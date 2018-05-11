8 Ways To Detox Your Body

Feeling weighed down or sluggish? Need a recharge before starting new healthy habits? It’s time for a detox. There are 8 simple ways to start a detox today, and you can repeat this detox as needed to boost immunity and metabolism.

1. Greens: Eating greens like kale, broccoli, cabbage and cucumbers is like absorbing sunshine; it keeps your body happy on days when sunshine is scarce. Eating green also helps to regulate your body’s systems, removes toxins from the body and boosts immunity.

2. Sweet vegetables: Pumpkin, sweet potatoes, carrots and beets are all great choices for a detox. These seasonal vegetables cut the cravings for chocolate and sweets that we feel during long days. Add them to your menu to avoid cravings altogether! The beta-carotene and vitamin A also boost immunity and protect your skin and eyes from damage.

3. Whole grains: To really kick your detox into high gear, stick to grains in their whole form and avoid all flours and foods that are separated, like wheat germ or bran. When you eat grains in their whole form like barley, oats, wheat berries, quinoa or millet, they work like sponges in the body. The soluble fiber absorbs cholesterol and the releasing toxins to remove them from the body.

4. Water: The winter is very drying on the skin, which is our biggest organ. To protect your skin and to wash out all of the releasing toxins, it is vital to drink two to three liters of water a day. This includes decaffeinated, unsweetened teas or flavored water without sugar.

5. Movement: Sweat is the best way to warm up the body to increase metabolism as well as excrete all the junk you are detoxing. 30 to 60 minutes of sweat-inducing exercise is best. This can be a killer Pilates class or a heart-busting cardio routine. Mix it up and have fun! As long as you are sweating, you are detoxifying your body. In the winter, begin your yoga or Pilates routine in sweat pants and a sweater until your body warms up, then strip off the layers while you complete the workout. Check out this Sweat Like a Mother HIIT Cardio workout below:

6. Sugar: Avoid sugar and artificial sweeteners while detoxing. Those are some of the greatest forms of toxins you are exposed to every day. Stick to two tablespoons total of agave nectar or Stevia during your detox.

7. Dairy: When the weather cools down, reduce your dairy intake to one cup a day at most to avoid excess mucus, and try to buy organic when possible to avoid the antibiotics. During the detox, avoid dairy and use almond milk instead.

8. Oils: Stick to olive oil during the detox to lubricate your body. The omega-3 fat enhances your body’s fat-burning abilities.

The most important element of a detox is consistency. Make your own schedule from a 24-hour detox to a full 7-day detox. You decide how long you need and you control how successful you will be. For a jumpstart to your detox, try our mouthwatering Skinny Detox Soup! It’s a favorite here at Skinny Mom HQ!