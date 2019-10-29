24 Halloween Snacks That Are Almost Too Spooky to Eat

It’s time to scare up some Halloween fun with these tricks and treats from Food Network Magazine! Between bloody milkshakes, cobweb dip and candy-coated brain clusters, some of these snacks just might be too spooky to eat — but others like pizza mummies and ghost toast are way too fun to pass up.

Got a Halloween party coming up? Make a few of your favorites from the list, sit back and watch the hilarious reactions of those perusing the snack bar. How many of these adorable treats are you going to make?

1. Bat Wings Cheese Balls:

Mix 8 ounces softened cream cheese, 1 cup shredded cheddar, ¼ cup salsa and ¼ teaspoon chili powder; season with salt and pepper. Chill until firm, 1 hour. Roll into 1-inch balls (about 18), then roll in crushed black-bean or blue-corn chips. Insert whole chips for wings; decorate with sour cream and diced pimientos for eyes.

2. Bloody Milkshakes:

Pipe red gel icing around the edge of small glasses; place in the freezer. Blend 1 pint vanilla ice cream with ¼ cup milk in a blender; pour into the prepared glasses.

3. Dug-Up Pretzel Bones:

Skewer mini marshmallows on each end of 1 cup thin pretzel sticks. Dip in 12 ounces melted white candy melts; remove to a parchment-lined baking sheet with a fork. Let set. Toss with crumbled chocolate cookies for dirt.

4. Devilish Eggs:

Hard-boil 12 eggs; peel. Slice off the top quarter of each and trim the bottoms so they sit upright. Scoop out the yolks; mash with ½ cup mayonnaise and 2 teaspoons each hot paprika, hot sauce and mustard. Season with salt. Spoon into the egg whites; dust with more paprika and decorate with sliced red bell pepper for horns.

5. Pizza Mummies:

Toast white sandwich bread; spread with marinara sauce. Top with thin strips of mozzarella for gauze and sliced black olives for eyes. Broil until the cheese melts slightly.

6. Jack-O-Lantern Bean Dip:

Use a paring knife to cut off the top and core a large orange bell pepper, then carve a jack-o’-lantern face. Puree one 15-ounce can drained black beans, ¼ cup canned fire-roasted tomatoes, 1 tablespoon each hot sauce and vegetable oil and 1 teaspoon ground cumin; season with salt. Spoon into the pepper.

7. Ghost Toasts:

Cut out a ghost shape from white sandwich bread with a 3-inch cookie cutter. Toast in a buttered nonstick skillet over medium heat until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and add 1 lightly beaten egg white to the hole. Cover and cook until the egg white sets and the bread is golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Decorate with hot sauce for eyes.

8. Meringue Skulls:

Beat 3 egg whites with ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar with a mixer on medium speed until foamy. Gradually beat in ¾ cup sugar; beat until thick and glossy. Beat in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Remove ¼ cup meringue; tint with black gel food coloring. Transfer the white meringue to a piping bag with a large round tip. Pipe 3-inch skulls (8 to 10) onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Pipe on the black meringue with a small round tip for faces. Bake at 250º F until crisp, 1½ to 2 hours; cool.

9. Eyeball Gelatin:

Drain a can of lychees in syrup; stuff each with a blackberry. Put 1 or 2 in small glasses. Prepare a box of red gelatin as directed and divide among the glasses. Chill until set.

10. Buggy Waffle Cookies:

Sandwich dulce de leche between Italian waffle cookies. Attach pecans with chocolate frosting for bugs; pipe lines of frosting for legs and antennae.

11. Witch-Finger Cheese Straws:

Combine 1 cup water, 1 stick butter and ½ teaspoon each sugar and kosher salt in a saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a simmer. Add 1 cup flour and stir until the dough forms a ball. Transfer to the bowl of a mixer and beat in 4 eggs, one at a time. Transfer to a piping bag with a large round tip. Pipe 6-inch crooked fingers (about 16) onto a parchment-lined baking sheet; press a Brazil nut into the end of each. Sprinkle the dough with grated Gruyère and paprika. Bake at 400º F until puffed, about 30 minutes.

12. Truffle Monsters:

Pulse 1½ cups pretzel sticks with ⅔ cup speculoos (cookie butter) and 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder. Refrigerate until firm. Roll into 1-inch balls (about 12), then roll in green sprinkles. Pipe on dots of vanilla frosting and attach candy pearls for eyes.

13. Bloodshot Pudding:

Whisk 2 cups milk, ½ cup sugar, 2 tablespoons cornstarch and 1 egg in a saucepan; cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until smooth and thick, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in 2 teaspoons vanilla. Divide among 4 ramekins and refrigerate until set, about 4 hours. Decorate with gummy rings and chocolate candies for eyes; pipe on strawberry jelly for bloodshot lines.

14. Bacon-Wrapped Date Bugs:

Cut bacon slices into 4 pieces. Wrap each piece around a pitted date; secure with a toothpick. Bake at 400º F, turning once, until crisp, about 8 minutes; cool slightly, then remove the toothpicks. Tuck thinly sliced dates under the bacon for antennae.

15. Swamp-Creature Snack Mix:

Pulse 4 cups cheese puffs in a food processor until finely ground. Toss 6 cups hot popcorn with 3 tablespoons melted butter, the cheese crumbs and 2 tablespoons Parmesan to coat. Add 3 more cups cheese puffs and 2 cups lightly crushed seaweed snacks; season with salt. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons black sesame seeds.

16. Cobweb Dip:

Make Jack-o-Lantern Bean Dip (No. 6). Spread in a bowl and pipe on a sour cream web.

17. Earthworm Muffins:

Melt 6 tablespoons butter with ½ cup chopped bittersweet chocolate; set aside. Whisk 1¾ cups flour, ¾ cup sugar, ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon baking powder, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon baking soda. In a separate bowl, whisk 1 cup milk, 1 egg and 1 teaspoon vanilla, then stir into the flour mixture. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture. Divide among 12 lined muffin cups; bake at 350º F until a toothpick comes out clean, 22 to 28 minutes. Cool. Poke holes in the tops and insert gummy worms.

18. Monster Avocado Toast:

Mash 1 avocado with lemon juice and salt. Spread on toasted rye cocktail bread. Decorate each with sprouts for hair, radish slices and black olives for eyes, a caper for a nose, a cucumber slice for a mouth and jarred roasted red pepper for a tongue.

19. Tarred-And-Feathered Cookies:

Roll out sugar cookie dough and cut into shapes with a gingerbread man cookie cutter. Bake at 350º F until just golden. Let cool. Spread the bodies with cooled melted chocolate for tar and sprinkle with sweetened shredded coconut for feathers. Pipe more melted chocolate on the cookies for faces. Let set.

20. Cereal Monster Hands:

Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large pot. Stir in one 10-ounce bag marshmallows until melted; tint with neon green food coloring. Off the heat, stir in 6 cups crispy rice cereal. Let cool slightly, then butter your hands and shape into four 6-inch-long hands on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Dip the bottom of Jordan almonds in chocolate-hazelnut spread; press into each finger for fingernails. Cool.

21. Bat Cupcakes:

Whisk 1 stick melted butter with 1 cup light brown sugar, ½ cup sour cream, 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon apple pie spice in a large bowl. Whisk in 1¼ cups flour and ½ teaspoon each baking powder, baking soda and salt. Divide among 12 lined muffin cups. Bake at 350º F until a toothpick comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Cool. Roll out sugar cookie dough and cut into shapes with a small bat cookie cutter. Bake at 350º F until just golden. Let cool. Cover the cookies with chocolate frosting and press in black sanding sugar. Top the cupcakes with sweetened whipped cream and the bat cookies.

22. Candy-Coated Brain Clusters:

Melt 12 ounces pink candy melts. Stir in 3 cups toasted oats cereal until coated. Scoop heaping tablespoonfuls onto parchment-lined baking sheets and let set. Sandwich strawberry jam between 2 clusters.

23. Spider Web Pancakes:

Prepare 2 cups pancake batter. Remove ⅓ cup of the batter and stir in ¼ cup melted chocolate; thin with water until pourable and transfer to a small squeeze bottle. Spoon the plain pancake batter into a hot buttered nonstick skillet, then pipe the chocolate batter over the top to make a spider web. Cook until bubbling, about 1 minute. Flip and cook 1 more minute.

24. Wicked Witch Cones:

Pipe melted chocolate around the rim of chocolate ice cream cones and attach each to a chocolate wafer cookie; let set. Scoop mint chocolate chip ice cream onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and top each with a cone hat. Decorate with licorice candies for hair and faces. Freeze until firm.

25. Anitpasto Eyeballs:

Cut small holes in mozzarella balls and insert pimiento-stuffed olives. Wrap in prosciutto. Serve on crostini.

To see more spooky Halloween snacks, click here for the full list from Food Network.