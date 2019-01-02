8 Drool-Worthy Recipes That Prove Pancakes Can Be Good For You

It’s an ongoing challenge week after week to resist the allure of those pancake houses that seem to spring up on every corner. You wake up Saturday morning, intent on churning out a healthy meal for your family before play dates, soccer practices and dance lessons clog the rest of your day, but all you can think about is that heaping stack of pancakes just down the street. Why not save yourself the hassle – and the additional calories – and check out these protein-packed, low-carb alternatives instead? Not only will they satisfy your craving for pancakes, but you’ll guarantee your family a healthy, energizing start to their day.

1. Vanilla Cinnamon Protein Pancakes: Just the aroma of these pancakes will have you up and at ’em, plus the 12 grams of protein won’t hurt! After one bite of these, all those guilty cravings for cinnamon rolls will vanish. The even better news: you can make the batter ahead of time and freeze it. Maybe your kids will surprise you with breakfast in bed! Check out the recipe here.

2. Heart Healthy Pancakes: This whole wheat, wholly delicious alternative to those not-so-healthy pancake mixes does away with all white flour and uses oats and egg whites instead for an added energy boost! Throw in some almonds or pecans and this high-protein recipe will give you the kickstart you need to begin your day. (via Body Building)

3. Carrot Cake Protein Pancakes: There is only good news where these pancakes are concerned. This recipe is packed with healthy carbs, 18 grams of protein and high fiber, plus the scrumptiousness of carrot cake! With a healthy cream cheese garnish to top off these babies, you will experience all the enjoyment of eating cake, but none of the guilt. No downside here! (via Dashing Dish)

4. Protein Pancakes: These protein-packed pancakes loaded with steel cut oats, creamy almond milk and rich vanilla protein powder will definitely help get your day started. These pancakes will give your family the energy you all need to embrace the morning, even though they only have 100 calories each! A cup of blueberries added to the mix or a drizzle of agave to offer some added sweetness and nutrition as well. (via Coconut Oil Cooking)

5. Quinoa Banana Pancakes: The quinoa offers a unique twist to this recipe by creating the perfect, fluffy consistency of restaurant-style pancakes. Don’t worry though; these babies are prepared to give you a big boost with 14 grams of protein. Top them off with a dash of sweet maple syrup and your morning won’t look quite so daunting! Check out the recipe here.

6. Pumpkin Protein Pancakes: If you are looking to spice things up – literally – there is no need to hold these pancakes at arm’s length because they have been relegated to a specific season. This organic recipe combines fresh spices with an amazing amount of protein to create the perfect breakfast for you and your family. Plus each serving packs 42.5 grams of protein! (via 12 Minute Athlete)

7. Gluten and Grain Free Protein Pancakes: This unconventional take on your typical pancake recipe provides a unique and delicious twist for your morning meal. The coconut flour offers a fresh perspective and the almond milk gives these cakes a rich, healthy foundation. With 30 grams of protein per serving, you’ll feel good about giving these to your little ones. (via The Super Sisters)

8. Powerhouse Protein-Packed Pancakes: These pancakes have a whopping 53 grams of protein per serving to get you and your family up and moving. Even though this recipe does not mess around with loading you up on energy and important antioxidants, it does not sacrifice flavor. The maple protein topping gives these cakes an added touch of sweetness that you won’t be able to resist! (via Foodista)

Even though the idea of eating pancakes seems like forbidden territory when you’re trying to watch that waistline, these recipes guarantee that you’re fueling your body with exactly what it needs to start your day. Bring back the traditional pancake breakfast on the weekend! There is no harm in a little indulgence, especially when these recipes go a long way in promoting a happier, healthier lifestyle.