9 Best-Tasting Overnight Oats Recipes That’ll Give You Life Each Morning

If you need extra incentive to get out of bed in the morning, these overnight oats will get you moving faster than you can say 'coffee.' Not only are they delicious, but also they combine complex carbohydrates and protein to keep you satisfied and full of energy so you aren't turning to sugary pick-me-ups.

Fix the night before, or prepare before your busy week kicks off to ensure you have easy go-to meal options that you can look forward to. Plus, with less stress, you'll be more likely to stick to a healthy eating plan and lose weight.

Just remember to stick with your portion size; opt for small mason jars around 8 oz. as opposed to the larger 16 oz. jars.

Also, vary your recipes and similar base items, then adding chopped fruit, spices and nuts. Remember, balance and moderation is key! And when you find healthy alternatives to the foods you love, like swapping chocolate for cacao nibs, you're creating sustainable habits. Using light dairy or unsweetened non-dairy drinks like almond milk will also keep calories in check.

Ready to prep and eat? With these recipes, you'll be opting for healthy breakfasts that not only look Pinterest-worthy, but also taste delicious.