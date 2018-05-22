9 Healthy Wake-Up Shakes and Smoothies

Starting your day off with a healthy breakfast ensures a good day ahead of you. Unfortunately, we don’t always have the time or energy to make something that fits that description. The solution? Smoothies!

1. Green Monster Smoothie:

Videos by PopCulture.com

This smoothie may be green, but it tastes great! We use spinach to make it extra healthy, but the banana and almond milk make it delicious. Get the full recipe here.

2. Dreamsicle Protein Smoothie:

With only 5 ingredients, you can have a tasty morning treat that packs in protein. This will keep you full and focused all morning long! Click here to get the recipe.

3. Skinny Blackberry Banana Smoothie: Starting your day off with something as tasty as this smoothie is a good way to guarantee a great morning — even if you take it to go and sit in rush hour traffic, it’s that good!

4. Strawberry Pineapple Protein Smoothie:

Protein smoothies are a great way to start the day! They are made in a snap, they are tasty, and they keep you full until lunch! See the full nutritional information here.

5. Fat-Burning Cran-Peach Smoothie:

This smoothie is about 116 calories, so not only are you being healthy in that department, but it’s made with a probiotic-filled yogurt and healthy fruits and is designed to burn fat! Click here to learn more.

6. Skinny Tropical Protein Smoothie:

Whipping up big tropical flavor is so easy! Just a touch of coconut extract brings out a big coconut flavor to start your day off with a ray of sunshine. Click here to see the full recipe.

7. Skinny Mocha Java Protein Shake:

Why not start your day off with some java? This just happens to be in a tasty smoothie form and filled with protein and other nutrients. Click here to see the nutritional information.

8. PB&J Protein Shake:

Skip your peanut butter and jelly toast and try out this morning shake instead. It fills you up to get you through a busy morning and is still under 300 calories! Click here to see what it’s made of.

9. Green Detox Energy Drink:

Over-indulge last night? We’ve all been there. Our Green Energy Detox Cleanse Drink will help free you of the toxins weighing you down without stripping you of your energy! Click here to check it out.