6 Tips to Make You a Faster Runner

Running is a technique that is not easy to accomplish. Going for a run at a fast pace for 25 minutes with no breaks may seem impossible to some people. If you are the type of person that struggles to run long distances at a fast pace, you have to remember it takes time and training for your body to naturally run faster and longer. Check out these tips below to help get you there!

Eat the right foods. Fueling up before a run is very important — it helps your body receive energy and avoid cramps. Eating a small snack of carbs or protein 30 to 45 minutes before a workout can improve how fast and long you run. Click here for a list of snacks and meals to eat before running.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Interval workouts: Interval training has been known to be one of the best ways to increase your running speed. The idea is to slowly increase the distance and speed of your run over time. This can train your body to keep up a faster pace naturally without pushing too hard. Click here to view a variety of interval training workouts.

Run hills. Running hills is a great way to improve your endurance and leg muscles. Not to mention you can burn even more calories when hills are involved! If you train uphill, you’ll come to find that running on flat land will be a piece of cake.

Post-run strides: Post-run strides should be done after a normal distance run and should be about 100 meters long. After a run, try accelerating your speed to a full sprint for about 20 meters, then slow down to walk. Take around a minute to recover, then repeat the routine for about four to six more strides. It will improve your endurance and naturally improve your pace.

Drills: Performing drills before a run for at least 20 minutes can improve your speed. Completing sets of high knees, butt kicks, grapevines, and other exercises can benefit your running form and warm up your body. Click here to learn about the different types of drills.

Stretch: Stretching is extremely important before and after a workout. Not only does stretching help prevent injury, it also helps your flexibility resulting into an improvement in your stride and motion. Click here for post-run stretches to become a faster runner.

Playlist: Songs That Make You Run Faster and Further