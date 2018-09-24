6 (Really Naughty) Things to do in Bed

In some ways, sex is kind of like a latte; it can be as hot, steamy, sweet, flavorful, or unique as you want it to be, if you know how you like it. Some people might prefer plain sex with just a tiny bit of foreplay and no experimentation, but if you’re someone who wants to try spicing up your coffee order, it’s time to start browsing your options.

According to this study, the average couple usually hopes for about 20 minutes of solid foreplay before things get explosive. That gives you plenty of time to try new things and up the anticipation before the actual act of sex.

Next time things are getting hot and heavy with your partner, don’t just give your classic order. Instead, try some of these dirty tricks to see what new levels your foreplay can reach. As long as you and your partner are both on board, these ideas are sure to give your intimacy some much-needed excitement.

1. Touch Yourself, Not Just Your Partner

Most people don’t think of masturbation as a especially “hot,” especially when doing it alone. However, when a person touches themselves during intercourse with another person, the act takes on a whole new (hotter) connotation.

Both men and women have reported being turned on by watching their partners touch themselves, especially if they seem to be enjoying the masturbation. This can be especially beneficial for female partners who can achieve more clitoral stimulation and a better orgasm when they know where to touch themselves.

Chances are, you’ll both end up getting turned on as your hands explore both your own private parts and those of your partner.

2. Don’t Forget to Play With Other Parts of the Body

Speaking of exploring, many couples become too preoccupied with stimulating the genitals to give proper attention to other parts of their partner’s body. Everything from a person’s butt to their shoulders can be stimulated if you know what you’re doing, and letting your hands wander during foreplay is an excellent way to draw out the suspense and increase arousal.

A great way to spark extra exploration is to create a challenge for yourselves. See how long you can go without kissing or touching each others genitals during foreplay. Surprisingly, you might become more turned on than usual.



3. Actually Try Using Ties and Bondage

We’re not talking Fifty Shades of Grey level activity or anything. In reality, bondage can be a lot simpler and less creepy than it’s portrayed in films and books. It’s all about finding your comfort zone while using ropes, zip ties, and other items.

Talk to your partner openly about what you’re both comfortable with, then give bondage a fair shot. Letting your partner have their way with you while you’re bound just might be the most exciting sexual experiment you ever take on.

4. Bite Each Other Playfully

You don’t have to be a vampire to enjoy a bit of rough-and-tough nibbling during foreplay and sex. Both men and women can find it physically and mentally arousing when their partners use their teeth to inflict a bit of discomfort. The occasional bite of the lip, chest, stomach, or face can work wonders for your arousal, so don’t be afraid to get a little fiesty.

5. Don’t Be Afraid to Get Loud

More often than not, you and your partner aren’t at liberty to be as loud as you want during sex due to neighbors, friends, or family members that might overhear. However, sometimes it just feels downright amazing to let your moans and squeals escape during a romp in bed.

Ladies, don’t ever be afraid to let your partner know how your orgasm feels by letting out a groan or a scream. Men find it incredibly pleasing to hear how intense your experience is, and it’ll feel good to engage in sex in such an open manner.

6. Experiment With Sex Toys

No matter how great or terrible your sex may currently be, it never hurts to bring in some interesting accessories. Have a discussion with your partner to see what you might be interested in, then dip a toe in the world of sex toys.

Although vibrators and dildos are good ones to start with, don’t forget that there are many other kinds of accessories on the market for both men and women. Do your research beforehand so that you find an object both parties can truly enjoy.

Getting dirty isn’t just about appealing to your partner or keeping things interesting. It’s about reminding yourself that sex is something that evolves and changes between you and your partner.

Buy that sex toy. Let that moan escape. Wink at your partner as you bring out the bondages. Above all else, keep sex fun, because that’s what it’s supposed to be!

