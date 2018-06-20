8 Healthy Options to Beat Pizza Cravings

Put down the phone and throw out the pizza delivery magnet on your refrigerator. If you have a need for cheese and pizza is your favorite cheat meal, then you’ll love this list of pizza-inspired dishes with a skinny twist. Cheat no more with our celebration of all things pizza, made healthy!

1. Skinny Pizza Wrap: Not only is this an on-the-go pizza dish, the calorie count is surprisingly low. With under 250 calories, this wrap rolls up all the pizza pizzazz in a portable lunch or quick throw-together dinner. With easy ingredients you can always keep on hand, this can be a go-to craving solution. Click here for the recipe.

2. Lemon Arugula Pizza: This pizza option allows you to pack in greens and flavor in the perfect pie combination. The spice of arugula combined with the citrus punch of lemon is a flavor combination that is sure to please any palette. If you want pizza, but want to take a turn from the traditional, this pizza pick won’t disappoint. Check it out here.

3. Skinny Hawaiian Pizza Pasta: Pizza comes in all flavors, but Hawaiian is a popular favorite. Enjoy the same Hawaiian flavors in this pizza pasta recipe made with whole-wheat pasta and traditional fresh ingredients like basil, ham and pineapple. Here it is!

4. Raw Pizza with Spinach Pesto and Marinated Vegetables: If you are looking for raw recipes or want to try a raw recipe for the first time, this pizza is a perfect place to start. Broaden your pizza horizons with this delicious combination of vegetables, seeds and seasonings packed into an impressive pizza presentation – no cooking required. Check it out here.

5. Zuchinni Pizza Boats: If you need a vegan choice, but still crave the pizza taste, this is your best choice. If you’re not a vegan then feel free to add a little cheese to this dish. Either way, it’s a delicious way to please your pizza craving without feeling a pizza carb guilt. Yes, please!

6. Mini Caprese Pizzas: The name says it all for this alternative pizza option. Fit for a snack or a light meal, even the kids will love the portable and mini presentation this English muffin pizza offers. Check it out here!

7. Pizza Chicken Tenders: Maybe it’s the pizza taste you crave, but a meaty meal you need. This dish combines two guilty pleasures of pizza and chicken tenders into one fusion of guilt-free indulgence. This meal is sure to kick cravings to the curb with something the entire family will thank you for. Here’s your next family favorite meal!

8. Cauliflower Pizza: Don’t let the name scare you off. This is the real deal. Enjoy the cheesy goodness of a traditional pizza pie without the simple carbohydrates and high sugar content in many traditional doughs. The crispy cauliflower crust is a skinny swap that will likely go unnoticed by anyone other than you! Here’s the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.