Lawyer Of Aaron Hernandez’s Prison Lover Confirms New Details

Most interestingly, Kyle was one of three people for which Aaron Hernandez wrote a suicide letter .

"Aaron Hernandez had requested to the prison that my client, Kyle Kennedy, be his cellmate," Army said. "If he was going to be in with someone else why not Aaron Hernandez."

Larry Army Jr., the attorney representing Kyle Kennedy, confirmed that Aaron Hernandez formally filled out a request to have Kyle transferred into his cell.

The NFL star was being held at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley, Massachusetts. While serving his life sentence without parole, Hernandez was alone in a cell built for two. However, he reportedly wanted the company of his 22-year-old boyfriend, according to Daily Mail .

Before committing suicide in prison last week , Aaron Hernandez reportedly requested to be allowed to share a cell with his alleged prison lover Kyle Kennedy.

Kyle Kennedy was put in prison after robbing a store in Massachusetts. He was serving 3-5 years on the charge of armed robbery after holding up a Cumberland Farms store at knifepoint.

Before Aaron Hernandez hung himself in his cell last week, he left behind three suicide letters. One was written to his fiancé, another to his daughter, and the final one was addressed to Kyle.

Army revealed that Kyle has not been shown the letter at this time.

"Neither I, nor my client, have seen the letter," he said. "We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible."

Following the New England Patriots player's death, Kyle was placed on suicide watch.

Larry Army Jr. released this statement on behalf of Kyle Kennedy and his family.

"My client is obviously saddened by the loss of his friend, Aaron Hernandez. I met with him briefly today at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center and I am just learning the facts surrounding this situation. The facts are that my client and Mr. Hernandez were not cellmates. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell. Also, a letter was left to my client, but neither I, nor my client, have see the letter."

The statement continued: "The decision to move him to a protective unit was a standard precaution, but my client did not and has not exhibited any dangerous or risky behavior as a result of this situation. I will be meeting with Kyle more in the coming days and will provide updates as information develops. For now, we will have no further comment."

