat) January 16, 2017

