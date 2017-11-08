American Horror Story Star Cuba Gooding Jr. In Hot Water For Lifting Up Sarah Paulson’s Dress

Cuba Gooding Jr. found himself on the receiving end of a massive amount of social media backlash after a video surfaced showing him lifting up Sarah Paulson's dress during an event for American Horror Story.

Sarah Paulson introducing Kathy Bates..... name a better friendship pic.twitter.com/B8Q15b09tX — p.c 🍒 (@90sIover) March 27, 2017

Many members of the cast of the wildly popular FX series were in Los Angeles this past weekend doing a panel discussion. When the Sarah Paulson turned to greet Kathy Bates, Cuba decided to play a prank on Paulson.

The video shows Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. lifting up the 42-year-old actress' dress to seemingly check out her legs. Paulson was clearly startled at first but laughed off the strange joke.

Even though American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson star Sarah Paulson didn't seem offended, many people on social media were totally outraged thinking that Cuba crossed the line. Twitter absolutely erupted with fan reactions, and many users completely blasted Cuba.

Um... so is @cubagoodingjr allowed to get away with lifting @MsSarahPaulson skirt at @paleycenter? Total disrespect to a woman — WinterThreds (@piratepenzan) March 27, 2017

