All The Slow Cooker Recipes You’ll Need For The Whole Year

Sometimes it is really hard to get creative with your slow cooker. Pulled chicken, soup and chili are the most typical slow cooker meals you’ll find, but those can get so boring! After several diligent hours searching though our favorite foodie blogs, we have compiled a list of 52 unique and traditional slow cooker meals for every week of the year. Enjoy!

1. Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie: Traditional pot pie is good, but this is better! Check out our Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie for a wonderfully delicious hot meal. Get this recipe here!

2. Slow Cooker Pork & Apples: The apples truly bring out a unique and tasty flavor perfect for any holiday meal! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

3. Easy Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff: This lightened-up beef stroganoff recipe is to die for! Get this Skinny Mom original recipe by clicking here.

4. Skinny Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup: Sure, Max & Erma’s has a good tortilla soup, but let me tell you, this is better! Click here and try it for yourself!

5. Skinny Pineapple Salsa Chicken: Pineapple salsa with chicken? Sign us up! This recipe will be perfect for the spring and summer months.

6. Overnight, Slow Cooker, Apple Cinnamon Steel-Cut Oats: This is the perfect breakfast to grab on any busy day. Make your life a little less hectic and put these overnight oats in your slow cooker the night before a busy morning! (via The Yummy Life)

(Photo: The Yummy Life)

7. Slow Cooker 3-Ingredient Dump Cake: For a tasty dessert that won’t take a lot of effort, try this dump cake! (via Crockpot 365)

(Photo: Crockpot 365)

8. Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa: Can’t make it to Chipotle? Not a problem; make it at home! Plus, our recipe is healthier! Click here to see the nutritional value.

9. Slow Cooker Fall-Off-The-Bone-Ribs: No summer barbecue is complete without ribs. If you don’t have time to stand over the grill all day, or if you just want them extra tender, slip them into your slow cooker and wait to devour them! Get the recipe here.

10. Weight Loss Soup: This is the perfect “recovery” meal after a heavy holiday dinner because it’s made with such healthy goodies! See the ingredients here.

11. Slow Cooker Spiral Ham: Still need a recipe for your next holiday dinner? This slow cooker spiral ham is delicious and super easy to make! Click here to see more.

12. Skinny Chicken Tostadas: This is a simple recipe that tastes great! It’s got a great Mexican flavor that the whole family will love! Click here to see the recipe.

13. Slow Cooker Chocolate Cake: Cake in a slow cooker? Who would have ever thought! This recipe is heaven sent. (via I Heart Nap Time)

(Photo: I Heart Nap Time)

14. Easy 3-Ingredient Sweet and Sour Chicken: For an Asian flare that’s easy to prepare, try out this tasty recipe! (via Seeded at the Table)

(Photo: Seeded at the Table)

15. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili: This Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili is so delicious that no one in your household will even suspect that they are eating healthy! The hearty ingredients come together with the mouthwatering Mexican flavor for a chili you won’t be able to resist. Click here to see the recipe.

16. Perfect Slow Cooker Fudge: Okay, this fudge recipe is to TO. DIE. FOR! The convenience of the slow cooker is just an added bonus! (via Crockpot 365)

(Photo: Crockpot 365)

17. Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes: Sweet mashed potatoes are the perfect side to accompany almost any meal! They add a sweet and healthy kick to your boring old mashed potatoes. Get this recipe here.

18. Embarrassingly Easy Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Thighs: It’s all in the name with this dish! The slow cooker makes it easy enough to put together; all you have to do is sit down and enjoy it! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

19. Skinny Taco Chicken Chili: We are loving this chili dish and so will your family! We’re betting it will become a weekly request. Get the recipe here.

20. Slow Cooker Black Bean and Sausage Soup: You have to try this for your next snowy day! It has so many rich, savory and delicious flavors to keep you warm. See the nutrition here.

21. Best Ever Creamy Crockpot Coco: The perfect holiday treat! Keep it out and ready for anyone to fill up while getting work done around the house! (via One Good Thing)

(Photo: One Good Thing)

22. Overnight Blueberry French Toast: Do we really need to comment on this? Just imagine how delicious this is going to taste! (via All Women’s Talk)

(Photo: All Womens Talk)

23. Jalapeño Popper Chicken Taquitos: Not sure if we need to say any more! If these aren’t making your mouth water, you might need to get your taste buds checked. (via Creme de la Creme)

(Photo: Creme de la Creme)

24. Slow Cooker Cinnamon Pecans: Cinnamon pecans are really good when made in a slow cooker. Don’t believe us? Try it for yourself! (via The Recipe Critic)

(Photo: The Recipe Critic)

25. Slow Cooker Pork Tacos: Pop the pork in before you go to work and it will be ready just in time for the family to enjoy on any night! Get the recipe here.

26. Slow Cooker Apple Cider: Slow cooker apple cider was one of the best ideas ever! Jazz it up with some carmel vodka for the best adult-friendly holiday treat! (via Number 2 Pencil)

(Photo: Number 2 Pencil)

27. Skinny Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff: This slow cooker chicken stroganoff is so juicy and delicious! It’s permanently in our dinner rotation now! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

28. Black Bean Chimichangas: We just love the word “chimichanga”! With something that sounds so fun it has to be good, right?! (via My Recipe)

(Photo: Southern Living)

29. Skinny Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes: Do we really have to say any more? So yummy! Even this kids will love these. Get this recipe here.

30. Uncle Jack’s Mac and Cheese: Whoever Uncle Jack is, we would sure like to shake his hand! This recipe is genius and delicious. (via Southern Living)

(Photo: Southern Living)

31. Skinny Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken: We are loving this slow cooker creamy chicken recipe. It’s skinny, easy and delicious: everything the busy mom needs! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

32. Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken: Pepperoni and chicken are a to-die-for combination the kids are going to love! Click here to get the nutrition info.

33. Crockpot Thai Peanut Chicken: This Thai Peanut Chicken recipe is one of the most unique we found! You must try it. (via Family Fresh Meals)

(Photo: Family Fresh Living)

34. Skinny Country Green Beans: Our skinny version of these country green beans might actually be better then the less skinny version! Try it for yourself!

35. Skinny Shredded Chicken: The classic slow cooker go-to meal! If you’re going back to the basics, this is the recipe for you. Click here to be taken to the recipe.

36. Crockpot Stuffed Bell Pepper: Never thought about making slow cooker stuffed peppers? Neither have we, but it is a great decision! (via Family Fresh Meals)

(Photo: Family Fresh Meals)

37. Crockpot Carne Asada Nachos: Mexican night at your house has never tasted so good! Your family will love it. (via How Sweet Eats)

(Photo: How Sweet Eats)

38. Slow Cooker Turkey Chili: Swap turkey for beef in your chili and you won’t regret it! A slimmer, more satisfying meal that you can make in the slow cooker. Get the recipe here.

39. Italian Turkey Meatballs: Need we say more? These bad boys are calling your name. (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

40. Maple Bacon Beer Baked Beans: We cannot pass up bacon beer baked beans and neither should you! Three ingredients that we love all combined into one fantastic dish. (via The Beeroness)

(Photo: The Beeroness)

41. Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce: If you needed a skinny cranberry sauce for your holiday meal, look no further! This recipe will have your family and friends dying for more! (via Give Me Some Oven)

(Photo: Give Me Some Oven)

42. Slow Cooker Chex Mix: Yes, you read that right! Awesome idea to put the Chex Mix in the slow cooker for some extra flavor! (via Give Me Some Oven)

(Photo: Give Me Some Oven)

43. Garlic Mashed Potato: Garlic is the key ingredient that makes these mashed potatoes so darn delicious! (via Damn Delicious)

(Photo: Damn Delicious)

44. Crockpot Coconut Hot Chocolate: We were hesitant about this recipe until we tried it! So good and an absolutely beautiful presentation! (via How Sweet Eats)

(Photo: How Sweet Eats)

45. Slow Cooker Spiced Applesauce: This applesauce recipe is perfect for the chilly fall season. (via Completely Delicious)

(Photo: Completely Delicious)

46. Slow Cooker Cheese Cauliflower Soup: Switch up your broccoli cheddar soup from Panera and try going homemade with cauliflower! Get the recipe here.

(Photo: Slender Kitchen)

47. Slow Cooker Pulled Pork: Picture a warm summer day with the smell of pulled pork wafting through your house with the breeze. It sounds like heaven, doesn’t it? Get the full nutrition here.

48. Slow Cooker Chicken and Wild Rice Soup: The combination of vegetables and rice is the best comfort food! This soup is perfect for a chilly fall evening. Get this recipe here.

(Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod)

49. Skinny Butternut Squash Soup: Butternut squash is one our favorite foods of the fall season! Milk it for all it’s worth with this delicious recipe.

50. Skinny Vegetarian Mexican Chili: The skinny version of this vegetarian chili will have all your meatless friends fired up! Click here to be taken to the full recipe.

51. Slow Cooker Lemony Turkey Soup with Spinach and Orzo: This recipe has the perfect blend of flavors and the hint of lemon is surprising and totally refreshing. It also makes the whole house smell good! Click here for the recipe.

(Photo: Kalyn’s Kitchen)

52. Three-Ingredient Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken: This is a tasty, simple recipe. It’s great for the whole family! (via Hip 2 Save)