50 Guilt-Free Holiday Cookies

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We’re talking about holiday cookie and baking season of course! Whether you’re baking for a party, cookie swap or your family, these recipes are guaranteed to put a smile on everyone’s face. From gingerbread cookies to dark chocolate-dipped macaroons, we’ve got you covered with all the cookie recipes you need this holiday season. Here are some of our favorite and most delicious recipes that will put even Mrs. Claus to shame.

1. Skinny Soft Ginger Bread Cookies:

For a skinny take on a classic holiday recipe, you must try these Skinny Soft Gingerbread Cookies. They’re an easier way to get to a delicious gingerbread cookie without having to roll and cut them out with a cookie cutter, and the perfect combo of soft and chewy that is sure to please any cookie connoisseur. Get our recipe by clicking here.

2. Skinny Sugar Cookies:

This skinny take on the classic sugar cookie won’t leave you missing all the extra calories of the original full-fat version. This is a soft, cake-like cookie that we are confident will become a cookie go-to in your home! At only 168 calories for two cookies, you won’t even feel guilty indulging in seconds! Click here for the recipe.

3. Peppermint Meringue Cookies:

You’ll be amazed by how easy it is to make these light, airy and holiday-tastic Peppermint Meringue Cookies. And the fact that six cookies contain only 30 calories and 1 WWP+ is a true Christmas miracle. Impress your friends and family with this super simple recipe this year! To get more nutrition information and the full recipe, click here.

4. Gingerbread Christmas Tree Cookies:

With the same great taste and texture as the cookies your grandma made, this recipe has half the butter! If you can’t imagine the holidays without a traditional gingerbread, then you’ll love this skinny recipe! Click here to check out this recipe.

5. Simple Shortbread Cookie Bites:

It may not be Girl Scout Cookie season yet, but we’ve got a delicious shortbread cookie that you and your guests will love! But this cookie is truly a favorite because each one is only 22 calories. Click here to get the recipe.

6. Chai Spiced Snickerdoodles:

Take your old snickerdoodle recipe and get ready to add a twist! Not only is this a healthier option, but it has a chai flavor to give it an extra fun flavor. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

7. Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie:

A typical oatmeal cookie has rasins in it, but this is the holiday season, so your cookies ought to be filled with some sweetness! We love this lightened-up recipe and so will your kids. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

8. Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cookies:

Chocolatey goodness combines with the classic holiday flavor of peppermint to bring you the perfect treat! Surprise the kids after their last day of school or bring a batch to a holiday party. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

9. Snowball Cookies:

We’ve called these cookies by a thousand different names. Whether you call them snowball cookies, Mexican Wedding Cakes or Russian Tea Cakes, you know they’re all delicious! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

10. Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles:

This is another great way to change up your classic snickerdoodle! Besides making it healthier than a typical recipe, this snickerdoodle has salted caramel flavors that just scream holidays! (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

11. Soft Gingerbread Men:

We love our gingerbread recipe but this is a more classic take on gingerbread and is better for cutting shapes! It’s healthier than your typical recipe and tastes just as good. (via A Couple Cooks)

12. Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies:

Ready to create a family tradition? Serve these healthy cookies for breakfast on Christmas Eve to make sure everyone is really in the holiday spirit! (via My Domaine)

13. Apple Pie Oatmeal Cookies:

Making an apple pie is a lot of work, but these cookies aren’t! They capture the great taste of apple pie without killing the calories, much like our Apple Pie Smoothie! (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

14. Skinny Peanut Butter Cookies:

Take your old peanut butter cookie recipe and throw it out. This one will taste just as good (if not better), but is way better for you! (via Veggie Balance)

15. Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites:

If you’re the type of person who has trouble stopping, then this is perfect for you. It’s a perfectly portioned treat! (via Veggie Balance)

16. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies:

This is a gluten-free recipe that you’ll love! It captures the flavor of that beloved Girl Scout cookie without the gluten! (via Veggie Balance)

17. Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cookies:

Everyone loves a carrot cake, but it’s surprisingly unhealthy considering it’s got a veggie in it! That’s not the case with this cookie! It’s tasty but won’t kill in the calorie department. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

18. Healthy No-Bake White Chocolate Raspberry Cookies:

A no-bake cookie is a blessing during the holidays because your oven is already getting so much use! This cookie offers up an amazing texture and flavor while giving your body a healthy dose of protein. (via The Big Man’s World)

19. Cranberry Orange Almond Shortbread Cookies:

This is a slice and bake style cookie that is simple to make and even easier to eat! This is a recipe you’ll definitely want to try. (via Craving Something Healthy)

20. Grain-Free Spiced Molasses Cookies:

If you’re baking for a guest with allergies, this is a cookie to consider! This cookie is so tasty it won’t be just your grain-free guest eating them! (via Tasty Yummies)

21. Flourless White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Cookie:

With the perfect balance of crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside, this chunky cookie is perfect for your family. (via The View From Great Island)

22. 3-Ingredient Detox Cookies:

Three ingredients is appealing because it’s a lot less work (and mess). Plus a detox cookie is just what the body needs during the holiday season! (via A Clean Bake)

23. Chocolate Hazelnut Thumbprint Cookies:

This is a Paleo recipe that doesn’t take like it! If you love Nutella (or if your kids do), then this is a great recipe to make. (via A Clean Bake)

24. Chocolate Chip Cherry Ginger Cookies:

A chocolate chip cookie is always a great choice, but the added cherry and ginger really gives this cookie the holiday flair it needs! (via A Clean Bake)

25. Apricot Pistachio Cookie:

If you’re in a cookie swap or just feel like trying something new, this is a great option. It’s unique and delicious! (via A Clean Bake)

26. Chocolate Peppermint Bark Cookies:

Peppermint bark is always a staple around the holidays. It makes for a great DIY gift and looks nice laid out on a platter. Now take your favorite treat and turn it into a cookie for something even better! (via Healthy Coconut Blog)

27. Healthy SOft Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies:

These cookies are grain-free and made with flavorful raspberry preserves. (via Fit Foodie Finds)

28. Peppermint Crunch Christmas Cookies:

If you need a cookie that really screams Christmas, this is it! Not only does the peppermint taste great, but it also gives the cookie a festive look! (via Kim’s Cravings)

29. Maple Sugar Cookies:

This sugar cookie is ideal for decorating! Just beware of the added sugars icing will add to your slimmed down cookies. (via Real Food Real Deals)

30. Skinny Holiday Confetti Cookie:

This slimmed down cookie is make with a cake mix, giving it the perfect crisp outside and soft, fluffy insides. (via The Skinny Fork)

31. Skinny Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookie:

Combine a tasty butterscotch flavor with a classic gingerbread for this year’s cookie swap! You’ll love the unique taste it creates along with the great textures. (via The Skinny Fork)

32. Skinny Chocolate Turtle Thumbprint Cookies:

If you’re bringing cookies to a holiday party, this is a great recipe to choose! These cookies taste so great, your friends will be shocked when you tell them how skinny they are! (via The Skinny Fork)

33. Chocolate Drizzled Coconut Macaroons:

If you haven’t made a macaroon before, now is the time! This is a lightened-up version that keeps all of the delicious flavor. (via Skinnytaste)

34. DIY Gingerbread Tree Ornaments:

If you’re looking for a holiday craft with the kids, this is a good one! It’s a great way to spend some quality time with your family. (via Skinnytaste)

35. Peppermint Sugar Cookie Bars:

These homemade cookie bars are soft and delicious. Add on the secretly healthy icing and crushed mints and you’ve got the perfect holiday treat. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

36. Coconut and Date Linzer Cookie:

A linzer cookie is created with a rich buttery dough and flavored with almond, lemon zest and cinnamon to bring you an amazing holiday cookie. (via Real Food Forager)

37. Lemon Almond Butter Cookies:

This recipe is considered both clean and gluten free, so if you’re a healthy nut, this is a good option, especially if you’re still trying to bake something tasty! (via Offbeat & Inspired)

38. Cranberry and Orange Shortbread:

This healthy little cookie is filled with a bright flavor that is sure to leave your guests going back for seconds! (via Offbeat and Inspired)

39. Chocolate Mint Cookies:

Chocolate and mint go together just as well as peanut butter and jelly, but with a more winter-time feel! These are a great holiday cookie, especially for a healthy mama. (via Offbeat and Inspired)

40. Pumpkin Spiced Oatmeal Pecan Cookies:

Pumpkin spice season doesn’t stop after Thanksgiving! Let the pumpkin reign into January with this delicious cookie recipe. (via Skinnytaste)

41. Hot Chocolate Cookies:

This cookie is the perfect bedtime snack! It will cure your chocolate cravings and make for the perfect end to a winter day. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

42. Pecan Pie Cookie:

Pecan pies are notoriously bad for you, usually filled with tons of fats, sugars and calories. However, this Paleo cookie is a perfectly portioned version that will really hit the spot! (via Allergy Free Alaska)

43. Anise-Scented Fig and Date Swirls:

This is a unique cookie that you’ll quickly fall in love with! The flavors are perfect for a chilly season and come together in a tasty way. (via The Epicurious / The Kitchn)

44. Tiramisu Cookies:

Both vegan and gluten free, these cookies are seriously tasty! Your guests will love the unique way you serve up a classic Italian dessert. (via Vegan Richa)

45. Quinoa Almond Cookies with Chai Spiced Butter:

These cookies don’t just look good — they taste good, too! They are also made with healthy ingredients to give you a wholesome cookie. (via Farm on Plate)

46. Salted Caramel Mocha Cookie:

This tasty cookie proves that healthy swaps can still taste great! You’ll love this recipe and so will anyone you decide to share with! (via Ari’s Menu)

47. Butterscotch Pillows:

These cookies offer three great things: amazing taste, amazing aroma to fill your kitchen and only 40 calories per serving. We’ll let you pick which is the best. (via Skinny Kitchen)

48. Skinny Mint Cookies:

This is a super simple recipe that only takes about 20 minutes to make. If you’re a fan of Thin Mints, then save this recipe! (via Busy Cooks)

49. Banana Pudding Cookies:

A soft, chewy cookie that tastes like banana pudding! Best part? Only 104 calories for two cookies! (via Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

50. Vegan Sugar Cookies:

This is a one-bowl recipe, meaning you’ll have a lot less to clean up! It’s also vegan, which is great for guests with diet restrictions! (via Minimalist Baker)