57 Tummy Tightening Foods [INFOGRAPHIC]

Finding foods that are high in nutrients while simultaneously filling and satisfying can be super difficult. Check out these 57 flat belly foods that not only help you lose weight, but also provide you with the vitamins and nutrients to become a stronger, healthier woman and mom.

1. Grapefruit: Grapefruit helps lower insulin levels, which promotes weight loss and a fast metabolism.

2. Red peppers: Peppers contain capsaicin to help you to burn that stubborn fat. Try them in our Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Alfredo Bake!

3. Almonds: Almonds are a great source of protein to help keep you full and your metabolism kicking.

4. Salmon: Salmon is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for fat loss. Check out our Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon recipe.

5. Avocado: While avocados are considered a fat, they are a healthy fat, which your body needs to use as energy! Click here for 50 amazing avocado recipes.

6. Blueberries: Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants, and they are also low in sugar and great for a healthy, low-calorie snack! We love this Flatout® Delicious Blueberry Cinnamon Roll Up recipe.

7. Green tea: Natural caffeine can help speed up your metabolism and keep you energized to burn more calories throughout the day. Plus, green tea contains antioxidants to help rid your body of toxins. Here’s our yummy Green Tea Detox recipe!

8. Chicken: Chicken is a great source of lean protein. By placing more protein in your diet, you can lower the amount of carbohydrates you take in while promoting weight loss. Find awesome recipes using shredded chicken here!

9. Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are great for keeping your blood sugar levels stable while promoting a better, faster metabolism. Click here for our Pulled Pork-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes recipe.

10. Kale chips: No need to turn to a bag of potato chips! Kale is super nutritious and preparing it this way will give you a healthy alternative to anything you’d find in the vending machine. Click here to see our recipe!

11. Apples: Apples are a great snack. Slice them or eat them whole, either way you’re set! The crunchy and juicy fruit makes snack time a little longer, letting you fill up. Try our Stuffed Baked Apples if you need a good recipe.

12. Grapes and walnuts: Eat this combo for a healthy snack! About one cup of grapes with a handful of walnuts gives you a combo of natural sugars, fiber, healthy fats and protein. Plus, it’s a tasty sweet and savory combo! Or skip the walnuts and freeze your grapes. They make a great frozen snack!

13. Hard-boiled eggs: A hard-boiled egg is low in calories and high in protein, meaning you’ll be fuller longer. If a plain egg doesn’t seem that appealing to you, spice it up with a little sriracha sauce. Here are 7 Ways to Prepare Eggs that you’ll love!

14. Watermelon: It’s a great snack, but why? Not only does it taste great, but it’s low in calories and high in water, so you can lots!

15. Pineapple: Like watermelon, pineapple is also low in calories and high in water. To amp up the taste, consider sprinkling it with lime juice and sea salt for a fun flavor combo. Beware the sugar content of pineapple, however; as long as you limit your pineapple intake you’ll be fine.

16. Celery: Sometimes when you crave a snack your body just wants something to crunch on. Celery has barely any calories but also little nutritional value. If you just need something occupy your mouth, celery is a great option.

17. Edamame: This one is a great source of both fiber and protein. In fact, one cup of edamame is about a third of both the required daily amounts of protein and fiber, so snack away!

18. Turkey slice: Roll up five slices of roasted turkey with spicy mustard and roasted red peppers inside. According to Health, this mini meal is about 150 calories and filling enough to get you to another meal without killing your diet.

19. Greek yogurt: Filled with probiotics, nonfat Greek yogurt is a great snack to set you on the path to a flat belly. It will keep you full until your next meal and, if you chose the right flavor, might help out with your sweet tooth! Use the yogurt in one of our favorite breakfast recipes: overnight oats!

20. Quinoa: Healthy carbs like quinoa are a great way to satisfy your hunger and watch that waistline! This grain is full of healthy protein, vitamins, minerals and fiber, which makes it the perfect substitute for enriched pasta products or white breads. If you love quinoa, you’ll love our Chicken and Broccoli Quinoa Bake.

21. Peppermint: This one works wonders on our digestive tracts. For those of us who suffer from bloating, indigestion or constipation, a cup of peppermint tea might just be the answer! It soothes gas and bloating and helps promote a healthy, productive digestive system.

22. Asparagus: Asparagus tastes delicious, first of all, but it’s also packed with nutrients. You won’t feel guilty when you cram your mouth full of these green stalks. Here are eight different ways to cook asparagus. We guarantee they’ll all taste yummy.

23. Butternut squash: This summer favorite is high in dietary fiber and vitamin B6, which means it’s a heart healthy choice and it also boots your immune system!

24. Black beans: These guys are packed to the gills with nutrients. Where do we even begin? First off, they’re a great source of protein, which is something you need a lot of if you’re trying to lose weight or gain muscle. They’re also pretty high in fiber and potassium, making them a heart healthy option. Dig in! (Try black beans in your brownies here!)

25. Cranberries: You might think of cranberries as the weapon against urinary tract infections, and while that is definitely true, they also serve other important purposes in our body. These little red berries are high in manganese, which plays a large part in your metabolism. Try our Cranberry Relish!

26. Cherries: The antioxidant properties in cherries are out of this world! They’re high in potassium, which can help with hypertension. The Alzheimer’s Association has deemed them a memory-boosting food as well. You’ll be eating them all the time, not to mention when you make our Skinny Cherry Pie Smoothie!

27. Plum: These little guys are high in potassium, as well as fiber, which keeps your digestive system regular. They taste delicious and sweet, so you won’t even notice the health benefits as you lick the plum juice off your fingers!

28. Eggplant: This purple glossy plant is more than just an emoji! It’s super high in an antioxidant called nasunin, which protects brain cells from damage, effectively helping to maintain our memories. If that’s not reason enough to eat more eggplant, we don’t know what is!

29. Beets: Want a stronger immune system? Eat beets. This yummy veggie also contains the B vitamin folate, which can help keep birth defects at bay. Next time you’re at the grocery, grab some of these little guys and add them to your next salad. Dwight Schrute would be so proud.

30. Lentils: Lentils have been known to lower cholesterol, and support strong heart health with their high levels of magnesium. Essentially, eating lentils will keep your heart (and your palate) happy!

31. Cauliflower: Welcome to vitamin C city, population cauliflower. One serving of this super-veggie is responsible for 77 percent of your daily vitamin C intake. Read more about how this yummy vegetable can help you lose weight!

32. Zucchini: The best part about zucchini is that it makes you feel full without loading on extra calories. This green veggie will satisfy your appetite while delivering rich nutrients and great flavor. Need a healthy snack? Try our baked zucchini chips!

33. Bison: Newsflash! Bison has as many omega-3s as a serving of salmon, which is wonderful for all you seafood-haters out there. This is a dense, low-fat, low-cholesterol meat that will satisfy even your strongest meat cravings.

34. Tofu: On the flip side, we have tofu! It’s low in calories, with next to no cholesterol and is a serviceable substitute for meat in many cases. We’d say it’s worth a try! Get the skinny on tofu here.

35. Club soda: It has no calories, but there are no nutritional benefits either. So why is it on the list? Well, for all you soda lovers out there trying to get off the Diet Pepsi, club soda is the next step to getting clean.

36. Tomato juice: The only tomato juice we’re talking about is one that’s low-low-low sodium. Simply buying a tomato juice from the grocery store without looking at the ingredients might not be the smartest diet choice. However, if you find one that’s clean of sodium and other chemicals, tomato juice can be a great weight loss tool. It keeps you full!

37: Shellfish: Shellfish are high in omega-3s and other valuable nutrients like zinc and iron, making them a healthy food if you’re looking to shed some pounds.

38. Garlic: Commonly regarded as a superfood, garlic has been hailed as a cancer-fighting substance — but only if eaten raw! Add this healthy garnish to any meal, and feel guilt-free with the strong flavors that satisfy your cravings. Throw the garlic into one of our favorite healthy dishes, the Rosemary Garlic and Parsnip Mash.

39. Seaweed: Though uncommon in most American meals, this iodine-heavy food promotes a healthy thyroid, which is a big factor in weight loss. Need another reason to eat seaweed? Click here!

40. Chia seeds: This whole grain is easy to digest while still dishing forth high levels of fiber and energy! You can add these little guys to any dish to up its nutritional value.

41. Olive oil: Mediterranean diets have long used olive oil as a staple for their meals, and for good reason! It’s proven to decrease a person’s chance of heart disease. Need we say more?

42. Coconut oil: While it can be used for skin and hair care, as well as for candida, indigestion and combatting heart disease, this oil also has properties that promote weight loss. It’s easy to digest, and supports a healthy thyroid, while simultaneously containing healthy fatty acids that promote shedding those pounds! Excuse us while we go buy a couple gallons. Read more about the benefits of coconut oil here.

43. Dark chocolate: You didn’t think you’d see this one on the list, did you? Here’s the catch: To reap any nutritional benefits from dark chocolate, it needs to be dark. Like, really dark. We’re talking 85 percent cocoa dark! If you’re trying to lose weight, we’d wager you’re trying to avoid sugar anyway, so the bitter chocolate with the hint of sweet will probably be welcome to you!

44. Olives: These yummy salad accessories are full of the good kinds of fat, and they promote a healthy cholesterol. It doesn’t hurt that they taste amazing either! Keep an eye on the sodium level, however. These guys can be pretty salty.

45. Cantaloupe: It’s the perfect summer snack or side dish to a cookout, and we can’t complain! This delicious orange fruit is high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, giving you the nutrients you need to go all-out on your next workout. Looking for a good recipe to use? Check out our Cantaloupe Cooler Juice here.

46. Clams: These little sea creatures are super high in iron. So high, in fact, that they completely overshadow steaks and actually provide more iron than we actually need in a day. They’re a healthy dinner option when visiting a restaurant, so dig in!

47. Flax seed: Also known as linseeds, these high-fiber seeds are all you need to add to your smoothie to take it from healthy to super healthy. Keep a tupperware of it in your fridge so you can add it to dishes as you cook at night. The kids won’t even know you put it in their mac-n-cheese!

48. Banana: We all know bananas are high in pottasium, but what other health benefits do they offer those of us who are trying to lose weight? They contain almost no fat, are low in calories and are so filling that they help control our appetite. We know what we’re snacking on tomorrow morning! Check out our Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bars.

49. Lemons: While lemons do indeed help treat high blood pressure and improve our hair and nails, this tart fruit is also crazy high in alkaline, the opposite of acid. Eating foods high in alkaline gives you a better chance at avoiding the common cold, cancer and even maintaining a healthy weight! Eating acidic foods (usually processed) almost always leads to weight gain, while eating foods high in alkaline does just the opposite.

50. Cinnamon: Your kids might not be able to say this word, but they can still reap its benefits! This is a perfect spice to include in your cooking if you want to stay healthy and lose weight but don’t want to eat bland, unappetizing dishes. These cinnamon pancakes proved just how good healthy eating can taste.

51. Pears: You probably didn’t know this, but pears are one of the highest fiber fruits on the planet. They’re incredibly sweet, which is perfect for your post-dinner sugar craving. Try our Easy Slow Cooker Poached Pears recipe!

52. Turmeric: It’s been used for its medicinal purposes for hundreds of years in the Eastern Hemisphere, but we’re just now catching on in America! Turmeric works as a cholesterol regulator, cancer fighter and also leads to faster fat burning. You’ll want to add this orange spice to all your dishes!

53. Leeks: They’re low in calories and strong in flavor, which is exactly what we want when we’re trying to tighten our tummies.

54. Apple cider vinegar: This bitter drink is amazing for detoxing as well as preventing diabetes. Drinking some before meals can help you feel fuller sooner, effectively keeping you from eating more than necessary. Is Apple Cider a Miracle Potion? Find out here.

55. Fennel: If you need a good crunch to satisfy your cravings, then fennel is perfect for you. It’s high in fiber (which does wonders for your heart) as well as vitamin C. Throw it in a salad for dinner tonight.

56. Ginger: This world-renown root is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, but also for its “thermogenic” effect, which promotes weight loss. The flavor might be strong, but even a little bit can go a long way.

57. Peanuts: As long as they’re not coated with salt and other sugary things, peanuts can actually hold great health benefits for you and your family. They’re high in copper and manganese. In fact, people who ate peanuts were less likely to gain weight than those people who didn’t eat them.

