7 ‘Health’ Foods That Are Way Worse for You Than Donuts

We often think we’re opting for a healthier food choice when we forgo the donuts our coworker brought in and instead reach for a handful of granola or that protein bar we’ve been storing at our desk for the past 6 months.

Just when you thought you made the right decision, we’re here with some surprising news. The Krispy Kreme Sugar Glazed Donut you passed up has 190 calories and 10 grams of sugar, but some of your favorite “healthier” food alternatives can be packed with even more simple sugars.

Keep passing up the donuts, but be more mindful about these popular sugar-laden alternatives

General Mills Oats ‘n Honey Granola Cereal

This granola cereal contains the sugar equivalent of 1.5 donuts and adds an additional 60 calories. Instead, look for a protein-rich granola with less sugar.

» Nutrition: 250 calories, 9g fat, 38g carbohydrates, 15g sugar, 4g protein

Smoothie King: The Hulk Vanilla

With over 4 times as many calories and almost 9 times as much sugar, this smoothie wrecks your diet before you even have a chance to finish it. Look for low-calorie smoothie options instead, or consider making your own at home.

» Nutrition (24-ounce serving): 801 calories, 32g fat, 88g sugar, 23g protein

McDonald’s Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait

While these are nearly 40 less calories than a donut, there’s over twice as many grams of sugar, causing your blood sugar to spike and then crash, which means you can feel hungry faster.

» Nutrition: 150 calories, 2g fat, 23g sugar, 80mg sodium, 30g carbohydrates, 4g protein

Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap

While this might seem like a good choice compared to other options, when you add a “healthier” dressing like their Light Balsamic Vinaigrette, you’re consuming about 19 grams of sugar. Instead, consider eating without a packaged dressing.

» Nutrition: 350 calories, 14g fat, 29g carbs, 27g protein

Dunkin Donuts’ Reduced-Fat Blueberry Donut

It’s widely known that muffins have more calories than donuts, but what about the reduced-fat options? No good. They have twice as many calories, and their sugar content is 4 times the amount found in a Krispy Kreme Sugar Glazed Donut. Grab a coffee and opt for an egg-white sandwich instead.

» Nutrition: 460 calories, 15g fat, 390mg sodium, 76g carbohydrates, 43g sugar, 6 g protein

Noosa Blueberry Yoghurt

Low-calorie yogurt can have more sugar and calories than donuts. Make sure to read the nutrition labels carefully next time you’re strolling the dairy aisle.

» Nutrition (8-ounce serving): 280 calories, 11g fat, 12g protein, 31g sugar

Einstein’s Cinnamon and Raisin Bagel

While this bagel has only 2 more grams of sugar than a donut and is baked instead of fried, if you add a reduced-fat cream cheese schmear, you’re bumping your calorie intake up to about 420 calories and consuming around 20 grams of fat.

» Nutrition: 290 calories, 10g fat, 440mg sodium, 61g carbohydrates, 13g sugar, 10g protein

