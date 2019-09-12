8 Healthy Breakfasts From Women Who Lost 20+ Pounds

Breakfast: It may be the most important meal of the day, but it’s also the meal most of us choose to skip first when we’re trying to lose weight. Ditch that habit once and for all; these eight simple breakfast recipes are approved as part of a daily routine by women who lost 20 pounds or more. Take a page from their books and start dropping weight without skimping on the start to your day.

Oatmeal with Raw Honey and Cinnamon

One woman‘s story of losing 100 pounds starts with a very unassuming ingredient: oatmeal. It’s no wonder, though — studies show that oatmeal helps you stay fuller for longer, which can cut down on cravings throughout the day. We love the simplicity of this recipe for oatmeal with raw honey and cinnamon (which, by the way, is packed with antioxidants), but if you’re feeling fancy, check out some of our favorite overnight oats recipes.

Apples and Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt for breakfast may not sound revolutionary, but this weight-loss champion takes it to the next level by adding chia seeds (a great energy booster) and Epicure’s carrot cake seasoning to make a delicious (and healthy) dip for apples. Looking for more creative ways to get your Greek yogurt fix? Try these many-flavored variations.

Egg White Omelettes with Veggies

Though we’ve overturned the idea that egg white omelettes are truly healthier than whole-egg omelettes, old habits die hard, so we keep returning to this tried-and-true staple again and again (and so does Cheryl Parker, who lost major weight eating egg white omelettes). Cheryl swears by loading up her omelettes with lots of veggies and some Provolone cheese for extra savory goodness, but one of our favorite recipes would be perfect with the addition of some low-fat Feta instead.

Protein-packed Smoothies

It’s no wonder smoothies rule the fitness world these days — their speedy blend-and-go nature makes them ultra-convenient for busy mornings. One woman who lost 150 pounds says she owes a lot to these versatile, fruit-filled treats: She starts each day by combining berries with almond or soy milk and protein powder. Looking to do the same? Try this tropical-inspired smoothie.

Scrambled Eggs with Roasted Peppers and Avocado

This is one breakfast that is super hearty and filling, leveraging the “healthy” fats of avocado with the protein of eggs. Chelsea from TwoTwentyOne explains that she ate this combo almost daily in order to lose 20 pounds… without feeling like she was depriving herself of a big breakfast. Sound good? Try this Southwestern scramble to get the same guilt-free flavors.

Salmon and Potato Hash

This breakfast sounds pretty indulgent to us, but in fact, Christian Ohonba says it was this meal, eaten daily, that helped her lose 70 pounds. For those with busy schedules, we suggest making a big batch ahead and portioning it out so you can eat healthy even on hectic days. You can also substitute sweet potatoes — a favorite ingredient of ours — to mix it up, or go classic with this mouth-watering recipe

A “healthy cheese Danish”

One crafty weight-loss champ found a way to get her cheese Danish fix without the guilt: She combined eggs with cream cheese, liquid splenda, and a dash of cinnamon to replicate the taste of this delicious pastry… and she’s lost 100 pounds because of it. Try this version for a low-carb, sugar-free take on the Danish.

Rolled oats with peanut butter and maple syrup

Pure maple syrup may be a dieter’s favorite natural ingredient, since it allows you to impart flavor and sweetness without succumbing to processed white sugars, and even provides some benefits (like antioxidants!) to boot. In addition, peanut butter is a great source of protein, so it makes sense to combine these two powerful ingredients with rolled oats for a healthy, satisfying breakfast — like Jennifer Finney, a woman who lost 80 pounds, does. Try this super-convenient recipe for overnight oats made in this style.

