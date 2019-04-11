55 Skinny Desserts Under 150 Calories

Satisfying your sweet tooth without sacrificing your diet can be nearly impossible these days. We believe that healthy eating should be fun, so we’ve compiled a hefty list of low-calorie desserts that you can enjoy any day of the week—and all are under 150 calories!

1. Energy Oatmeal Cookies: Two cookies add up to only 125 calories. You’ll love these energy cookies, and so will your kids! Pack them in their lunches and walk away knowing they’ll receive the nutrients they need. Find the recipe here!

2. Baked Red Velvet Donuts: One donut is only 121 calories, which means you can eat this scrumptious dessert guilt free! Looking for the recipe? Click here!

3. Petite Cherry Cheesecakes: These bite-size cakes of deliciousness are the perfect snack when you’re craving sugar but know you shouldn’t splurge. Get the nutrition facts here!

4. Chocolate Rice Krispie Lollipops: These are the perfect dessert or snack to sneak into your partner’s lunch, or to send with the kids to school. Oh yeah, and they’re only 86 calories each! Find the instructions right here.

5. Copycat Cosmic Brownies: Your kids won’t know you didn’t buy these packaged at the store! They’re only 142 calories per serving, which makes them about a hundred times healthier than the ones you find at the grocery. Here’s the recipe.

6. Chocolate Peppermint Pretzels: What’s better than a sweet treat under 100 calories? Nothing! Three of these pretzels are only 96 calories, making them the perfect snack to satisfy your sweet tooth. Check out the instructions here!

7. Peppermint Meringue Cookies: These cloud-like cookies are perfect for any season of the year, and they taste incredible too! To find the recipe, click here.

8. Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip: The nutrition facts on this shock even us! At only 64 calories per serving, this rich, creamy dip will be a hit at your next party. Click here for the nutrition facts.

9. Skinny Chocolate Stuffed Raspberries: You’ll feel guilt free after indulging in a handful of these sweet treats! 10 of these are under 30 calories! Find the instructions here.

10. Caramel Apple Bites: Munch on these knowing you’re receiving fiber and protein, as well as a tasty snack with only 145 calories per serving! Click here for the nutrition information and recipe.

11. Individual Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes: These little guys are making dreams come true. After all, who thought it was possible to eat cheesecake on a diet? Click here for the instructions and further nutrition information.

12. Peanut Butter Apple Nachos: At only 87 calories per serving, this sweet snack is sure to be a hit with your kids. Find the recipe here!

13. Berries and Cream Popsicles: This sweet, cold treat is perfect for a hot summer day, especially since it won’t ruin your summer diet at only 74 calories. Check it out here!

14. Banana Pudding Cookies: You won’t believe a serving of these cookies is only 104 calories! Enjoy the soft and chewy texture. We know we love them, and you will too! Find the recipe here.

15. Avocado Pineapple Popsicles: Avocado… in a popsicle? Yep, you heard us right! These popsicles are delicious and are only 104 calories each. Learn how to make them here!

16. Tropical Pineapple Popsicles: Each popsicle is only 77 calories, so you won’t feel bad indulging in one after dinner. We promise your entire family will love them. Click here to find out how to make them!

17. Strawberry Kiwi Popsicles: This classic combination of strawberry and kiwi is everyone’s favorite. The thing that makes these different is that they’re chemical free! Find the info here.

18. Nutella Energy Bites: Yep, you can be on a diet and still indulge in Nutella! (The more you know, right?) Click here to find the recipe to these yummy energy bites.

19. Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake Shooters: At only 92 calories each, you’ll feel like you’re cheating on your diet with these delicious cheesecake shooters. But guess what? You’re not! These bad boys are far below the 150 calorie mark. Find the recipe here!

20. Two-Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies: Brownies are one of our favorite comfort foods, especially this recipe! They’re chewy, chocolately and everything a brownie ought to be—except they’re only 117 calories each, fitting neatly into our calorie allotment for the day. Here’s the recipe.

21. Skinny Peach Crumble: Serve this delectable dish next time your friends are over. The reactions you’ll get will quickly prove why this dish is a fan favorite. It’s light, tasty and only 144 calories per serving. Here is the recipe!

22. Watermelon Sorbet: This ultra-low calorie dessert is perfect for a hot summer barbecue or an evening relaxing on the back porch. This tempting cold dessert is only 97 calories per cup too! Want to make this recipe? Click here!

23. Skinny Monkey Oats Cookies: The name alone will draw your children to this plate of cookies! The serving size is generous at three cookies, totaling only 126 calories. It doesn’t get too much better than that! Click here for the recipe.

24. S’more Fluff: We couldn’t be happier that this light and fluffy dessert comes just under the 150 calorie mark. This low-calorie treat offers taste and flavors that are hard to beat! Check it out here.

25. Crustless Sweet Potato Pie: Branch out from the traditional desserts with this fun sweet potato pie! A serving size is only 147 calories, and the taste is out of this world! Find the recipe here.

26. Skinny Peach Berry Cobbler: Craving a fruity dessert that will satisfy your cravings? You’ve just met your match in this peach berry cobbler! It’s refreshing, sweet and delicious and your friends and family will always come back for a second serving. Check out the recipe here!

27. Skinny Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes: At 150 calories for three cupcakes, these heavenly treats just make the cut! Serve them at family brunch or your next party. Looking for the recipe? Click here!

28. Skinny Pumpkin and Cream Bread: Homemade bread under 150 calories? Is it possible? Is it true? Yes! This bread is delicious, easy to make and doesn’t kill your diet. Sign us up! Find the recipe here.

29. Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries: You might have seen a version of this on Pinterest but thought it was too high calorie. That’s why we created a skinny version at only 34 calories per serving! Make them here.

30. Red, White and Blue Cupcakes: Feeling patriotic? These cupcakes are just what you need. They’re super colorful so the kids will love them, and they’re only 130 calories each! Get the scoop here!

31. Skinny No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake: This version of the classic cheesecake is both smooth and delicious. You’ll feel like you’re cheating on your diet, but you really won’t be! Click here to see the recipe.

32. No-Bake Chocolate Protein Cookies: We love no-bake cookies. But what about no-bake cookies with added protein? We love those even more! Click here for the nutrition facts.

33. Skinny Pina Colada Cupcakes: If you’re looking for a dessert that’s away from the norm, this is the one for you. The flavors are light and fresh, and you won’t be packing on the pounds in the process. Victory! Click here to see all the details.

34. Brownie Batter Protein Smoothie: Eat this for dessert or when you get home from the gym! Either way, it’s super low in calories and high in protein. Find the recipe by clicking here.

35. Cake Batter Protein Shake: Yes, this is under 150 calories! It’s beyond delicious, and it will satisfy all your sugar cravings for the rest of the day. Add it to your grocery list today! Find the ingredients here.

36. Banana Pumpkin Spice Smoothie: Indulge with this sweet, high-fiber smoothie that will remind you of something you’d order from Starbucks! Yes, it’s that good. Click here for the directions!

37. Skinny Soft Gingerbread Cookies: These bite-sized treats are delish, plus they won’t wreck your diet! Looking for the recipe? Click here!

38. Cinnamon Apple Muffins: These mouthwatering muffins are fit for a king—or queen! A serving size is only 129 calories, so you can indulge without feeling guilty. Here’s the recipe.

39. Greek Yogurt Cinnamon Coffee Cake: This coffee cake has the lowest calorie count ever! One serving is only 113 calories, leaving you room for a second helping if your calorie limit for the day allows it! Check out the recipe here.

40. Strawberry Oatmeal Muffins: Sweet and delicious, these muffins are only 125 calories per serving! Click here for directions!

41. Skinny Pumpkin Spice Muffins: We love anything that includes pumpkin spice flavoring, and these muffins are no exception. Make them for brunch or a Sunday breakfast, and your family will gobble them up! Find the recipe here.

42. Skinny Dark Chocolate Zucchini Bread: Vegetable breads are always amazing and satisfy our cravings for something chewy, but this dark chocolate zucchini bread? It’s out of this world. Trust us, it’s good. Real good. The recipe is only one click away!

43. Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites: These little guys will quickly satisfy your craving for something cold and sweet. They taste so good, you’d think they were ice cream bites! Here’s the simple recipe.

44. Five-Ingredient Chocolate Cheesecake Cups: These bite-sized cups are only 65 calories each! (via Skinny Taste)

45. White Chocolate Oatmeal Lace Cookies: At 84 calories each, these yummy cookies are both beautiful and appetizing! (via Skinnytaste)

46. Chocolate Chip Clouds: These cookies are not only adorable, but they’re super delicious too. (via Skinnytaste)

47. Sugar Cookie Milkshake: This milkshake comes under 150 calories easily, but you’ll feel like you’re eating much more. (In a good way!) (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

48. Blueberry Cream Cheese Muffins: The kids will love all the color in these healthy muffins! Oh, and they’re only 93 calories each! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

49. Chipwich Ice Cream Sandwiches: Need a dessert idea for an upcoming barbecue or party? You have one here. These yummy ice cream sandwiches are only 112 calories each! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

50. Pink Energizer Smoothie: It’s only 127 calories per serving, and it’s pink. Really pink! You’ll love sipping this smoothie on a hot summer day. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

51. Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Blossoms: These cookies contain seven grams of protein, and only 89 calories each! Eat up!(via Bodybuilding.com)

52. Iced Gingerbread Protein Donuts: These yummy donuts are only 140 calories each with a whopping 13 grams of protein! That’s almost healthy…right? (via Bodybuilding.com)

53. One Ingredient Banana Ice Cream: You’ll want to try this fabulous ice cream! It’s being passed around the internet at an alarming speed…for good reason! (via The Kitchn)

54. Skinny Berry Parfait: Isn’t it gorgeous? It tastes amazing too, plus it’s only 139 calories! (via SkinnyMs)

55. Skinny Lemon Lime Popsicles: At 93 calories each, these healthy frozen desserts are perfect for a hot summer day.(via SkinnyMs)