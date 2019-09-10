59 Healthy Slow Cooker Dinners Under 400 Calories

Your dinner could be cooking while you’re at work. Yes, you read that right! Lose the stress of cooking dinner after a long workday by trying one of our 59 healthy slow cooker recipes, all of which are hands-off meals that can cook without your supervision. Oh yeah, and these recipes make perfect 400-calories-or-less meals. Being a mom just got easier!

1. Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes:

This recipe is a great hands-off way to prepare large quantities of healthy mashed potatoes when you’re busy preparing other recipes or don’t have a burner available. It’s a one stop recipe, meaning you don’t have to drain the liquid from the potatoes — they cook in the almond milk and absorb it when mashed up! Check out the recipe here.

2. General Tso’s Chicken Meatballs:

We already know you’re going to love this tasty treat! This lightened-up Asian dish has 50 percent less sodium and fat than traditional meatballs, making it the ideal mid-week meal for your family. Find the recipe here.



3. Slow Cooker Black Bean and Sausage Soup:

This is the perfect meal to prep on Sunday and serve on Wednesday. The bold, savory flavor will leave you completely satisfied, and so will the nutrition facts! Click here for the recipe, and prepare to be delighted.

4. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders:

Bite-size and adorable, your guests will devour these sliders at 150 calories a piece. The celery slaw adds the perfect crunch to the juicy and flavorful Buffalo chicken, while the blue cheese and ranch are the the perfect cool-down combo to accompany the hot wing sauce. Find the recipe here.

5. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili:

The ingredients of this chili won’t be a secret for long, because you’ll soon have friends and family begging for the recipe. The flavors are distinctly Mexican, with plenty of color from the vegetables, plus a high amount of protein! Check it out.

6. Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff:

This one will warm you up and fill your kitchen with the most mouth-watering scents of fork-tender beef and mushrooms stewing atop whole-grain noodles and a flavorful sauce in your slow cooker. Click here to be taken to the recipe.

7. Slow Cooker Creamy Potato Soup:

For under 250 calories per serving, you can indulge in this traditionally fatty, high-cal soup with no guilt at all. Enjoy the creamy, rich flavor as it warms you straight to your bones. Find the recipe here.

8. Slow Cooker Chicken, Rice and Beans:

This super simple recipe practically cooks itself; all you have to do is add the ingredients, shred some chicken and eat! (We love meals like this.) Click here to see the recipe and nutrition info.

9. Slow Cooker Apple Pulled Pork:

The tangy apple cider vinegar and sweet apple juice complement each other nicely in this soon-to-be family favorite! Try it on a whole wheat bun with a dash of barbecue sauce; we promise you won’t be disappointed! Find the recipe here.

10. Slow Cooker Beef Stew:

Who doesn’t love this warm, savory classic stew? The chunks of vegetables and low-sodium broth combine in a tasty combo that will have you heaping seconds into your bowl. Here’s the recipe!

11. Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken:

While this meal has many strong points, like the 302-calorie count per serving, or the delicious savory flavor, we’d argue that its best facet is the fact that you make it in a slow cooker. What’s better than coming home from a long day to a warm and tasty dinner? Answer: nothing. Find the recipe here!

12. Slow Cooker Southern Black Eyed Peas:

Prepare and then let it cook while you go about your day! These peas make a great side dish to any occasion. Find the recipe here!

13. Slow Cooker Pork and Apples:

The flavor of this pork is out of this world! Make this for a cookout, family get-together, or just for a weeknight dinner. People will always go back for seconds. Here’s the recipe!

14. Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa:

The chipotles in the adobo sauce and apple cider vinegar spikes this dish with a robust flavor. Try it with black beans, our Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa, Copycat Chipotle Pico De Gallo and Copycat Chipotle Brown Rice. Here’s the barbacoa recipe!

15. Slow Cooker Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs:

The name alone makes our mouth water. These tempting, juicy ribs are way below 400 calories per serving, and will make your spouse and kids go nuts! Click here to see the recipe.

16. Brown Sugar Spiral Ham:

The brown sugar and apple cider vinegar glaze soaks into the ham for a warm and tangy taste. Your family and relatives will be cheering over this moist, delectable addition to your dinner! Here’s the recipe.

17. Weight Loss Soup:

Vegetables galore! This glorified tomato soup has an abundance of colorful and nutrient-dense veggies, like yellow squash, zucchini, carrots, and green beans, and they mix together wonderfully to offer a great taste to leave you and your family satisfied. Click here to see the recipe and nutrition facts.

18. Slow Cooker Beer Chicken:

Get ready for your hubby’s new favorite dish. This chicken is slow cooked with beer for hours, and when it’s done, the moist and full flavor is out of this world good. This chicken is perfect for a busy school night served with our Skinny Cole Slaw or Country Green Beans. Click here to see the recipe!

19. Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes:

This rich, creamy blend of sweet potatoes, butter and maple syrup melts in your mouth. It’s the perfect side dish to any meal, and perfect to take to work for lunch. Check out the yummy ingredients and instructions here!

20. Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork:

Sometimes the best things take a little time, and this recipe is one of them! The rub for this pulled pork dinner is packed with flavor and is absolutely divine. Serve the pork piled on top of a wheat bun, or enjoy it solo! Click here to see the recipe.

21. Skinny Butternut Squash Soup:

This mouth watering recipe is a hearty, flavorful soup that we absolutely adore! A few apples, along with oven-roasted squash and onions pack this dish with tons of fall flavor! Here’s the recipe.

22. Skinny Vegetarian Mexican Chili:

On a day packed with errands, appointments, homework, soccer practice, and whatever else is on your daily agenda, the idea of making a warm, hearty dinner seems nearly impossible. On those days you think you just can’t fit another thing in, you have to try this chili. It only takes 5 minutes to prep, so grab the recipe now!

23. Tortilla Chicken Soup:

If you love to tailgate, then you’ll love this recipe! This soup is the perfect way to serve up some spice without serving up the calories. Click here to see the recipe.



24. Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes:

After seeing pics of stuffed sweet potatoes everywhere on Pinterest, we decided to give it a go and create our own stuffed sweet potato recipe. We started by using a slow cooker, pork tenderloin and some of the sweet potatoes that were hanging out in the office pantry. Needless to say, we love the result. Click here to see the full recipe!



25. Skinny Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken:

The gooey, creamy, cheesy, chicken-y flavor is to die for! The broccoli in This dish is perfect, but you don’t have to stop there! This is a great place for hiding veggies from your pickiest eaters, but they won’t care that you’re being sneaky. They’ll be too focused on all that yummy low-fat cheese to say boo. Click here to see the recipe.



26. Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken:

Your entire family will go nuts for this recipe. It has the appearance of being a cheat meal, but you’ll know better when you check out these healthy ingredients. You’ll be dishing out second helpings, we promise.



27. Pineapple Salsa Chicken:

If you’re tired of the same old taco fillings, you aren’t alone! We love mixing spicy and sweet, so turning up the heat on your salsa can be the perfect mix with pineapple. Find our recipe here!

28. Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie:

This meal couldn’t get much simpler thanks to your magic slow cooker. Just toss the ingredients in and dinner cooks while you’re out and about! That’s a win in our book. Find the recipe by clicking here.

29. Skinny Shredded Chicken:

Everyone needs a good shredded chicken recipe, so here you go! This ever-versatile form of poultry can be used in dozens of recipes, not to mention eaten on its own! You’ll want to check out this recipe. We promise it will be a new staple in your kitchen!

30. Slow Cooker Cuban Pulled Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa:

Looking to put a new twist on tacos? This recipe is for you. This spicy, tasty treat is one you’ll want to keep in your arsenal of go-to recipes on a busy school night.

31. Skinny Pork Tacos:

Here’s another fabulous taco recipe that won’t wreck your diet. The vegetables mixed with the flavor of the chili powder are just too yummy to be true. Check it out.



31. Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili:

Have you always wanted to have a secret chili recipe? Well, you’ve found it (even if it’s not so secret)! People will be wondering where you got this one when you serve it at your next party. Click here to see it!

32. Slow Cooker Cranberry Pear Butter:

This yummy spread is perfect with a turkey sandwich, its tart flavor a thrilling combination. (via Skinnytaste)

33. Slow Cooker Apple Butter:

Use this butter on a turkey sandwich with brie, or served over pancakes or a biscuit! The healthy spread is a yummy addition to any meal, and super easy to make in a crock pot. (via Skinnytaste)

34. Better Than Your Mom’s Chicken Soup:

For under 170 calories per serving, you could sip on this savory soup packed with veggies and shredded chicken. (via SkinnyMs.)

35. Slow Cooker Banana Pecan French Toast:

This yummy brunch or holiday treat is under 300 calories per serving, and can be easily made by tossing your ingredients in the crock pot and then going about your day while they simmer. (via SkinnyMs.)

36. Slow Cooker Greek Gyros:

You didn’t know you could make gyros in a crock pot did you? Well, you can! These gyros are delicious, and are perfect for dinner on a busy day. Throw your ingredients in there and then get back to work. When you return, the filling for the pita will be warm and tasty. (Not to mention under 300 calories!) (via SkinnyMs.)

37. Slow Cooker Tomato Balsamic Chicken:

This recipe is gluten free and freezer friendly, making it more accessible to moms everywhere! With only 227 calories per serving, this dish is filled with natural ingredients and fabulous flavors. (via Slender Kitchen)

38. Coconut Basil Chicken: This recipe is paleo, gluten free and low-carb! Get we get a hallelujah? You’ll love the rich flavor that absorbs in the chicken. (via Slender Kitchen)

39. PB&J Quinoa Oatmeal:

For under 300 calories, you could munch on this yummy dairy and gluten free breakfast. You’ll be sure to wake up and stay full with all the protein. (via Slender Kitchen)

40. Honey Glazed Crockpot Chicken Adobo:

The glaze on this chicken dish is to die for! You’ll love the flavor, as well as the nutrition facts. (via Pinch of Yum)

41. Crockpot Quinoa Chicken Primavera:

This meal makes a lot—so it’s perfect for leftovers. Throw the ingredients in the crockpot when you get home from work, go about your business, and it will be ready by dinnertime! (via Pinch of Yum)

42. Slow Cooker Quinoa Energy Bars:

This unconventional crockpot recipe is filled with the good stuff, like apples, almonds, chia seeds and eggs. (via Food Faith Fitness)

43. Crock Pot Creamy Tomato Soup:

This soup is a comfort food classic, while still bringing in a few surprises to mix things up! Herbs, cheese and even cheese rind pack this dish with flavor! Keep this one in mind for a perfect cold-day dinner or lunch! (via Skinnytaste)

44. Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Chili:

Orange and yummy, this butternut squash chili is the perfect side dish to any meal. Throw it in the crock pot and voila! All done. (via Damn Delicious)

45. Slow Cooker Carrot Cake Oatmeal:

Carrot cake… oatmeal? Yeah, you heard us right, and we promise you’re going to love it! (via Rachel Cooks)

46. Slow Cooker Mexican Breakfast Casserole:

Looking for a crowd-pleaser? This is it! Filling, full of flavor and under 400 calories. There isn’t much to complain about with this Mexican-style breakfast! (via PopSugar)

47. Healthy Crock Pot® Banana Bread Quinoa:

Disclaimer: This is not a bread. BUT it tastes exactly like the banana bread you know and love. It’s a quinoa connection filled with flavor and a great way to start off the day. (via The Realistic Nutritionist)

48. DIY Greek Yogurt:

Did you know you can make your own Greek yogurt? It’s not quite as simple as throwing ingredients together and going about your day, but it’s a great option if you like to know exactly what does into the food you eat! (via Daring Gourmet)

49. Slow Cooker Maple French Toast:

This recipe is as delicious as it looks. Serve it up with whatever fresh berries you have on hand or with a mound of Greek yogurt! (via Mom’s Kitchen Handbook)

50. Slow Cooker Sticky Pecan Buns:

This slow cooker recipe is an indulgence, but it’s one with a fraction of the butter and a heart healthy whole-wheat flour! Treat yourself and the family to this slimmed down breakfast pastry. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

51. Slow Cooker Thai Chicken and Rice:

This recipe isn’t a “dump & cook” type. There is a bit of prep required, but don’t let that deter you. After your prep and about and a half hour of crock-potting, you’ll have a tasty Thai-inspired meal! (via On The Woodside)

52. Skinny Chicken Enchiladas:

This is a family favorite in many households! Start off with your slow cooker and finish it off with about 15 minutes in the oven. Serve and enjoy! (via Pinch of Yum)

53. Slow Cooker Corn & Red Pepper Chowder:

Full of flavor (and veggies), this is a great chowder to have stewing in the kitchen all day! You’ll love the aroma you come home to and the leftover possibilities! (via Oh My Veggies)

54. Paleo-Friendly Honey Garlic Wings:

A yummy dish perfect for hosting happy hour or game night, these wings are Paleo, so most of your guests can enjoy them! Be careful though: They’re so tasty, they may not last for long. (via Garlic My Soul)

55. Slow Cooker Roasted Veggies:

Roasted veggies make a great side for any meal, any season. But if you don’t have the extra time for prepping, toss them in your slow cooker before work and enjoy! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

56. Healthified Crock Pot® Cheeseburger Sliders:

Cheeseburgers in the slow cooker? No, it’s not too good to be true! This is a skinny recipe that will leave you with one happy (and full) family! Check it out by clicking here.

57. Slow Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken:

This dish offers up a sweet Asian flavor and only a few dishes to clean when you’re done! It’s simple to make and easy to gobble up. (via Baked In Arizona)

58. Skinny Slow Cooker Chocolate Fudge Cake:

This cake has slimmed down the calories and still tastes like a slice of fudge! It’s a tasty indulgence that you’ll be unwilling to share. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

59. Slow Cooker Quinoa Brownies:

Adding quinoa to your brownies is a great way to give them a healthy boost. Could it get any better? How about slow cooking them?! It’s every busy mom’s dream come true! (via My Whole Food Life)