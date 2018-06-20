50 Healthy Recipes For Your Next Grill Out

Grill season is in full swing, and you might be literally feeling the weight of all those barbecue ribs and burgers — but fear not! You don’t have to panic when it’s time for the next cookout get-together. Take your healthy lifestyle out of the frying pan and into the fire with these healthy cookout recipes.

​

1. Bleu Cheese-Stuffed Buffalo Burgers:

Can you say YUM? These burgers are super easy to make and even easier to devour — especially with a clean conscience! Here’s the recipe.

2. Deliciously Simple Cheeseburger:

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it, right? We lightened up the classic cheeseburger for a waistline-friendly cookout entree. Check it out!

3. Slow Cooker Fall-Off-The-Bones Ribs:

Fair warning: You may not be able to stop eating these bad boys. These prove that the fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth goodness of classic ribs is still possible at a low calorie count! Here’s the recipe.

4. Skinny Barbecue Sauce:

With our low-sugar BBQ sauce, you can feel good lathering your entrees in delectable, mouthwatering goodness. Check out the recipe here.

5. Hawaiian Pork and Pineapple Kabobs:

Ditch the boring grilled chicken for a lean and juicy pork tenderloin. Your kids will love eating dinner on a stick, and you will love the sweet and savory flavor combos this recipe offers. Click here for the recipe.

​

6. Cranberry and Feta Turkey Burger: So yummy, and so, so healthy. The cranberries and feta add extra (and delicious) flavor. Here’s the recipe!

7. Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork:

The best part about this tasty, low-calorie BBQ pulled pork recipe is that you can stick it in your slow cooker and forget all about it until party time! Check it out here.

8. Ranch-Style Steak and Potato Kabobs:

Cut up some steak into cubes, spear them onto kabobs and add a few veggies and you’ve got this classic cookout recipe. Click here for the recipe.

9. Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Pork Chops:

Sweet meets savory with this tropical-inspired, healthy recipe. Here it is!

10. BBQ Chicken Sandwiches with Jalapeño Avocado Spread:

If your mouth isn’t watering after reading that recipe title, just wait until you click here and see the other photos.

​

11. Grilled Italian Flank Steak Pinwheels:

This is a great recipe if you’ve got guests coming over. This dish will both satisfy and impress your guests! Click here for the full recipe.

12. Skinny Cajun Shrimp Skewers:

To add a Cajun twist to your cookout, fire up the grill and whip up these easy shrimp skewers! Here’s the recipe.

13. Skinny BBQ Chicken Kabobs:

If it’s on a stick, it’s gotta be good, right? Right. These kabobs are delicious, fun and healthy! Try this great summer recipe here.

14. Skinny Hawaiian BBQ Cups:

Your guests will love popping these fun appetizers in their mouths before dinner starts! Here’s the simple recipe.

15. Skinny Mini Turkey Burgers:

These minis make fun, tasty, and healthy appetizers perfect for the whole family. The original recipe can be found here!

​

16. Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad:

This summer-tastic recipe is light enough to chow down on, but filling and satisfying at the same time. It will be the first side to go at your backyard BBQ! Click here for the recipe.

17. Creamy BLT Macaroni Salad:

Yes, you read that right. Wow your guests with a fun twist on macaroni salad that also happens to be healthy! Here’s the recipe.

18. Light Egg Salad:

We use Greek yogurt in place of mayo to cut down on calories and fat, while going back to the basics and letting sweet relish, mustard, dill, and — of course — eggs shine through. Here’s the recipe.

19. Grilled Asparagus With Aioli:

This summer classic has a new spin with a deliciously dippable garlic ailoi. We love it. Find the recipe here!

20. Buffalo Deviled Eggs:

Deviled eggs are a classic summertime side dish, but the fat and calorie content can really add up! These Buffalo Deviled Eggs are a fun take on that traditional deviled egg that we all know and love. The wing sauce jazzes them up with a spicy kick — a delightful surprise for your guests! Click here to be taken to our original recipe!

​

21. Skinny Grilled Chicken and Fruit Salad:

Fill up your family’s tummies or take it to your next cookout! This summery salad is great for any occasion. Want to get the recipe? Click here!

22. Grilled Chicken Peach and Avocado Salad:

Take advantage of the ripe peaches this summer with this fresh and fabulous salad! To get the recipe for this dish, click here!

23. Warm Steak and Pear Bleu Cheese Salad with Balsamic Dressing:

Nothing screams summertime like the steak and pear combination. Check out our healthy salad recipe here.

24. Watermelon, Feta and Mint Salad:

This super simple summertime salad is easy peasy, lemon squeezy! Check it out.

25. Grilled Chicken with Creamy Green Chile, Tomatillo and Avocado Sauce:

If you’re tired of the classic grilled chicken, then this recipe is the perfect way to spice up your plate! Click here for the recipe.

​

26. Skinny Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwich:

This is a quick and easy grill recipe that the whole family can enjoy. The pineapple makes everything fresh and perfect for hot summer days. Click here to get the complete recipe.

27. Grilled Chicken Bruschetta Pasta:

This is a great pasta dish that works perfectly with grilled chicken. It’s great to whip up if you’ve got leftover chicken from a previous meal. To get the recipe, click here!

28. Shrimp Quesadillas with Tomato Avocado Salsa:

Oooey, gooey cheese. What’s not to love? These quesadillas have a great combination of flavor that your family will love. (via Skinnytaste)

29. Steak Sandwiches with Caramelized Onions and Provolone Cheese:

Steak sandwiches are a classic and savory delight and make excellent leftovers! Be careful to reheat in small intervals to avoid drying out your steak. (via Cravings of a Lunatic)

30. Grilled Halloumi with Watermelon and Basil-Mint Oil:

This combo may sound a bit odd, but trust us, it’s both healthy and delicious! (via Bon Appetite)

​

31. Grilled Clams with Herb Butter:

Celebrate the summer with fresh seafood! This great clam recipe is great for a night in with you and the hubby! (via Bon Appetite)

32. Swordfish with Seaweed Salsa Verde:

Who knew fish could have so much flavor? This recipe is an amazing way to shake up your menu options while staying on a healthy track. (via Bon Appetite)

33. Caprese Grilled Chicken:

Easy, fresh and delicious, if you’ve never tried caprese before than you are seriously missing out. It’s a great recipe for any time of year but the tomatoes are extra scrumptious right now! (via Cooking Classy)

34. Grilled Chicken with Lemon Cucumber Relish:

Make grilled chicken refreshing with this light and tasty relish and garnish with tomatoes and cucumber. (via Better Homes and Gardens)

35. Grilled Chicken Breasts with Spicy Peach Glaze:

Brought to you by Bobby Flay, this recipe is a fresh and spicy way to grill. The peach glaze is sweet and will really brighten your palate. (via The Food Network)

​

36. Grilled Cod with Ginger Wasabi Butter:

If you enjoy a good fish, this is a great recipe to try. Cod is high in protein and very low in fat! (via Kiddies Play)

37. Grilled Quesadillas with Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes and Onions:

Throw together your favorite quesadilla ingredients and fire up your grill! The combo of protein and veggies is sure to please! (via Tracey’s Culinary Adventure)

38. Grilled Polenta:

This is the perfect side if you are making some sort of meat or fish, especially if there will be vegetarians at your next barbecue! (via The New York Times)

39. Spicy Barbecued Oysters:

Here is a wonderful choice for the grill master with a sophisticated palate. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about shucking because the shells act as amazing, little ovens. (via Eating Well)

40. Grilled Peach Salsa:

Grilling peaches brings out all those amazing natural sugars and leaves us with yet another tasty sweet and savory option for outdoor enjoyment. (via PBS)

​

41. Grilled Eggplant Rolled with Ricotta and Basil:

Branch out from your eggplant Parmesan and try this tasty recipe! It makes a great side for most dishes and is seriously yummy. (via Fifteen Spatulas)

42. Sriracha Cheese Grilled Corn:

This is a great summer side dish. It can go with a classic burger or even a Mexican main course. Whatever you pair it with, this is a great side to try. (via Sweet C’s)

43. Asian Grilled Artichokes:

Artichokes are meaty, tender and full of flavor, making them a great side if you are doing an all veggie course. They additionally look great as a decorative accent if you present them on a fab plate. (via PaleOMG)

44. Balsamic Grilled Carrots:

The grill doesn’t have to be all about meat. This recipe is a great way to change up your veggie side and add a little extra flavor. (via Simple Bites)

45. Grilled Zucchini with Feta:

Another way to use veggies on the grill, is this great recipe. Grilled zucchini has an awesome flavor and texture that works for tons of different meals. (via The Food Network)

​

46. Banana Split Grilled Dessert Nachos:

This is the best way to make a banana split, hands down. (via Two Healthy Kitchens)

47. Grilled Pineapple and Coconut Sorbet:

Grilled pineapples is awesome, if you haven’t tried it on our chicken sandwich, you should! Next time, add on a dollop to your favorite skinny sorbet and enjoy. (via Martha Stewart)

48. Grilled Shortcake Skewers:

If you are a strawberry shortcake lover (who isn’t?) then this is a great summer recipe to try. Adding fresh strawberries makes it even better! To make the cake, we recommend using this Heavenly Home Makers recipe to keep your shortcake skewer skinny. (via Betsy Life)

49. Skinny Strawberry Shortcake Kabobs:

We’ve found the most simple, easy, fun and low-cal summertime dessert—Skinny Strawberry Shortcake Kabobs! This sweet treat is traditionally high in fat, but the skinny swaps ensure a healthier take. The kabobs make for a clean, easy presentation and double as super simple portion control!

50. Skinny Peach Crumble:

This is a great recipe for cookouts with the neighbors. A delicious recipe full of juicy peached and crunchy topping. Despite it’s buttery flavor, it’s skinny—with only 144 calories per serving, you can add a dollop of your favorite low-cal vanilla frozen yogurt! Get the recipe here.

So the next time you’re ready to grill out, leave the greasy burgers and fattening desserts at home. With these healthy options, you can have all the flavor you desire without packing on the pounds!