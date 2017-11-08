Baywatch Star Alexandra Daddario’s Insane Yoga Pic Proves Her Instagram Account Is The Best

Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario quite possibly has the absolute best Instagram account. The 30-year-old actress frequently takes to social media to share posts that not only highlight her stunning good looks but also showcase her humorous side.

Fitness A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexannadaddario) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

One of the photos that solidified Alexandra as one of the best celebs to follow on Instagram was a yoga pic that showed her doing an insanely impressive pose.

The image showed the brunette bombshell holding up all of her weight on her shoulders with her legs straight up in the air. She has the look of determination in her eyes and has her arms outstretched to maintain her balance.

Alexandra captioned the photo, "Fitness."

Click "Start Slideshow" to see more of Alexandra Daddario's best Instagram posts.

To keep up with Alexandra Daddario, follow her on Instagram here. Also, be sure to head to theaters on May 26 to check out Alexandra in Baywatch.

What is your favorite Alexandra Daddario social media snap?

[H/T Instagram: Alexandra Daddario]