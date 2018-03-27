6 Ways To Get More Protein in Your Diet

We are all well aware that protein and weight loss go hand in hand, but sometimes we look back at our meals at the end of the day and realize that we fell way short on getting enough! Luckily, we’ve got a couple of easy tricks that will help you pack your diet full of high-protein recipes. Take a look at the infographic and article below to learn more about fitting protein into our diets!

1. Make a plan. The best way to guarantee that you’re getting enough protein in your diet is to plan ahead. Try to prepare or schedule your high-protein meals in advance, so that you know just how much protein you’ll be getting every day. Preparing your lunches and dinners in bulk also gives you the opportunity to get through the rest of the week stress-free!

2. Rethink your snacking. Grab-and-go snacks may be convenient, but they’re often packed with carbs and sugar, not protein. Swap out your granola bars and cracker packs for high-protein snacks like nuts, jerky, and protein bars (although be sure to read the nutrition label!). Since one of the benefits of protein is that you’ll stay full longer, you’ll definitely want to rethink your snacking.

3. Keep an eye out for high-protein swaps. When it comes to cooking and baking, there are a ton of ways you can swap out unhealthy ingredients for high-protein alternatives. Take Greek yogurt, for example. Instead of using sour cream, cream cheese, cream or mayo, just add a dollop of this high-protein yogurt to your recipe! A cup of Greek yogurt can contain upwards of 15 grams of protein, which makes it the perfect low-fat substitute.

4. Embrace protein powder. You don’t have to be a 250-pound body builder in order to harness the benefits of protein powder. There are plenty of ways to incorporate protein powder into your diet. Protein shakes or smoothies are perfect ways for moms to get more protein; they’re absolutely delicious and mouthwatering and uber convenient. You can also use protein powder in baking by replacing some (or all!) of the flour with a scoop or two of your favorite powder.

5. Discover your inner carnivore. One of the all-time best sources of protein is, of course, meat. Be sure to stock your diet with a variety of lean meats like fish, turkey, chicken, lean beef and pork loin. In half a fillet of salmon, there’s about 40 grams of protein! A chicken breast clocking in at 4 ounces contains nearly 30 grams of protein. Meat is a great way to supplement your meals with a healthy dose of protein, but here are some options if you are strictly vegetarian.

6. Don’t be afraid to mix it up. The last thing you want to do is eat chicken all day, every day. You’ll be sick and tired of eating the same protein in no time, and you might find yourself turning to other foods that won’t help you meet your daily requirements. Try to eat seafood at least once or twice a week, and add a variety of different meats, beans, dairy, nuts, and whole grains to your diet in order to keep things interesting!

