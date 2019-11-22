9 Moves To Shrink Your Muffin Top [VIDEO]

A question we get quite often is “how do women get rid of their muffin top?” Diet is a huge factor. It’s time to put down those sugary drinks (even the diet kind), and replace them with water. Trade in your chips and candy for veggies and fruit. Hit the cardio for 30 minutes a day three times a week and give these nine killer abdominal workouts a try. Follow along with the above video or try the workout below. These moves target your core and get your heart rate up to help burn those dreaded calorie bugs!

Rest for 30 seconds to a minute between each set and new exercise.

Warmup: It’s always good to start with a 10-15 minute warmup. Get those muscles nice and warmed up. Not only does this help prevent injury, but you get half of those 30 minutes of cardio in! If you’re at the gym, jump on the treadmill, stationary bike, elliptical or stair master. If you’re home, hit the neighborhood. Walk, run or bike 5-8 minutes one way then turn around and head back.

1. Stability Ball V-Pass:

That ball might feel light, but wait until your abs have to support it! You’ll start sweating in no time!

Sets/ Reps: Beginner: 3 sets of 12 (bend your knees if necessary) | Advanced: 3 sets of 15

» How to do it:

Step 1: Lie face up on the floor with arms and feet extended, grasping a stability ball with both hands.

Step 2: In one fluid movement, use your entire core to lift your arms and legs off the ground, keeping legs and arms straight the entire time.

Step 3: Transfer the ball from your hands to your feet and allow yourself to lower back down to the floor. That is one rep. Note: make certain to keep your lower back pressed into the ground to protect your back throughout the movement.

Modification (Beginner): Bend knees while performing move or ditch stability ball altogether.

» Why? This move works your entire core and is a great mix-up from traditional ab exercise

2. Burpees:

This is one of the most challenging exercises, because it wipes you out after only a couple reps! Hang in there, though — the benefits are worth it!

Sets/ Reps: Beginner: 3 sets of 10 | Advanced: 3 sets of 15 (for an added challenge, add a pushup when you have jumped your feet back to push-up position)

» How to do it:

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides.

Step 2: Bend your knees and squat down, placing your hands firmly on the floor.

Step 3: Jump your feet back to come into a high plank with straight arms and legs.

Step 4: Jump both feet forward to your hands.

Step 5: From your crouching position, jump up with hands above your head. That’s one rep.

Modification (Beginner): Remove the jumps and step your feet, one by one on steps 3 and 4.

Modification (Advanced): Add a pushup at the end of step 3.

»Why? This move does it all, plus it will get your heart rate up for a great cardio session!

3. Plank Tuck Twist with Stability Ball:

This exercise will really bring the sweat! It works your arms, legs and abs, and even seems to defy gravity! Use your core in order to keep yourself balanced.

Sets/Reps: Beginner: 3 sets of 10 per side | Advanced: 3 sets of 12-15 per side

» How to do it:

Lie facedown on a stability ball with your hands on the floor in front of you. Walk your hands forward until you are in plank position with only your shins and the tops of your feet on the ball.

Brace your core and bring your knees in, pivoting them sideways so they come toward your right armpit.

Shoot your legs back out to plank position, then repeat on left side. That’s one rep.

» Why? This move works your arms, shoulders, back, core and lower body.

4. Mountain Climbers:

This pushup-like exercise will really crank up the heat! Try to bring your knees as far up to your chest as you can (without kicking yourself!), and remember that the faster you go, the more you will sweat!

Sets/ Reps: Beginner: 3 sets of 10-20 per side | Advanced: 3 sets of 20-40 per side (or as many as you can for 60 seconds)

» How to do it:

Step 1: Begin in high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Your body should be in a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels.

Step 2: With your core engaged, bring your right knee forward under your chest with the toes just off the ground. Return to your basic plank.

Step 3: Switch legs, bringing the left knee forward. Keep alternating legs and pick up the pace until it feels like running in place in a plank position.

» Why? This move does it all and will get your heart rate up for a great cardio burst.

5. Kneeling Side Crunch:

Looking for a way to target those obliques? Then this is the perfect exercise for you! Keep your core engaged as you lift your leg to keep yourself stable, and crunch toward your outstretched toes.

Sets/Reps: Beginner: 3 sets of 12 per side | Advanced: 3 sets of 15 per side

» How to do it:

Step 1: Kneel on the floor and lean all the way over to your right side, placing your right palm on the floor. Keeping your weight balanced, extend your left leg and point your toes.

Step 2: Place your left hand behind your head, pointing your elbow toward the ceiling.

Step 3: Slowly lift your left leg to a little above hip height.

Step 4: Lower your leg back to starting position. This is one rep. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

» Why? This move works your obliques and lats and is a great move to trim your middle.

6. Weighted Russian Twist:

Russian twists are a great way to work those core muscles and obliques! Throw in a kettlebell or dumbbell, and you will really feel the burn! Try to keep your back as straight as possible as you twist to avoid injury.

Sets/Reps: Beginner: 3 sets of 12 per side | Advanced: 3 sets of 15 per side

» How to do it:

Step 1: Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell (shown) in both hands, sit on the ground with your knees bent and your heels about a foot from your butt.

Step 2: Lean slightly back, keeping a straight spine.

Step 3: Draw your navel in towards your spine, and twist to the left, bringing the weight to your left side. The movement comes from the ribs rotating, not from your arms swinging. Then rotate to the right. That is one rep.

» Why? This move works your lower abs, obliques, thighs, and lower back.

7. Planks:

Planks are one of the most reliable and trustworthy core exercises, primarily because they hit nearly all of the muscles of your abs! Make sure you keep your butt down, and your back as flat as possible.

Sets/Reps: Beginner: 3 one-minute planks (try to hold for 1 minute, if your form starts to falter, rest for 5-10 seconds then resume your plank for the rest of the minute) | Advanced: 3 two-minute planks

» How to do it:

Step 1: Place elbows directly beneath your shoulders, legs extended.

Step 2: Press through your heels so calves are lengthened. Pull your navel in towards your spine and engage your glutes.

Modification (Beginner): Drop your knees to the floor.

» Why? This move works your complete core to the max and there are hundreds of plank variations to keep it fresh and keep your muscles building in new ways.

8. Side Crunch:

Side crunches are a great way to target those obliques. As you crunch up, make sure that you’re curling from your stomach, rather than your shoulders.

Sets/Reps: Beginner: 3 sets of 10 per side | Advanced: 3 sets of 15 per side

» How to do it:

Step 1: Start by lying on the floor face up with your knees together and bent at a 90-­degree angle. Without moving your upper body, lower your knees to the right side so that they’re touching the floor. Place your fingers behind your head.

Step 2: Raise your shoulders toward your hips, pause for one second, and then take two seconds to lower your upper body back to the starting position. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

» Why? This move works your obliques, upper and lower abs.

Change doesn’t happen overnight! Give yourself four to six weeks to see results. Remember, diet is key, especially when losing weight around your middle. Keep a food diary, or if you have a smart phone try one of the many free calorie counting apps out there. For more muffin top-shrinking tips, check out 10 tummy-tightening foods.