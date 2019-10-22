50 Insanely Tasty Breakfast Recipes That Hardly Take Any Time At All

Tired of cereal and microwave oatmeal, but don’t have time for much else? We understand. Mornings are hectic! Feeding yourself and your kids properly while still making it out the door on time is no easy feat. These 50 recipes are all fast, easy and good for you!

1. Pink Power Smoothie:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kickstart your day with this quick, nutritious blend of bananas, raspberries and blueberries. Check it out here!

​

2. Protein-Packed Huevos Rancheros:

This is a delicious Mexican-style breakfast that takes under 20 minutes to make! Click here to be taken to this recipe.



3. Overnight Oats:

Make this overnight oats recipe before you go to bed for a healthy, powerful start to your morning the next day. We love this breakfast recipe so much, click here for the recipe.



4. Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burrito:

What if you could just reach in the freezer and heat up a healthy, homemade breakfast burrito? Nothing like a warm, cheesy, protein-packed breakfast to lure the kids out of bed! Check it out here.



​

5. Berry Smoothie Bowl:

Smoothie bowls are all the rage right now, and why not? They’re a delicious, aesthetically-pleasing way to eat your smoothie rather than drink it! Plus, you won’t have to blend up all the fruit and can instead enjoy each one separately. Click here for the recipe.



6. Southwest Overnight Breakfast Casserole:

Ham, peppers, onions and tomatoes all come together with the creamy, comforting cheese for a breakfast everyone in your family will love. The light whole grain bread and egg whites pair for a fluffy and satisfying texture while still keeping this dish skinny. Here’s the recipe.



7. Strawberry Pineapple Protein Smoothie:

This is a Popculture.com favorite when it comes to our smoothies! It’s fresh and delicious – a perfect way to start a day. Get the full recipe here.



​

8. Green Monster Smoothie:

Don’t be intimidated by the name of this smoothie. It’s crazy delicious, has tons of good nutrients and is a great meal to wake up to. Click here for the recipe.

9. 3-Ingredient Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies:

These cookies are made with only three ingredients, take 5 minutes to prep and bake for about 15. It’s a simple, healthy and fast breakfast treat! Click here for the full recipe.

10. Protein-Packed Fruity Breakfast Quinoa:

Quinoa is a tasty and healthy way to start off your day. Click here to get this recipe!



​

11. Reese’s Overnight Oats:

For a breakfast filled with protein and just a little sweetness, you must try this recipe for Reese’s Overnight Oats! The perfect combination of peanut butter and chocolate come together to make a convenient grab-and-go breakfast for the next morning. Click here for the recipe.



12. Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats:

For a delicious breakfast you can make in 10 minutes, these overnight oats are the way to go! At 204 calories, 9 grams of protein and only 3 grams of fat, your day will be off to a strong start. Here’s the recipe.



13. Granola and Coconut Yogurt Banana Pops:

Bananas covered in yogurt and granola, frozen and ready to go! It’s a great breakfast for taking in the car or on the way to the kids’ bus stop. Click here to get this recipe.

​

14. Vanilla Chia Breakfast Shake:

Wake up and start your day with this great chai shake specifically designed with breakfast in mind. Get the recipe here.

15. Apple Sandwiches with Almond Butter and Granola:

This is a fun, fresh and fast breakfast that both you and the kids will enjoy. (via Garnish with Lemon)

16. Bacon and Eggs in a Mason Jar topped with Avocado, Tomato & Basil:

Not only fast and healthy, but this is a fun way to mix up your breakfast routine! (via Today.com)

​

17. Egg, Tomato and Scallion Sandwich:

Slice up some hard-boiled eggs and a tomato and you’ve got yourself a fast, healthy and tasty breakfast sandwich! (via Skinnytaste)

18. Grapefruit and Avocado on Toast:

Who would have thought these flavors would taste so good together? (via A Cozy Kitchen)

19. High-Protein Quinoa Berry Salad:

This fresh salad works great for a breakfast. It’s delicious and will keep you full all the way until lunch! (via Oh She Glows)

​

20. Breakfast Tacos:

Spice up your breakfast with this quick Mexican-style egg. (via House of Yum)

21. Peanut Butter, Strawberry and Banana Quesadillas:

Fresh and yummy, these quesadillas will keep you full and ready for the day. (via Ambitious Kitchen)

22. Two-Ingredient Healthy Banana Bread Breakfast Cookies:

In 15 minutes (and for about 60 calories), you’ll have a quick and tasty breakfast that can survive rush hour! (via Ambitious Kitchen)

​

23. BLT Breakfast Salad:

While you soft-boil your eggs, throw your salad together and enjoy! Make a double batch so you’ve got lunch too! (via So Let’s Hang Out)

24. Simple Goat Cheese and Egg Toast with Peas and Dill:

This is a simple egg-on-toast recipe with a little flair. It’s easy, wholesome and done in about 10 minutes. (via Cookie + Kate)

25. Breakfast Stuffed Peppers:

This Breakfast Stuffed Pepper recipe is a unique, light and delicious omelet-style stuffed pepper that will be sure to delight. We used chicken sausage and tons of veggies to pack in all the nutrients and protein you’ll need for the day! Click here for the recipe.

​

26. Fried Egg Avocado Toast:

Avocado is a superfood, it’s creamy and delicious, and will help power you through the day. (via Feed Feed)

27. Egg Baked into an Avocado:

Slice open an avocado and crack an egg! This is a great power breakfast if you have a long day ahead of you. (via Downshiftology)

28. Yogurt on a Stick:

Fast and efficient, this is a great recipe for you and the kids. It’s also super fun! (via Martha Stewart)

​

29. Basic Oatmeal Squares:

Oatmeal makes for a great breakfast, so bake it up into an on-the-go bar! (via Oh She Glows)

30. Brainy Breakfast Salad:

Start the day off right with this breakfast salad that will power your brain! (via Super Healthy Kids)

31. Egg and Vegetable Breakfast Sandwich:

This recipe only requires 15 minutes of your time, and it makes the best sandwich! (via Slimfast)

​

32. Savory Spinach and Ricotta Crepes:

You must try our Savory Spinach and Ricotta Crepes! The light crepe encompasses a warm spinach and ricotta mixture and is topped with a creamy Parmesan sauce sure to entice your taste buds. Click here for the recipe!



33. Egg White Avocado Breakfast Tostadas:

This may look fancy and complicated, but it’s just some scrambled eggs atop a tortilla! Fast, tasty and healthy. (via Cooking for Keeps)

34. Yogurt Parfaits with Homemade Granola:

Whether you have your own recipe, or want to try out this one, adding your own granola is a healthy way to amp up your morning yogurt! (via Make and Takes)

35. Açaí Berry Bowl:

A simple breakfast made of superfood ingredients, this is a great way to start your day. (via Healthy Happy Life)

​

36. Frozen Single-Serving Oatmeal with Dried Cranberries and Cherries:

This is great if you have a crazy busy morning. Make these ahead of time and freeze them so you can toss them in the microwave and run out the door! (via The Kitchn)

37. Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles:

Another great make-ahead breakfast, these are perfect for grabbing on your way out the door. (via The Kitchn)

38. Scrambled Eggs and Mustard Greens on Toast:

Change up the way you eat your morning eggs with this yummy recipe! (via The Kitchn)

​

39. Beans and Cheese on Toast:

Simple and quick, this is a great breakfast to fill you up. (via Tarla Dalal)

40. Overnight Fridge Berry Oatmeal:

Make this before bed so you can save time in the morning! (via Busy Mommy)

41. Strawberry Protein Pancake Roll Ups:

Yummy and filling, this is a great breakfast treat. (Dashing Dish)

42. Skinny Cinnamon Toast Pancakes:

Greek yogurt, almond milk and applesauce replace traditional ingredients in these skinny, tasty pancakes! Check it out here.



​

43. Spinach Feta Egg White Wrap:

This recipe takes about 10 minutes and will leave you full and happy! (via Dashing Dish)

44. Breakfast Sandwich:

This is estimated to take about 10 minutes and to satisfy all morning! (via Dashing Dish)

45. Blueberry Cobbler Overnight Oatmeal:

Start this before you go to bed and wake up to a yummy breakfast! (via Dashing Dish)

​

46. Banana Bread Protein Shake:

Get some protein before you head to work to keep you full until lunch. (via Dashing Dish)

47. Copycat Paleo McGriddle:

This is a great copycat sandwich if you’re craving the McDonald’s drive-thru but not the calories! (via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

48. Breakfast Burritos:

Whip these up and serve immediately for a wholesome breakfast. (via What’s Gaby Cooking)

49. Green Smoothie Bowl:

Wake up to a tasty, fresh and filling way to start your day. (via Good Life Eats)

50. Arugula and Chive Baked Eggs:

Enjoy a healthy meal that you can make and serve in about 20 minutes. (via Good Life Eats)

Busy mornings don’t mean you have to skip breakfast. With these 50 delicious and quick options, you can start your day feeling healthy and satisfied!