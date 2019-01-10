50 Meals for Meatless Monday

Many people think that giving up meat means that you’ll eat nothing but celery and rice crackers, but that’s far from the truth! Just because you don’t eat meat doens’t mean you can’t enoy healthy and tasty meals! To prove it, we’ve found 50 of our favorite meatless meals from every genre, ranging from breakfast to casseroles!

BREAKFAST

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Autumn Apple Oat Bars: These oat bars make for a great breakfast on the go! Make them ahead of time for an easy grab any day!

2. Vanilla Cinnamon Protein Pancakes: Treat yourself and the fam to this tasty and healthy pancake recipe! This also makes for a great brinner if you’re looking to change this up!

3. Quinoa Banana Pancakes: These pancakes are a little different than the ones that Jack Johnson sings about; these are made with quinoa, which gives them a great texture!

4. Protein Packed Fruity Quinoa Breakfast: Get your protein in for the day with this delicious breakfast bowl!

5. Skinny Banana French Toast Bake: This is a yummy breakfast to serve if you’ve got a big family or have overnight guests! It’s sweet, filling and won’t ruin your diet!

6. Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal: Start this the night before and wake up to a delicious smell and an even more delicious breakfast for you and the family!

7. Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bars: Make these tasty bars for a great on-the-go breakfast! This bar is delicious and will keep you full and fueled up.

8. Skinny Cream Cheese Glazed Pumpkin Doughnuts: This breakfast is a bit of an indulgence, but as far as doughnuts go, this is just about as skinny as you’ll get! So indulge smartly with this recipe!

9. Pumpkin Pie Yogurt + Cinnamon Roasted Walnuts: Give your yogurt a twist! This is a yummy breakfast to celebrate your favorite fall flavors!

10. Skinny Avocado Egg Scramble: The combo of eggs and avocado makes this a breakfast filling, so you won’t need to snack before lunch!

ASIAN

11. Quinoa and Vegetable Stir Fry: Quinoa is a great superfood, and tossing in more veggies makes this a crazy good (and tasty) meal!

12. Spicy Peanut Noodles: Enjoy this spicy dish as if it came in a Chinese takeout box, but with the pleasure of knowing you’ve saved yourself tons of calories!

13. Sesame-Ginger and Quinoa Spring Rolls: Being vegetarian doesn’t mean you should miss out on the best part of Asian food: spring rolls! Not only do we have a meatless recipe, we have an unfried recipe!

14. Asian Slaw: While this won’t make for a stand alone dish, it goes great as a side with the Baked Spring Rolls to make a healthy and complete meal!

(Photo: My Whole food Life)

15. Asian Quinoa Salad: This tasty fresh salad has a great Asian flair! It’s perfect for packing in tupperware for lunch at the office!

(Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod)

PASTA

16. Creamy Mac and Alfredo: A creamy and delicious pasta with spinach and Alfredo sauce, this will make for a great dish to serve up to the whole family.

17. Light and Easy Pasta Primavera: A traditional pasta dish made healthy and simple, you’ll love serving this to the family!

18. Skinny 3-Cheese Penne: Any cheese in your dinner is delicious, but three of them?! So good! Not to mention that it’s under 200 calories per serving!

19. Raw Spiral Zucchini Noodles with Tomatoes and Pesto: This dish may look a little odd, but color variety on your plate generally means you’re eating right!

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

20. Skinny Mac and Cheese with Broccoli: Kids love mac and cheese, so this recipe is a winner in their eyes. And it’s got broccoli hiding in there, so parents love it too!

21. Skinny Tortelloni and Peppers: Tortelloni is a lot like tortellini, but a bit bigger! It makes for a great pasta dish that’s nice and filling!

22. Cheesy Spinach and Lasagna Rolls: Serve up this tasty dish for a meatless version of a classic lasagna!

23. Skinny Pasta Salad: Contributing to a pot luck? There’s no better dish than pasta salad! And your friends won’t even know how many calories they’re saving themselves.

24. Skinny Pie-Style Spanakopita: A light and fluffy phyllo surrounds a creamy, cheesy inside with spinach! A great new recipe to try out when the weather gets cold.

25. Green Bean and Potato Casserole: Whether you’re serving this up on Thanksgiving or just enjoy a tasty casserole, this is a great hardy dish you’ll seriously enjoy!

26. Skinny Tomato, Corn and Rice Skillet Casserole: Serve up Mexican in the convenience of a casserole! It’s a great vegetarian option for a southwestern taste!

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

27. Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich: You can make the traditional grilled cheese for the kids, but make yours a grown up grilled cheese with tomato and mozzarella!

28. Peanut Butter and Banana Wrap: This wrap makes for a great lunch, especially a pre-workout lunch! It’s got tons of protein to get you fueled up.

29. Roasted Vegetable Pita Sandwich: A yummy way to amp up a sandwich, this will have tons of nutrients from all the veggies!

30. Quinoa Wrap with Black Beans Feta and Avocado: This wrap is jam-packed with healthy goodies and will make for a great lunch!

(Photo: Marin Mama Cooks)

PIZZAS & FLATBREADS

31. Skinny Florentine Flatbread: Get a taste of Italy with this skinny flatbread, which takes about 30 minutes to make!

32. Skinny Mini Caprese Pizzas: Enjoy the fresh caprese taste in a pizza style! The cherry tomatoes and mozzarella pair together better than you can imagine!

33. Raw Pizza with Spinach Pesto and Marinated Vegetable: This pizza may not be your typical takeout, but it’s raw, tasty and will give your body a great boost!

34. Skinny Roasted Veggie and Ricotta Pizza: Enjoy some cheesy goodness while getting in a dose of your veggies!

35. Easy 30-Minute Zucchini Pizza Boats: Enjoy the yummy pizza flavor on a crisp fresh vegetable! If your kids hate eating their greens, this is a good way to convince them!

MEXICAN

36. Skinny Cheese Enchiladas: Enjoy a meatless enchilada that is still hearty and full of flavor!

37. Vegan Fajita Bowls: Enjoy this tasty vegan dish with all your favorite Mexican ingredients in one!

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

38. Skinny Black Bean and Corn Quesadilla: A tasty quesadilla, this makes for a great lunch or dinner! Plus, the beans will give you protein and keep you full.

39. Skinny Avocado and Black Bean Enchiladas: Avocado is a super food, so this recipe has a lot of nutrients hidden in there! It’s great to feed picky kids if they don’t mind the green color!

40. Skinny Spaghetti Squash Tacos: When you serve these up at the dinner table, your family won’t know what hit them! Loads of veggies in one dish that just tastes like a traditional taco.

SALADS

41. Rainbow Salad: Fit in all types of veggies when you make this colorful rainbow salad!

42. Green Powerhouse Salad: This salad will both fuel and fill you up! It’s got spinach, avocado and more veggies to give you the nutrients you need!

43. Skinny French Country Salad: This is a tasty salad with lots of healthy goodies piled on top! If you’re in a salad rut, this is a good recipe to get you out!

44. Tropical Detox Salad: Eat clean, green and healthy with this detoxifying salad! It’s made with fresh ingredients to give your body what it needs.

45. Healthy Bean and Bulgur Salad: If you haven’t had bulgur, it’s a whole wheat grain that’s been cracked and partially cooked. With bulgur, beans and lots of other veggies, this a great lunch to pack and take to work!

SOUPS & STEWS

46. Weight Loss Soup: A hearty soup filled to the brim with veggies, this soup will give your body the kick start it needs to lose weight!

47. Sweet Potato and Chipotle Soup: The combination of sweet potato and vegetable stock makes for a creamy soup, which is surprising since there isn’t a drop of cream in it!

(Photo: Marin Mama Cooks)

48. Skinny Vegetarian Mexican Chili: Fill up on this hearty chili after a long, cold day! It’s got great flavor and still meets your vegetarian needs!

49. Slow Cooker Cheesy Cauliflower Soup: This recipe gives you the option of chicken or vegetable broth, so chose the vegetable and you’ll have a delicious soup! The kids will never know they’re slurping up their veggies!

(Photo: Slender Kitchen)

50. Hearty Minestrone Soup: This is a tasty soup that will fill your belly, no side dished needed! It tastes just like the classic soup, but healthier!