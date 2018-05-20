All About That Bass Booty Workout [VIDEO]

Nothing like a booty workout to burn calories, pump up your heart rate and make your day. You’ll be using a chair for every single exercise in the in routine, but if you don’t feel comfortable using one for any of these moves, you can still do them without equipment. Follow fitness instructor Amanda Strong as she takes you from simple booty exercises to advanced combinations. You won’t realize how hard you’re working until it’s over!

Move You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com