9 Summer Detox Water Recipes You’ll Love

Water is a great way to rejuvenate your system, especially when it’s loaded with detoxifying and cleansing ingredients. It flushes out the bad stuff, hydrates your body, and jumpstarts your weight loss. And let’s face it, during the summer, your body really needs the water. You can keep yourself hydrated and healthy when you pump up the flavor and the natural detoxification process, all while maintaining your budget.

1. Slim Down Detox Water: Lemon, lime, grapefruit and cucumber all have different benefits, but when you put them all together, they work to boost your metabolism and kickstart your slim down! Plus, they’ll cool you down on any hot summer day. Click here to get our recipe for this detox water.

2. Watermelon Fat Flush: Flush those fat cells away with this delicious and easy-to-make detox water. Watermelon is the perfect summer treat, so stock up on this water and get sipping! Click here for the recipe.

Need help chopping your watermelon? This video will show you how:

3. Detox Green Tea: It’s a totally fresh, fruity way to get your system feeling back to normal and back in business after an over-indulgent summer night. If you’re looking for more ways to detox, try our Skinny Detox Soup! Click here for the Detox Green Tea recipe.

4. Strawberry Kiwi Slim Down Water: For the perfect light and refreshing detox water this summer, try this recipe. The strawberries give just the right amount of sweetness while the lemon and kiwi kickstart your metabolism. Check it out here!

5. Detox Water For Craving Control + Beautiful Skin: Apples and strawberries are great for your skin, and the mint and lemon will help your digestion process. The cinnamon in this one will also help to control your cravings! (via Blogilates)

6. Apple Cinnamon Water: Apple and cinnamon make a tasty combo no matter the time of year. Before the brisk fall, enjoy these flavors in a refreshing way that also boosts metabolism. (via Healthy Food House)

7. Watermelon Mint Detox Water: This drink is one of the most popular water detoxes out there! Watermelon is great for detoxification because it contains an amino acid that helps improve liver function by ridding the body of ammonia (which is known to damage cells). The mint improves digestion and even alleviates stomach cramps. (via Reality of You)

8. Citrus Summer Detox Water: Fresh flavors come together to give you a boost of vitamins and antioxidants, not to mention a refreshing summer drink to sip on with the windows open. (via Healthy Grocery Girl)

9. Blackberry Sage Flavored Water: This drink is very refreshing! It’s a healthy substitute for sugary lemonade on a hot day and is made with blackberries and sage. (via The Yummy Life)