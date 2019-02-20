9 Lent-Friendly Meals Under 9 SmartPoints

If you’re watching what you eat, finding healthy meals for the family can be tricky. And if you’re Catholic, Lent can often disrupt what you’d normally cook, especially on Fridays. Instead of ordering a cheese pizza, try one of these Lent-friendly meals — each under 9 Weight Watchers SmartPoints.

1. Quick Shrimp and Vegetable Stir-Fry | 5 SmartPoints:

Giving up fried foods doesn’t mean you can’t have this tasty takeout classic. This recipe is only 5 SmartPoints, so enjoy! Click here to get our recipe and watch the video below.

2. Skinny Linguine with White Clam Sauce | 7 SmartPoints:

Didn’t think you’d be seeing a filling pasta dish on this list did you? Try out our tasty Linguine recipe this week for only 7 SmartPoints. Get our recipe here.

3. Skinny Minestrone Soup | 8 SmartPoints:

This is warm, filling vegetarian dinner that packs in 16 grams of protein per serving thanks to white beans and kidney beans and only 8 SmartPoints! Try this tasty dish out on your family tonight! Click here for our recipe.

4. Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad | 8 SmartPoints:

This nutritious meal packs a punch with the added jalapeños that most salads are missing. Plus, it’s made with quinoa, so it gives you the protein you need to stay full all evening for only 8 SmartPoints. You can see the full recipe here.

5. Low-Cal Buffalo Shrimp Dinner Salad | 5 SmartPoints:

This salad recipes uses shrimp to keep your meal light, yet still satiate your hunger at the same time. For only 5 SmartPoints, you’ll be full and satisfied — and so will your family! See how it’s made by clicking here.

6. Honey Garlic Shrimp Skillet | 3 SmartPoints:

The delicious flavors of reduced-sodium soy sauce, honey, cumin, garlic and cilantro all come together for a savory, low-fat, low-cal, all-star shrimp recipe that will quickly become a hit with your family! Watch the video below and click here for the recipe.

7. Carb-Cutting Avocado Zoodles | 6 SmartPoints:

For a low-calorie and low-carb weight loss-friendly dinner, you MUST make this avocado zoodle recipe. This recipe only has 6 SmartPoints and can be made in about 30 minutes. For the cooking instructions, click here.

8. Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon | 5 SmartPoints:

Salmon is one of the best foods to eat when trying to eat healthy. This recipe contains 24 grams of protein, only 5 grams of fat and just 5 SmartPoints. To see how it’s made, click here.

9. Skinny Broccoli Salad | 4 SmartPoints:

This salad is perfect for every family’s dinner table. It’s healthy, light and got a great creamy dressing! Read the recipe here.

