50 Skinny, 5-Ingredient-Or-Less Smoothie Recipes

If you are looking to make an easy, healthy change to your day, it can be as simple as adding a low-calorie smoothie! Unlike regular juices, smoothies are so good for you because they retain all the nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants of raw fruits and vegetables. Smoothies are proven to improve digestion and can help aid in weight loss. We found 50 healthy smoothie recipes that only require 5 ingredients or less! Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, a snack, or a healthy dessert, you have no reason not to try these healthy smoothie recipes.

1. Green Monster Smoothie:

This smoothie is the perfect way to start your day! Don’t let the name make you nervous; this monster is made of vitamins and nutrients that will help with digestion and scare off all those nasty toxins your body is carrying around! While the spinach gives this guy its color, all the flavor comes straight from the banana and almond milk, making a creamy, flavorful and super nutrient-dense breakfast. Want to make this recipe for yourself? Click here to be taken to the step-by-step instructions!

2. Chocolate Banana Protein Smoothie:

Chocolate and banana go together perfectly. Add a boost of protein and you’ve got yourself an amazing meal! Click here to get the recipe.

3. Skinny Tropical Protein Smoothie:

Sometimes the simplest things are the best. This simple recipe calls for only four ingredients! Check it out here.

4. Skinny Blueberry Protein Smoothie:

Need a quick and easy recipe that you can make in seconds? Look no further than our Skinny Blueberry Protein Smoothie. Loaded with 31 grams of protein and packed with delicious blueberry flavor, this smoothie will leave you feeling full and satisfied all day long. Click here to see the recipe!

5. Green Tea Smoothie:

If you’re not a fan of green tea yet, it might be time to hop on board the green tea bandwagon! And what better way to do so than with a green tea smoothie? It’s light, mild, refreshing and perfect for a warm summer day. The banana gives it a natural sweetness that is topped off perfectly with your choice of agave or honey, so that it satisfies your sweet tooth without being over the top. Click here to check out the recipe.

6. Cherry Limeade Slush:

This tasty, skinny treat is almost TOO easy. The kids will love it for an after-school or -dinner treat and you’ll feel good knowing it’s not full of sugar. Click here for more info.

7. Strawberry Fluff Protein Smoothie:

For a sweet and tasty pre- or post-workout snack, consider this Strawberry Fluff Protein Smoothie. Strawberries, almond milk, Greek yogurt, light whipped topping and vanilla protein powder come together for a seriously delicious and powerful smoothie. This pretty treat may look dainty, but it packs a mighty punch of 24 grams of protein, sure to kick any workout’s butt! Click here for the recipe.

8. Peaches and Cream Smoothie:

For a protein-packed sweet treat, try our Peaches and Cream Smoothie! It couldn’t be any easier to make — or devour. Drink it before or after a workout to burn MASS calories! For more smoothies, check out our Fat-Burning Cran-Peach Smoothie and Cake Batter Protein Smoothie recipes. Click here for the Peaches and Cream Smoothie recipe.

9. Skinny Pineapple Pomegranate Smoothie:

This delicious smoothie has only 209 calories and yet packs in 11 grams of fiber! Here’s the simple, easy recipe.

10. Blackberry Banana Smoothie:

This is an easy go-to, quick-fix breakfast for every morning! Also, fair warning: After this, you’re going to want to start combining blackberry and banana wherever you can! In yogurt, on pancakes, with toast…These two go perfectly just about anywhere. For the recipe, click here!

11. Skinny Mocha Java Protein Smoothie:

Protein and coffee? Do we have your attention? Click here for the recipe.

12. Raspberry Protein Smoothie:

Looking for a midday snack that will satisfy your cravings for sugar but won’t wreck your diet? This Raspberry Mocha Protein Smoothie is sweet without being unhealthy, and it’s only 131 calories per smoothie!Click here to be taken to the recipe.

13. Skinny Chocolate Protein Smoothie:

For the best tasting chocolate protein milkshake, this should be your go-to recipe. At only 119 calories, this protein shake will satisfy both your sweet tooth and your protein craving following a tough workout. The stevia (or your own favorite zero- or no-calorie sweetener) takes the bitterness out of the cocoa powder while still keeping the calorie count as low as possible. This chocolate protein milkshake is weight loss made easy! Click here to be taken to the instructions!

14. Strawberry Pineapple Protein Smoothie:

Strawberry, banana, pineapple, and orange flavor make this smoothie feel like an a.m. indulgence, while the simple scoop of protein powder will keep you feeling full in a healthy way! For this original recipe, click here.

15. Miami Vice Breakfast Smoothie:

This Miami Vice Breakfast Smoothie is a great way to start your day! The creamy flavor of Silk’s coconut milk combined with the bold flavor of strawberry and pineapple is the perfect fruity boost to get you out of any morning slump. Want this original recipe? Click here!

16. Dreamsicle Protein Smoothie:

Who knew that it only took five ingredients to create the perfect, power-packed meal? The tangy mandarin oranges combine with the smooth texture of the bananas to create a delectable and creamy smoothie that is full of protein and healthy carbs. Click here for more info!

17. Peanut Butter and Jelly Protein Shake:

This breakfast smoothie is the perfect balance of rich banana flavor and creamy peanut butter. If you want to increase the protein content, mix it with a scoop of your favorite vanilla protein powder. For the recipe, click here!

18. Tropical Green Smoothie: This delicious treat will bring some balance back in your life! This smoothie packs a punch of spinach, mango, pineapple, and bananas that will make you want to be on a beach with your toes in the sand! And this smoothie is only 139 calories! (via Slender Kitchen)

(Photo: Slender Kitchen)

19. Chocolate Silk Smoothie: Now for those chocolate fanatics, this smoothie will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth! This chocolate drink is filled with probiotics, protein, and is great for someone who needs the fiber, but is also great for people who don’t care about the benefits and just love the taste of chocolate! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

20. Carrot Orange Mango Smoothie: This juicy blend is sure to make your taste buds go wild! This 227-calorie snack makes the perfect post workout treat. (via Slender Kitchen)

(Photo: Slender Kitchen)

21. Creamy Mango Smoothie: This creamy, delightful indulgence is made with the fresh taste of mango and banana. This can quench anyone’s smoothie thirst! (via Rachel Cooks)

(Photo: Rachel Cooks)

22. Simma Down Smoothie: This end-of-the-day sweet treat is great for winding down and relaxing after a jam-packed day. Filled with frozen blackberries and raspberries, this is a berry fabulous treat! Get creative and top it off with raw rolled oats and throw it in a bowl for more of a meal feel. (via Kath Eats)

(Photo: Kath Eats)

23. Cucumber Melon Smoothie: This cucumber melon smoothie smells just like the Bath and Body Works scent! It’s so refreshing, sweet and light! And the simplicity of this thirst quenching drink makes it absolutely irresistible for any occasion. (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

24. Cool n’ Creamy Cantaloupe Smoothie: This scrumptious treat is perfect for a day when you need to use up that big melon in the refrigerator before it goes bad. Easy fix: Throw some leftover cantaloupe, yogurt, honey, and some ice in the blender, and before your eyes you’ll have an easy breakfast! This smoothie is super versatile, so you can really build it around what’s in your pantry that day. (via Eat, Live, Run)

(Photo: Eat Live Run)

25. Vanilla Chai Breakfast Shake: This recipe combines all the rich flavors of chai tea with a sweet dash of vanilla for a delicious shake that may quickly become a staple in your morning or afternoon routine. Click here for more info.

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

26. Strawberry Mango Banana Smoothie: As if kids needed another reason to be excited for the school day to end, this fun, quick, sweet, healthy after-school treat will get them running in through the door! This recipe is super simple to make with only 5 ingredients, and could easily be used for a lunch on the go or a fast breakfast! (via Marin Mama Cooks)

(Photo: Marin Mama Cooks)

27. Kiwi Banana Protein Smoothie:

This recipe uses banana, kiwi, Greek yogurt and stevia to slim this smoothie recipe way down! Check it out here.

28. Tropical Papaya Batido Fruit Smoothie: Now this smoothie is more of a seasonal type because of the papayas, but nonetheless is an exceptional drink! This pick-me-up, fruity drink is perfect for those more difficult mommy days. It’s full of vitamins, fiber, and is dairy-free. (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

29. Strawberry Banana Coconut Smoothie: This morning meal is great for throwing in a glass and heading out the door. Filled with strawberries, bananas, coconut milk and delicious goat milk yogurt to add a twist! This smoothie is sure to make you feel refreshed and ready to take on the day. (via What’s Gaby Cooking)

(Photo: Photo Credit: What’s Gabby Cooking?)

30. Piña Colada Breakfast Smoothie: If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, then you must try this breakfast smoothie recipe. With so much tropical fruit flavor, you may close your eyes and think you’re on a beach! (via On Sugar Mountain)

(Photo: On Sugar Mountain)

31. Blueberry Carrot Smoothie: This smoothie is absolutely perfect for an end of the evening snack! The simple drink consisting of blueberries, carrots, and a splash of orange juice, and will help you end your day on a healthy note. (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

32. Spinach Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie: This kid-approved smoothie makes the perfect snack for any time of day. By using only four ingredients (spinach, blueberries, a banana, and some pomegranate juice) you can’t go wrong with this delicious blend! (via Marin Mama Cooks)

(Photo: Marin Mama Cooks)

33. Pineapple Blueberry Smoothie: This fresh fruit invention is tropical and delicious! This is the perfect snack on a hot summer day! So, pop in some fresh blueberries, a banana, some pineapple, and a little fresh orange juice, and pretend you’re on vacation somewhere. (via What’s Gaby Cooking)

(Photo: What’s Gaby Cooking)

34. Watermelon Mint Mojito Smoothie: This smoothie is so refreshing that it will leave you wanting more! The watermelon scent fills the entire house and blends perfectly with the mint and lime! With only 4 simple ingredients, this smoothie will leave you feeling great and gives you that perfect glow. (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

35. Chocolate Almond Oatmeal Smoothie: This smoothie is so creamy and yummy! If you’ve never had chocolate almond milk before, then you’ve got to give it a try! It tastes more like a milkshake than a good-for-you smoothie. (via Something Swanky)

(Photo: Something Swanky)

36. Triple Berry Smoothie: This is another great breakfast on the go, for both you and your kids! With a blend of sweet berries mixed with the creaminess of the yogurt, it’s guaranteed this treat will leave you wanting more! Mix it up and enjoy. (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

37. Apple Cinnamon Smoothie: Don’t waste your daily calorie on a sugary slice of apple pie when you can have it in a healthy smoothie form! (via My Whole Food Life)

(Photo: My Whole Food Life)

38. Purple Dragon Smoothie: This kid-friendly treat is great for all ages! This is simple enough for any kid to help with in the kitchen! Blending frozen blueberries, orange juice, yogurt, and a hint of sweetener will turn the creation into a beautiful lilac color! Now let the creative juices start flowing and let your kids make their own fairytale fruit smoothie. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

39. Green Piña Colada Smoothie: This green smoothie is super easy and simple to make! Running late to work? Throw some spinach, pineapple and coconut milk in the blender, toss in some ice, and boom: Breakfast is ready. (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

40. Blueberry Peach Smoothie: This delicate smoothie is absolutely delicious! It’s naturally sweet, more on the thicker side, and uses 100 percent fruit! It’s an easy, fast and healthy snack. How could you resist? (via Bright Eyed Baker)

(Photo: Bright Eyed Baker)

41. Vegan Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie: If you have any kind of a chocolate sweet tooth, you will just fall in love with this smoothie. Filled with creamy peanut butter, this vegan choice makes a great start to the morning, and can also make a wonderful late night, healthy snack to quench your chocolate thirst. (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

42. Strawberry Beet Smoothie: This pink smoothie is great for a girls’ day with your friends! Just throw in some cooked beets, strawberries, ice, almond milk and sticky-sweet dates, turn on that blender and watch the color pop! (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

43. Pumpkin Smoothie: Creamy, delicious, and utterly superb! You’ve gotta try this recipe. If you’re a pumpkin fanatic, then this recipe will definitely exceed your expectations. (via The Pioneer Woman)

(Photo: The Pioneer Woman)

44. Chocolate Raspberry Smoothie: Now this smoothie is absolutely to die for! Not only is this a healthy morning snack, but is a strong contender for a late night treat instead of that piece of chocolate cake. (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

45. Strawberry Banana Smoothie: This yummy treat tastes so good that you’ll think it’s bad! A guilty pleasure at its finest, except it’s healthy and nutritious! You will absolutely fall in love with this fresh, tasty delicacy. (via Dashing Dish)

(Photo: Dashing Dish)

46. Strawberry Pineapple Coconut Smoothie: Just close your eyes as you sip this smoothie and you’ll soon be on an island somewhere in the sun! (via Good Life Eats)

(Photo: Goodlife Eats)

47. Mango Avocado Smoothie: Have you ever had an avocado smoothie? It’s out of this world and makes the smoothie so creamy. The added mango makes it extra sweet. (via Eat Yourself Skinny)

(Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny)

48. Blueberry Mango Smoothie: The blueberries and mango in this recipe compliment each other perfectly. It’s super refreshing, nourishing, and healthy for you! (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

(Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod)

49. Coconut Ginger Smoothie: The sweet flavor of coconut blended with the spiciness of ginger makes for a fantastic recipe! This is a fancy refreshment you’ll fall in love with. (via For the Love of Food)

(Photo: Coconut Ginger Smoothie)

50. Skinny Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie: Strawberry cheesecake is a classic and marvelous dessert, so, of course, this recipe doesn’t disappoint. The best news is that it’s low-fat, so unlike the delicious dessert, this smoothie won’t leave you feeling guilty. (via Something Swanky)

(Photo: Something Swanky)

So grab your favorite ingredients and your trusted blender, and start your day off right, with a delicious and healthy smoothie.