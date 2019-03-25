A 20-Minute Workout That’ll Totally Outperform Your Typical Cardio

The fitness mentality we’re living by these days is, “get it in, and get it done right.” Who wants to diddle around the gym for 60-90 minutes when you can crank out a killer exercise in 20? Or spend 45 minutes on the treadmill jogging at level 3.5 when you can bust your butt on a cardio routine (like the one you’re about to do) in 20 minutes flat? We’re all about that life, and we know you are too.

How to crank through this workout:

Complete each move for 15 reps, then move straight into the next exercise

Rest once you’ve completed all eight movements, then repeat the sequence 2-3 more times

Squat Jumps | Complete 15 reps.

How to do it:

Step 1: To perform this plyometric exercise, first stand with the feet slightly outside the shoulders (wherever your squat stance is) and drop the hips backward and down. Send the arms straight out in front of you to help the chest stay lifted. Double check your knee position – make sure they’re staying behind your toes.

Step 2: Push through your heels to drive out of the squat. Roll through the foot to lift into your jump, bringing the arms overhead to help propel you upward. Land softly and quietly with bent knees. If you can go right back into your squat, do it! Otherwise, take the soft-knee landing and reset for the next squat.

Crossover Plank | 15 reps

How to do it:

Step 1: Come into your high plank with your shoulders over the wrists, fingers forward and spread. Bring the feet together and zip up the inner thighs to help you streamline the body: legs, hips, back and chest in a straight line. Be prepared to move to the side.

Step 2: Cross one hand in front of the other as you move the entire body over to that side. Step one leg out wider to support your shift.

Step 3: Uncross the arms and return to the high plank by bringing the feet together again.

Step 4: Drop one elbow down without opening the hips up to the side. You can spread your feet here if needed.

Step 5: Drop the other elbow down until you’re in a low plank. Make sure the elbows are straight under the shoulders and you squeezing the lats to create a nice, hollow space under the armpits. This will allow for the lats and core to hold the position rather than cramming the tension into your shoulders.

Step 6: Reverse the drop to return to your high plank. Cross the other arm in front to perform the exercise in the opposite direction. You can always do this exercise on your knees so long as you control the hips.

Mountain Climbers | 15 each leg

How to do it:

Step 1: Begin in high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Your body should be in a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels.

Step 2: With your core engaged, bring your right knee forward under your chest with the toes just off the ground. Return to your basic plank.

Step 3: Switch legs, bringing the left knee forward. Keep alternating legs and pick up the pace until it feels like running in place in a plank position.

Inchworm | 15 reps

How to do it:

Step 1: Stand straight. Keeping legs straight, bend over and touch floor.

Step 2: Keep legs straight and slowly walk hands forward. Keep abs tight.

Step 3: Stop when your body is in full plank, gaze down, neck in alignment with your spine.

Step 4: Reverse the movement, walking feet in towards hands, taking tiny steps.

Step 5: Continue to walk feet back until your hands meet your feet. Stand. That is one rep.

Tuck Jumps | 15 reps

How to do it:

Step 1: Stand with feet hip-width apart, a slight bend in your knees, elbows resting at waist with forearms extending straight forward, perpendicular to the ground. Bend your knees and sit back into a half squat.

Step 2: Explode up into a jump, tucking your knees so your quads (ultimately) hit your forearms. Land softly with a slight bend in the knee (don’t land heel first), and repeat movement for instructed amount of time.

Plank Jacks | 15 reps

How to do it:

Step 1: Place your hands on the floor directly beneath shoulders in push up plank position. Your body should form a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels.

Step 2: Jump your feet out to the sides, and then back to center. Do not let your stomach sag or arch throughout the movement.

Modification (Beginner): Instead of jumping, step alternating legs out to the side and then back in.

Burpees | 15 reps

How to do it:

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides.

Step 2: Bend your knees and squat down, placing your hands firmly on the floor.

Step 3: Jump your feet back to come into a high plank with straight arms and legs.

Step 4: Jump both feet forward to your hands.

Step 5: From your crouching position, jump up with hands above your head. That’s one rep.

Modification (Beginner): Remove the jumps and step your feet, one by one on steps 3 and 4.

Modification (Advanced): Add a pushup at the end of step 3.

Reverse Lunge with Front Kick | 15 reps each side

How to do it:

Step 1: Stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Keeping your abs tight, step back with your right foot and lower into a reverse lunge, keeping the weight in your front heel.

Step 2: Squeeze your glutes as you press through your left (back) heel to return to standing, and continue the motion forward into a front kick with your right leg. That’s one rep for one side.

You just completed your first round! Rest for one minute, and then hustle through 2-3 more rounds, depending on your fitness level.

