9 Slow Cooker Recipes Under 350 Calories

Slow cookers are a busy mom’s secret weapon. There’s no easier way to get dinner on the table than by throwing a few ingredients together and going about your day. Slow cooker meals are probably most commonly associated with heavy comfort foods, but they can be a real asset to those of us looking to lose weight, too. Preparing healthy food doesn’t have to be a full-time job. Healthy and easy slow cooker meals are the way to go to save time, money, and your sanity!

1. Slow Cooker Pulled Pork | 221 Calories: Pulled pork is always a crowd pleaser, and with this Skinny Mom recipe, no one will know you’re serving them a lower calorie version! If you’re lucky enough to have leftovers, this dish reheats well the next day. Click here for the recipe.

2. Skinny Slow Cooker Tortilla Chicken Soup | 331 Calories: This is one of our favorite soup recipes! Just prep it the night before and you can have it completely ready the next night without any extra work! It’s great for busy nights – especially during school and extracurricular nights. Check it out here!

3. Slow Cooker Pepperoni Chicken | 291 Calories: This is a meat lover’s dream. Turkey pepperoni is such a great carb-friendly alternative to its full-fat counterpart. Substitute it on deli sandwiches, pizzas and casseroles. The textures and flavors are so similar, you’ll never know the difference — except in your waistline! Click here for the recipe.

4. Cashew Chicken | 302 Calories: For an Asian-inspired dinner, try our Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken! While this meal has many strong points, like the 302-calorie count per serving, or the delicious savory flavor, we’d argue that its best facet is the fact that you make it in a slow cooker. What’s better than coming home from a long day to a warm and tasty dinner? Answer: nothing. Here’s the recipe!

5. Skinny Taco Chicken Chili | 219 Calories: This is a super easy slow cooker recipe that makes great leftovers! Our Skinny Taco Chicken Chili is a great fix for busy days, cold days… really any day! The flavors in this are absolutely delicious, and using our Skinny Mom Taco Seasoning mix helps keep the sodium in check! Check it out here.

6. Skinny Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff | 323 Calories: This one will warm you up and fill your kitchen with the most mouth-watering scents of beef and mushrooms stewing in your slow cooker! It’s as simple as throwing all the ingredients in, turning on the slow cooker, and letting that bad boy work its magic! No worries about having extras… the leftovers are just as scrumptious. See the nutrition facts here.

7. Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili: This delish (and skinny) chili dish is perfect for those cold winter days or when you’re serving a large group. It’s even good for warm weather! If you’re looking for a way to kick the spice up in this chili, sub in 4 ounces of chopped jalapeños in place of the green chiles. Check out the recipe by clicking here!

8. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Celery Slaw: The celery slaw adds the perfect crunch to the juicy and flavorful Buffalo chicken, while the blue cheese and ranch are the the perfect cool-down combo to accompany the hot wing sauce. If you have any leftovers (chances are you won’t!), pack them for lunch the next day either on extra slider buns, or even in a whole-wheat pita. Click here to see the recipe.

9. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili: This Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili is so delicious that no one in your household will even suspect that they are eating healthy! The hearty ingredients come together with the mouthwatering Mexican flavor for a chili you won’t be able to resist. This recipe is low-calorie, low-fat and even a good dose of protein, but our favorite part is that it’s a slow cooker recipe. Here it is!

