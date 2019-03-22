8 Foods We Wish You’d Never Eat Again

All things in moderation, so the saying goes. With some food, though, the old adage doesn’t ring true. The following foods are so damaging to our health that complete avoidance would be a much better idea!

Hot dogs

Hot dogs and other processed sandwich meats: These lower quality cuts of meat are full of nitrites, chemical flavorings, dyes, and way too much sodium. Look for nitrite-free sausages and make your own sandwich meat by cooking some chicken or turkey and slicing thinly. Read what the World Health Organization says about processed meats and their link to cancer.

Processed “cheese product”

You have seen it in slices wrapped in plastic or sprayable in cans; this fake food is not even allowed to be labeled as cheese. If you’re craving nachos, you can create your own cheese sauce using real cheese, but stay far away from what we like to call “plastic cheese.”

Sugary sodas

Why drink empty calories? Sugary sodas provide a lot of high fructose corn syrup with no nutritional value. Try a fruit-infused water to add a splash of fresh flavor you can feel good about.

French fries

When McDonald’s released the ingredients in their French fries, people were surprised to find out there were over 20 on the list (according to The Daily Meal). When most people think of French fries, they think potatoes, oil and salt — but McDonald’s adds so much more. Additives and preservatives include: hydrogenated soybean oil, natural beef flavoring, citric acid, dextrose, and sodium acid pyrophosphate. This list includes a handful of chemicals that perform assorted functions, including ones that add flavor, an anti-foaming agent that prevents oil from splattering and another designed to keep the potatoes from turning gray. I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty sure our bodies don’t need the majority of those ingredients.

Fast food salads

At least you’re not ordering a burger, right? Wrong. Some fast food salads pack in more calories and fat than a burger and fries with all the extra toppings and fatty dressings. Do your research before assuming that the healthy menu options live up to their name. An even better option is to make your own salad instead and choose a vinegar-based dressing.

Microwave popcorn

Included in the imitation butter flavor is PFOA, which has been linked to certain cancers and infertility. It’s safer (and cheaper!) to make your own microwave popcorn in a brown lunch bag and then use a touch of real butter.

Light yogurt

When all the fat is removed, something needs to be added back in order to make the yogurt taste good again. That means added sugar, aspartame and many other highly processed ingredients. Try adding fruit and honey to plain Greek yogurt for a delicious, healthier snack.

Multi-grain bread

This is a tricky one. It sounds and looks healthy, but it’s not. Multi-grain bread is white bread with some grains thrown in. As you may know, white bread lacks nutrients and contains enriched flour. What you want is whole wheat bread (whole wheat should be the first ingredient listed).