58 Cheesy Recipes That Won’t Wreck Your Diet

When it comes to dieting, cheese is one of the hardest “danger” foods to avoid. It’s everywhere, and it tastes so, so good. Before you start to get depressed that your diet doesn’t allow you to eat it, we have good news. It’s possible to be on a diet and lose weight and still eat cheese! How? Try one of our 58 selected skinny recipes‚ they’re all healthy comfort foods, trust us. Even better, they’re almost all low-calorie, plus they taste fabulous, if we do say so ourselves.

1. Simple Skinny Queso: You won’t believe how low-fat, low-cal this queso dip is! You’ll never buy it from the store again once you check out our recipe.

2. Mini Cheese Cauliflower Cakes: It only takes 10 minutes to throw the ingredients in a pan and then toss it in the oven. At under 250 calories for three cakes, you won’t feel guilty splurging on this easy cheesy recipe. Read more about it here!

3. The Ultimate Pizza Quesadilla: You won’t believe how high in protein this cheesy quesadilla is. Okay, we’ll tell you: 32 grams! As if you needed another reason to eat a quesadilla (or pizza), this recipe came along and it’s actually healthy. You’re so welcome. Read about the recipe here.

4. Chicken Parm Casserole: Yes, it’s possible to eat Chicken Parm while on a diet! Our recipe is only 268 calories per serving (unheard of, right?) and totally family friendly. Your kids will ask for seconds, we promise! Click here for the directions.

5. Lightened-up King Ranch Casserole: Ready for a recipe that will become an instant hit with your family? This lightened up King Ranch Chicken is cheesy and gooey enough for the kids and nutritious enough to give Mom and Dad some peace of mind. Here’s the recipe!

6. Cheesy Pumpkin Pasta Bake: It’s warm, it’s cheesy, it’s delicious. Trust us, this recipe will comfort your mind as well as your taste buds! Check out the recipe here!

7. Skinny 3-Cheese Penne: This recipe will exceed your expectations! Adding cheese to any dinner is great, but adding three cheeses is simply amazing! The whole-wheat pasta helps you cut carbs compared to traditional Italian dishes and each cheese is lower in fat so you can feel good about enjoying. That’s amore! Check it out here!

You probably didn’t think it was possible to eat Alfredo on a diet, but think again! We’ve created a skinny version that tastes just as delicious as the real thing. You’ll want to check it out here!

9. Skinny Baked Mac and Cheese With Broccoli: Even without a lean protein, this dish is totally filling and perfect for one of those nights when you just need a cheesy, warm meal! Print the recipe here.

10. Skinny Chicken Enchilada Casserole: This fun layered casserole incorporates fresh tomatoes and cilantro rather than canned products. If your family wants to put their own twist on it and bulk it up more, you can add to the protein levels by adding pinto beans in addition to the black beans. Click here to see the recipe.

11. Skinny Cheeseburger Pie: For a unique, delicious dinner in 30 minutes, you’ve got to try this Skinny Cheeseburger Pie! It’s a fun twist on a classic family meal that your kids will love and you’ll feel good about feeding them. Find the recipe right here!

12. Supreme Pizza Pasta Casserole: This recipe has the best of Italy all in one dish! The kids will love the pizza/pasta combo, while you’ll love that it’s low in calories and fat and has a huge protein and fiber boost. Read more here!

13. Easy Cheesy Burrito Skillet: This is all the goodness of a burrito, but in the form of a one-pan meal! Save the steps (and calories) of baking and rolling the burrito, and instead eat it in a deconstructed version. This low-calorie dinner recipe is easy for everyone to dig into — plus, cleanup will be a breeze! Find the recipe here.

>> Love our recipes? Check out the Skinny Suppers cookbook here!

14. Chicken Parmesan Meatloaf Muffins: These Chicken Parm Meatloaf Muffins look and sound impressive, but they’re actually super simple to make! They’re tasty, kid-friendly and serve as great appetizers or even main courses. And at 212 calories for two meatloaf muffins, you won’t feel so bad having seconds! Click here to see the recipe.

15. Skinny Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken: This fan favorite is rich, creamy and not-at-all bad for you! Your kids will finally start asking for seconds when you place a bowl of this on the table. Job well done! Click here for the recipe!

16. Feta Stuffed Chicken: Trying to impress the in-laws this weekend? Whip up this seemingly fancy dish — it’s not hard, we promise. Think of the ooey gooey mixture of spinach, garlic, basil and Feta cheese seeping through the chicken breast. Is your mouth watering yet? At only 208 calories per chicken breast, this recipe will surely be a keeper. Get the recipe here!

17. Spinach-Stuffed Shells With Meat Sauce: Big jumbo pasta shells filled with spinach and creamy ricotta cheese make the base for the recipe. Finish this recipe with our Skinny Meat Pasta Sauce or to save time, you can easily top this recipe with your own homemade sauce or a reduced-sugar spaghetti sauce bought at the grocery store. Check out the recipe here!

Holy-moly indulgence… This dinner is out of this world! Cheese, lobster, pasta and still skinny! Here’s the recipe!

19. Skinny Jalepeño Mac and Cheese: Pickled jalapeños bring a little kick to our creamy mac and cheese without being too much to scare off the kids. Your little ones will love this dish that is perfect for a warm lunch or side dish for dinner. Click here to see the recipe!

20. Skinny Manicotti: This is a fun way to feel like you’re going out to a fancy Italian restaurant, but actually staying healthy at home. Pair it with a green salad and a thin slice of a whole-wheat baguette to get the full “restaurant” experience. Here’s the recipe!

21. Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna Rolls: Welcome to cheese heaven! This fun twist on a classic lasagna dish does the perfect job of portion control. Each lasagna roll is one serving, so you won’t accidentally over indulge!Here’s the recipe!

We promise it’s just as good as it sounds, if not better. This fun recipe is sure to be a hit with your entire family. (And it’s not even a cheat meal!) Follow the recipe here.

This recipe is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day, but let’s be honest, something this cheesy and gooey is good all year round! Here’s the recipe.

24. Cheesy BBQ Chicken Pizza: Cheese, barbecue and chicken all in one sentence? And this is healthy? Yes! We know it sounds crazy, but this recipe is low calorie and totally delicious. You just found your new favorite pizza night recipe! Click here for info.

If you haven’t tried an English muffin pizza, then you haven’t tried one of the best recipes ever! These couldn’t be easier to make, and the results are pretty much perfect every time! Get the recipe here!

This flatbread is crunchy like a thin crust pizza but with way fewer carbs. Our version is an edited Weight Watchers recipe, a flatbread recipe and a spinach casserole recipe all rolled into one! Here’s the recipe!

This high protein meat patty is perfect for your cookout, or for a chilly evening when you need to fill your stomach with something warm! Click here to check out our skinny recipe.

28. Santa Fe Stuffed Peppers: Feeling a little Tex-Mex tonight? Whip up a batch of these Santa Fe Stuffed Peppers! The ground turkey, tomato, corn, black bean and rice filling is so dense and delicious, you’d never know each pepper comes in at only 268 calories. Here’s your yummy new recipe!

29. Skinny Tomato, Rice & Corn Skillet: It’s warm, it’s delicious and it’s oh so cheesy! You can serve it fresh, or freeze it for a later date. Either way, your family will ask for seconds. Find the recipe here.

30. Skinny Mexican Stuffed Shells: The flavors in this dish are so bold and perfect together, it is definitely one of our favorites! You can explore this recipemore by clicking here!

31. Skinny Cheese Enchiladas: They’re juicy and jam-packed with flavor! You won’t believe that this recipe is healthy, but trust us, it is! You won’t ruin your diet, so eat up and enjoy. Click here to see the recipe!

32. Open-Faced Classic Tuna Melt: This low-calorie, low-fat tuna melt is the perfect lightened up recipe when you’re craving a good old fashioned sandwich—and something cheesy. Leaving it open-faced will cut out carbs and using Greek yogurt will ensure that the fat count stays as low as possible. Here’s the recipe.

33. Peach and Ham Grilled Cheese Sandwich: The combo of peaches, ham and cheese might be interesting to you, as it should be! These flavors go perfectly together, and it’s pretty low calorie! Check out the recipe here!

34. Skinny Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich: This warm, cheesy sandwich will satisfy all your cravings for the entire month. Yeah, it’s that good! Click here to be taken to our healthy recipe.

35. Deliciously Simple Cheeseburgers: The beauty of a cheeseburger is that it can be so simple, and yet still so delicious. You’ll feel good serving these juicy, lightened-up burgers to your kids or to guests at a backyard barbecue. Here’s the recipe.

Two of our favorite things, combined into one! It’s a happy day indeed when you bite into this rich, savory muffin. Click here to see the full recipe, and enjoy!

37. Hearty Skinny Cheeseburger Soup: Are you ready for this hearty, warm, cheesy, protein-packed soup? Because once you try it there’s no going back! At only 207 calories for a cup of soup, you’ll be happy to make this recipe again and again. Here’s the recipe!

38. Lightened-up Broccoli Cheddar Soup: This soup is a favorite, but too often it’s just too fatty for us to eat! We did you a big favor and lightened it up, so now you can eat it guilt free. You’re so welcome! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

39. French Onion Soup: The melted cheese on top of the thick soup and onions is beyond satisfying, and we know you will agree! To be taken to the recipe, click here! You wont’ regret it.

40. Skinny Vegetarian Mexican Chili: The cubes of cheese on top will melt into a gooey, ooey mess…and we love it! Try the recipe here.

41. Breakfast Stuffed Peppers: This Breakfast Stuffed Pepper recipe is a unique, light and delicious omelet-style stuffed pepper that will be sure to delight. We used chicken sausage and tons of veggies to pack in all the nutrients and protein you’ll need for the day, and at 163 calories per stuffed pepper half, you won’t be afraid to dive back in for seconds. Here’s the recipe!

42. Southwest Overnight Breakfast Casserole: The light whole grain bread and egg whites pair for a fluffy and satisfying texture while still keeping this dish skinny. The chili powder and red pepper flakes add a subtle kick to wake up your taste buds. Click here to be taken to the recipe!

43. Savory Spinach and Ricotta Crepes: Since ricotta is one of our favorites cheeses, we dove right into this dish and left no survivors! The flavors are creamy and rich, leaving you satisfied long after the meal has finished. Here’s the recipe!

44. Italian Breakfast Casserole: Prep this thenight before and pop it in the oven the next morning for a warm, savory dish that will fill your stomach and keep you happy until lunch! Click here to see our skinny recipe.

45. Skinny Chicken Parm Meatballs: Tired of the turkey meatball? Try this Parmesan-infused chicken meatball instead! The switch in protein and the addition of cheese helps make this an instant Italian-inspired favorite. Check out the recipe!

46. Asparagus and Cheese Stuffed Chicken: Looking for a show stopper recipe? Well this is it, ladies! Wow your family or guests with this amazing stuffed chicken dish that is full of cheesy flavor from bite to bite! Want to see the recipe? Click here!

47. Skinny Chicken Cordon Bleu: Our skinny version of this favorite is only 326 calories a serving, with 44 grams of protein. (Wow!) Check it out here and enjoy the rich flavor!

48. World’s Best Skinny Lasagna: Yes, it’s the world’s best! That’s because it’s low calorie and still tastes amazing. Check out the recipe here!

49. Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese With Bacon: For a mac and cheese you’ll want seconds and thirds of, check out this low-calorie, low-fat recipe. Butternut squash and cheddar cheese come together for a mouthwatering, hearty, comforting and skinny meal the whole family will love. Find the nutrition facts here!

50. Apple Slices With Goat Cheese And Balsamic Glaze: Looking for a fun appetizer to wow a crowd? Look no further. These apple slices with goat cheese and balsamic glaze combine the complex flavors of sweet and savory into one bite! Find the recipe here!

51. Skinny Chili Cheese Potatoes: Anyone have a “Meat +Potatoes” kind of guy in their life? If so, this recipe is for you! Our Skinny Chili Cheese Potatoes make a super simple dinner that doesn’t call for many ingredients, and chances are you already have most of them on hand! Click here for the recipe.

Looking to try something new? Well, look no further! These “burgers” from This Rawsome Vegan Life are truly heavenly! (via This Rawsome Vegan Life)

53. Goat Cheese Lemon Pasta With Kale: Fresh and flavorful, this pasta dish will soon become one of your favorites! It can be made in under 30 minutes, so if you’re a busy mom looking for something fast and healthy, look no further! (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

54. Skinny Texas Cheese Fries: Hello Potato-Junkies! Yeah, we’re talking to you. This is comfort food at its finest. If you’re anything like us, your mouth is already watering. Check out the recipe here.

55. Three Cheese Zucchini Frittata With Mozzarella, Feta and Parm: Kalyn’s frittata is low-carb and high-flavor! This dish is perfect for a Meatless Monday dinner or a vegetarian lunch or brunch. It’s a beautiful dish, filled with so much yummy, gooey cheese flavor, you won’t believe how healthy it is! Click here for the recipe!

56. Enchilada Lasagna: This delectable skinny dinner swept us off our feet. It’s an Italian/Mexican mixture that had us asking for thirds. Check it out here!

57. Buffalo Chicken Melt: The oozing pepper jack cheese took our day to a whole new level. It keeps you feeling full after, so you won’t be begging for an early dinner. Click here to see the recipe.

58. Fruity Cheesecake Parfaits: While this isn’t technically “cheese” like the other recipes, we thought you should give this one a try. We use oats, sugar-free pudding mix, strawberries, blueberries and even a little chocolate for a healthy red, white and blue dessert. You’ll definitely want to check it out.