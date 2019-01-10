50 Recipes That Prove Low-Carb Ain’t All That Bad
An easy way to lose weight is to cut carbs from your diet. That can be hard, however, when you want to serve food your family will actually eat, and we all know healthy food isn't always kid-friendly! We've complied a list of 50 family-friendly breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner low-carb recipes so you can get healthy while still pleasing your taste buds.
BREAKFAST
1. Savory Spinach Ricotta Crepes:
For a protein-packed and filling breakfast, you must try our Savory Spinach and Ricotta Crepes! The light crepe encompasses a warm spinach and ricotta mixture and is topped with a creamy Parmesan sauce sure to entice your taste buds. Click here to see how they're made.
A sweet, low-carb crepe is a delicious way to start the day. Add some mixed berries for flavor and freshness and you're basically guaranteeing today will be a good day, especially considering this is a low-carb breakfast!
3. Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole:
This healthy choice also makes a great brinner (breakfast for dinner) because you can make it ahead of time instead of scrambling last minute to feed the family. To get the recipe, click here.prevnext
4. Skinny Pepper and Onion Frittata:
This frittata makes for the perfect light, yet filling breakfast. Make it when you have overnight guests or just any day of the week! This light, fluffy breakfast is full of flavor you and your family will love. Check out this low-carb recipe by clicking here.
Quiche is a great low-carb choice when you are serving up breakfast. Plus it's great to feed the family, because they won't even know they're being healthy! To get this recipe, click here.prevnext
6. Maple Apple Turkey Sausage:
If you're feeding a family of carnivores, this is a great choice, especially for keeping it low-carb. It's a tasty and healthy swap for traditional breakfast meats. For the recipe, click here.
7. Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata:
Another frittata, and another great choice. It's a tasty treat you can enjoy at breakfast time and start the day off right. To be taken to the full recipe, click here.
8. Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burritos:
Surprise! A low-carb burrito does exist! You can make these ahead of time and freeze them, defrost them and send hubby and the kids on their way with a full stomach every morning. Check out the recipe here.
This Breakfast Stuffed Pepper recipe is a unique, light and delicious omelet-style stuffed pepper that will be sure to delight. We used chicken sausage and tons of veggies to pack in all the nutrients and protein you'll need for the day, and at 163 calories per stuffed pepper half, you won't be afraid to dive back in for seconds. Click here for the recipe.
These are a fun (fishless) way to pack everyone's favorite breakfast items (bacon, eggs, and crescent rolls, of course!) into just a few savory, mouthwatering bites for a fun, convenient, forkless breakfast on the run. Here's the recipe!prevnext
11. Healthy Apple Cinnamon Crepes:
Your family will be impressed this weekend when you whip up a batch of Caramel Apple Cinnamon Crepes! Truth be told, it's actually a lot easier than it sounds. And at a mere 143 calories per crepe, we'd say they're worth digging into. Click here for the recipe or watch them made below.
12. Southwest Overnight Casserole:
Ham, peppers, onions and tomatoes all come together with the creamy, comforting Sargento Shredded 4 Cheese Mexican for a breakfast everyone in your family will love. The light whole grain bread and egg whites pair for a fluffy and satisfying texture while still keeping this dish low-carb. Click here for the recipe.
Ready in under 10 minutes and easy to personalize with your favorite ingredients. Get creative and try a Mexican-style omelet with red and green peppers, onions, cheddar and salsa on top! Here's the recipe.prevnext
LUNCH
This recipe is great for lunches because the pork is slow cooked, so you can have it for dinner and keep the leftovers for your lunch! Click here for this original skinny recipe.
Don't let the lunchtime slump slow you down! Power up with this leafy and delicious salad! For instructions, click here.
16. Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps:
This is a great lunch, and can really satisfy your cravings. The lettuce wrap adds a delicious crunch you never knew you were missing! For the full recipe, click here.
Toss out your unhealthy, store-bought chicken salad and whip up your own skinny version. This is a great way to enjoy food you love while staying healthy. Click here for the full recipe.
18. Copy Cat Chick-Fil-A Nuggets:
Looking for a skinny swap? Skip the drive-thru and impress the kids with these nuggets! You can also try this Copy cat Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich if you like the nuggets! Click here for the recipe.
Light and refreshing, this is a great lunch salad. It's low-carb, tasty and is ready in about 10 minutes. For the recipe and instructions click here.
We call this a rainbow salad because of the beautiful color all the veggies bring. It's a healthy salad for a healthy lunch! For the recipe, click here.prevnext
This is a great salad if you're totally tired of eating salad. It's fresh and tasty, plus the Greek twist keeps things interesting! To be taken to the recipe, click here.
This recipe is one of the most popular on our website, and for good reason! It's delicious, and really good for you! To get the recipe, click here.
23. Skinny Avocado Tuna Salad:
Avocado is a superfood. It's seriously good for you, especially if you're trying to drop a few pounds! For the recipe, click here.
These bite-size delights will satisfy your cravings for hot, savory food almost immediately! Your kids won't even know they're made of cauliflower, which is perfect for sneaking nutrients into their diets. Enjoy! Find the recipe here!
These yummy veggie sticks are under 20 carbs a serving, which make them the perfect side to any meals. The kids will love finding these in their lunch box, and they also make a great snack for the mid-day munchies! Find the recipe here.prevnext
26.Low-Carb Cauliflower Potato Salad:
You will love this healthy alternative to the deli salads at the grocery store—and so will your waistline! Check out the nutrition facts and recipe by clicking here!
27. Healthy Cranberry Apple Slaw:
This side dish will be gone in no time at your next barbecue! Not only is it super low-carb, but it's also at only 79 calories per serving! Check out the recipe right here.
A BLT isn't usually waistline-friendly, but this wrap is an exception! Low-cal and low-carb, this tasty wrap makes for an ideal lunch. You can see the full nutrition by clicking here.prevnext
SNACKS
29. Skinny Monkey Oat Cookies:
These are cookies, but we think they are more of an afternoon snack. The recipe calls for 3 bananas and only has 105 calories a cookie. Get this recipe here.
30. Skinny Baked Zucchini Chips:
Instead of grabbing that bag of potato chips, slice a zucchini and get baking! Even if you don't feel like cooking, plain veggies still make a great low-carb snack! Click here to get the recipe.
Get pumped up and ready to go with this yummy, low-carb snack! To be taken to the recipe, click here.
32. Skinny Chocolate Stuffed Raspberries:
This is a delicious snack for you and the kids! It's the perfect way to get your chocolate fix without the guilt! To get the instructions, click here.
This is a great after-school snack, as well as something to serve guests! It's simple, tasty and low-carb! Get the recipe here.
34. Skinny Mocha Java Protein Smoothie:
If you like your snacks in liquid form, this is a great option! It's tasty, full of protein and only has 5g of carbs. Check out our smoothie recipe here.prevnext
DINNER
If you love fish, you'll love this recipe. It's light and delicate and a great option for healthy eaters. Click here to get the full recipe.
36. Skinny Tilapia Lettuce Wrap:
Got leftovers from your Lemon Tilapia? Make this tasty lettuce wrap for the next night! Get the recipe here.
37. Skinny Veggie and Turkey Meatballs:
Enjoy some tasty meatballs for dinner tonight! It's a great way to change up the dinner routine and feed your kids a healthy and filling meal. Click here for this recipe.
38. Chicken Cordon Blue Casserole:
If you love casseroles, you'll love this recipe! It's low-carb, doesn't take too long to make and gives you 8 servings, so it's great for leftovers or feeding a large family! Get this recipe by clicking here.
Ringing in at two grams of carbs, this burger is perfect for a busy mom trying to live healthy, because they only take about 20 minutes to cook! Click here for this delicious recipe.prevnext
If your kids like chicken fingers, try this recipe on them and pair it with our Skinny Fried Rice! It's low in carbs and has a great Asian flavor! Click here to be the recipe.
This is a great alternative to getting some delivery! It's a yummy pizza like you've never had! Click here to be taken to this mouth-watering favorite.
This is a great choice if you're tired of eating plain chicken to stay healthy. It's zesty and light so it's great for a big dinner! To get this recipe, click here.
For a hearty soup that won't pack in the carbs and cals, choose this one! It's an overnight slow cooker recipe that will help you on your healthy journey. For the full recipe, click here.
44. Skinny Italian Beef and Peppers:
Another great casserole, this is an awesome dinner for you and your family, especially if you like taking leftovers to work. For the recipe, click here.
45. Spicy Quinoa Crusted Chicken:
Spice up the dinner table with this quinoa crusted chicken! It's a healthy way to give dinner a kick. For the full recipe, click here.prevnext
46. Cranberry and Feta Turkey Burger:
Change the way you see burgers! This is a delicious low-carb meal that you'll really love. Get the recipe by clicking here.
47. Skinny Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers:
Cheesesteak has a great hearty flavor, so stuff it into a pepper and get eating! To get this low-carb recipe, click here.
48. Skinny Cajun Shrimp Skewers:
Change the way you kabob! Add some spice and throw it on a stick! Click here for the recipe.
49. Skinny Coconut Chicken with Thai Dipping Sauce:
Chicken breast is a staple in most households, but you don't want to bore the family. Try this yummy recipe and show them something new! Get the instructions by clicking here.
50. Pan-Seared Salmon Citrus Salad:0comments
This is a great dinner salad because it's low in carbs, and the salmon makes it delicious and filling. For the recipe, click here.
We all know that dieting can be a challenge. However, you now have 50 amazing and tasty reasons to stay on the low-carb track!prev