9 Best-Tasting Overnight Oats Recipes That’ll Give You Life Each Morning
If you need extra incentive to get out of bed in the morning, these overnight oats will get you moving faster than you can say 'coffee.' Not only are they delicious, but also they combine complex carbohydrates and protein to keep you satisfied and full of energy so you aren't turning to sugary pick-me-ups.
Fix the night before, or prepare before your busy week kicks off to ensure you have easy go-to meal options that you can look forward to. Plus, with less stress, you'll be more likely to stick to a healthy eating plan and lose weight.
Just remember to stick with your portion size; opt for small mason jars around 8 oz. as opposed to the larger 16 oz. jars.
Also, vary your recipes and similar base items, then adding chopped fruit, spices and nuts. Remember, balance and moderation is key! And when you find healthy alternatives to the foods you love, like swapping chocolate for cacao nibs, you're creating sustainable habits. Using light dairy or unsweetened non-dairy drinks like almond milk will also keep calories in check.
Ready to prep and eat? With these recipes, you'll be opting for healthy breakfasts that not only look Pinterest-worthy, but also taste delicious.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Overnight Oats
Chocolate, vanilla and smooth oats... This surprisingly healthy breakfast will keep you satisfied until lunch. Get the recipe here.prevnext
You don't have to wait for Thanksgiving to enjoy this classic pie flavor. Enjoy it year-round without the turkey-induced food coma. Check it out here!prevnext
Love coconut? The nutty flavor combined with the smooth coconut and chocolate makes this a delicious combination that's good enough to eat for dessert. Get started here.prevnext
This classic is a staple for a reason, and the agave and chia seeds give it a nutritious and healthy twist. Click here for the recipe!prevnext
Why wait for that creamy, salty, chocolatey Reese Cup as dessert? This is the perfect compliment to your morning coffee. Snag the recipe here.prevnext
This hearty recipe will fill you up! The hearty oatmeal adds texture and the tartness of the raspberries adds a melody of flavor to give your morning life. Check it out here.prevnext
Pumpkin Gingersnap Overnight Oats
Sea salt, nutmeg and ginger—this is perfect for a cold winter morning when you need a reminder of everything good in the world. Get the recipe here!prevnext
If you love peanut butter, pull your jar out! This decadent recipe will have you scraping the sides for every last bite. Get started here.prevnext
What's better than coffee? Adding a little chocolate. These overnight oats are the perfect swap if you find yourself craving a fancy whipped mocha in the morning. Your waistline will thank you for choosing this one! Check it out here.prev