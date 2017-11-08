Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer Shares That Family Will Donate His Brain For Research

Aaron Hernandez's family, from what one of his lawyers stated, plans to donate the brain of the former New England Patriots tight end to concussion researchers, according to USA Today.

Attorney Jose Baez said that the family has authorized Boston University -- a prime go-to institution where brains have been examined in recent years in the study of the debilitating brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) -- to study Hernandez's brain. Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of former long-time friend Odin Lloyd, died Wednesday after he was found hanging from a bed sheet in his prison cell.

"The family of Aaron Hernandez has decided to donate Aaron's brain to the study so we can possibly help other young men who play football ... further the cause, and possibly shed light and provide more evidence on this case," Baez said.

Baez said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not released the brain to researchers as of 2 p.m. on Thursday. His body has been released following the autopsy, and Baez said pathologist Michael Baden was tapped to conduct an independent autopsy.

"It is our position that they are holding Aaron Hernandez's brain illegally," Baez said. "There is a fixing procedure to prepare these specimens. It is their position that they are going to be the ones to do the fixing procedure. The family does not have confidence in the medical examiner's office."

Needless to say, this case is more than high-profile and has stirred so many media rumblings it's not even funny. One of the biggest items to come from this entire case? A television show.

Scroll down for more information.