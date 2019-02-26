7 Mouthwatering Clean Eating Recipes For The Entire Family

Eating clean is tricky! It’s hard enough to have a healthy dinner on the table that your family will enjoy. Making it “clean” is a real challenge. Luckily, we’ve got 7 clean eating recipes that will help you get through the week!

1. Clean Eating Chicken Chipotle Bowl: Skip the long long at Chipotle and make it a DIY night! Set out all of these healthy ingredients and let your family build their own clean eating bowl. Click here to get our recipe or watch the video below.

2. Clean Eating Quinoa Salad: This salad is an office favorite at PopCulture. Not only is it delicious, refreshing and filling, but it’s super healthy! Click here to see the ingredient list.

Picky eater? You can eat clean, too with The Picky Eater’s Guide to Clean Eating.

3. Veggie Stuffed Tuna Collard Wraps: This clean eating recipe makes for a tasty lunch! It’s simple, clean and perfect for putting heathy ingredients into your body. (via Eat Spin Run Repeat)

(Photo: Eat Spin Run Repeat)

4. Soba Noodles with Kale, Sesame and Slivered Brussels Sprouts: This dish is not only pretty, but it’s clean and healthy too! It’s full of strong flavors and good ingredients. (via Katie at The Kitchen Door)

(Photo: Katie at The Kitchen Door)

5. Nectarine and Onion Pork Chops: Using fruits and onions when preparing your pork chops allows you to bring new and bold flavors to your very healthy dish! (via Paleo Leap)

(Photo: Paleo Leap)

6. Black Bean and Potato Nacho Plate: When we said clean eating, you probably weren’t expecting to see a plate of nachos! But this recipe is clean, healthy and perfect for sharing with your family! (via Oh She Glows)

(Photo: Oh She Glows)

7. Banoffee Pie: Who would have thought you could have a clean dessert? You should still watch your portions, but if you need something sweet, this is the perfect recipe for it! (via Oh She Glows)

(Photo: Oh She Glows)

For a whole day of clean eating, check out this menu!