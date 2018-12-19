50 Detox Soups To Start Losing Weight Today

Detoxing is great for when you need to rid your body of toxins and get on the right track toward weight loss. But as amazing as detoxing is for your body, it can get a little boring when all you’re consuming is detox water or smoothies. These soups and stews give you material to sink your teeth into and kick your hunger to the curb. So whether you’re literally taking spring cleaning to heart or just deciding to tidy up your digestive system a bit, these 50 detox soups and stews are the perfect options for you.

1. Skinny Detox Soup: Filled with good-for-you veggies, this is a tasty soup that will give your body all the nutrients it needs! To get the recipe, click here!

2. Weight Loss Soup: This is another Skinny Mom recipe we love! It’s filled with healthy goodies to encourage weight loss and detoxification in your body! To try it out, click here.

3. Broccoli and Arugula Soup: Also known as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Soup, this green soup only requires a handful of ingredients and is easy to prepare! (via Pop Sugar)

4. Superfoods Detox Soup: This soup is full of powerful superfoods that boost your metabolism and pack tons of cleansing nutrients and fiber. Think: kale, cabbage, lentils, beans, sweet potatoes… the list goes on and on! Get the recipe here.

5. Tender and Spicy Green Soup: Each ingredient in this soup, from celery to cumin, will help to cleanse your body. You’ll get a variety of nutrients and flavors when you enjoy this soup! (via Good Food)

6. Carrot-Ginger Detox Soup: High in vitamins A, C and manganese, this soup is great for your digestion! It’s got a beautiful rich orange color and a full flavor! (via Pop Sugar)

7. Asparagus, Spinach and Quinoa Detox Soup: This superfood soup will aid in digestion while keeping you full until your next meal! (via Pop Sugar)

8. Chilled Clean Green Soup: This soup is a powerhouse of soothing energy, perfect for days when you’ve overexerted yourself physically. The cucumber is full of antioxidants that will provide relief for any inflammatory ailment, like arthritis or heart conditions, while the mint will make sure everything is flowing in your digestive system. Get the recipe here.

9. Lentil Kale and Sweet Potato Stew: What tastes like a stew from a fancy restaurant is actually a detox stew created with a handful of super foods! Eat this again and again guilt-free! (via Dough-Eyed Girls)

10. Vegan Creamy Nutmeg Broccoli Soup: The nutmeg and cayenne help your body to burn fat while the broccoli provides fiber. (via Pop Sugar)

11. Mustard and Collard Greens Detox Soup: Flush toxins out of your body with both mustard and collard greens! This soup will leave you feeling fresh. (via Pop Sugar)

12. Asparagus Soup: This soup has no cream, so you really get the full effect of clean and pure asparagus. (via Pop Sugar)

13. Healthy Detox Soup: Pretty much any soup with kale could be a detox soup because it’s just that good for you, but this soup has other veggies to support it as well, like tomatoes, carrots, leeks, celery and more! (via Chez Us)

14. Detox Veggie Soup: This soup is designed to balance your potassium using kale and carrots, so if your body was low on it before, it won’t be after a bowl of this! (via Recipe Renovator)

15. Italian Detox Vegetable Soup: This recipe is low sodium, gluten-free, Paleo, vegetarian and low in sugar. Whatever diet you’re on, this recipe will probably fit. It’s filled with healthy veggies to help flush the bad stuff from your system. (via Recipe Renovator)

16. Vegan Kale and Lentil Soup: Designed to be a part of a cleanse, this kale and lentil soup will deliver nutrients to your body while ridding it of the bad! (via Girl Makes Food)

17. Spinach and Onion Soup: Spinach is a great way to get your body on the fast track to health and onions do more than add flavor! (via Girl Makes Food)

18. Roasted Butternut Squash Soup: Butternut squash is a great source of vitamin A, and this soup also contains apple cider vinegar, which is good for digestion. (via Girl Makes Food)

19. Broccoli and Pea Potage with Thyme: This soup features a parade of veggies, including lentils, which are low-cal but high protein! This soup is a guilt-free way to fill up and provide for your body. (via Life Currents)

20. Gingery Noodle Soup: Light, gingery and a little spicy, this soup is a refreshing change if you haven’t been eating the healthiest. It’s a great way to give your body a break from bad habits! (via Mrs. Garlic Head)

21. “Creamed” Green Soup: This soup has no gluten, dairy, yeast or corn. It’s also vegan and low in sugar! It’s a great way to amp up your vegetable take if you’ve been slacking a little and give yourself a nutrient boost. (via Healthful Pursuit)

22. Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Soup: The squash and apple flavors take main stage in this vegetable puree soup. There are tons of healthy nutrients hiding in this tasty soup! (via Pastry Affair)

23. Detox Miso Soup: Made with asparagus and parsley to cleanse the kidneys and urinary tract, and beet to purify your blood, this soup is a cleansing option you’ll want to remember! (via Honest Fair)

24. Creamy Avocado, Arugula and Broccoli Soup: This soup makes for a great detoxer because it keeps you full while still sticking to cleansing basics of veggies. The avocado adds healthy fats and the broccoli gives you fiber! (via Honest Fair)

25. Black Bean Quinoa chili: On a detox, chili doesn’t usually come to mind, but this isn’t your typical chili. It features quinoa, onions, beans, cumin and cinnamon, all great for cleaning out junk form your body! (via Fit Foodie Finds)

26. Green Detox Soup: This soup is high in iron, calcium, potassium, vitamin K, folic acid, beta-carotene and other powerful phytonutrients. If you’re low on the good stuff, this will fix you right up! (via Reboot with Joe)

27. Winter Detox Soup: Feel a cold coming on? You may be able to fight it off with this nutrient-filled soup, perfect for arming you up on cold nights! (via Mind Body Green)

28. Red Lentil and Coconut Soup: Lentils are great for cleanses and offer a lot of protein, plus this soup has carrots and a variety of spices to encourage a healthy metabolism! (via Casey Jade)

29. Broccoli Detox Soup: Treat yourself to some fiber-filled broccoli soup! It’s a great source of vitamins and minerals that your body is craving. (via The Green Goodness)

30. Beet Detox Soup: For powerhouse nutrition, try this beet soup! It’s a beautiful color and tastes good too! It’s vegan, low-cal and all around good for you! (via The Green Goodness)

31. Sweet Potato Detox Soup: Full of fiber and vitamin A, this soup is perfect for a warm dinner on a cold evening! It’s tasty and has an awesome texture. (via The Green Goodness)

32. Fall Detox Soup: It may not be fall, but those tasty flavors are always enjoyable! This is a gluten-free and vegan dish that you can enjoy when your body needs a little TLC. (via Tasty Yummies)

33. Detoxifying Fiesta Soup: A tasty soup that has a great flavor, this recipe will make a good amount of food, so you can have lunch for the next day! (via Elizabeth Rider)

34. Spicy Detox Soup: Red Bell Pepper Soup: Low fat and full of nutrients, this soup is a hot way to cleanse your system! (via Men’s Fitness)

35. Cleansing Detox Soup: This veggie-filled soup is a great way to clean out your system after an unhealthy binge! Treat your body to what it really needs: nutrients! (via The Glowing Fridge)

36. Green Super Food Soup: Fresh light and lemony, this is a great soup to eat after you’ve been indulging in heavy eating! (via K ABC Photography)

37. Detox Angel Haired Soup: This is a delicious soup, great for cold nights! It’s helpful for moms because most kids will consent to eat noodles, so you can sneak in a lot of healthy stuff for them! Add some sautéed chicken for protein too! (via Momtastic)

38. Hearty Root Vegetable and Bean Soup: Many detox soups advertise themselves as a light fare to clear your system, but this is a hearty soup that gets the job done! Pump your system with healthy nutrients while you fill up on this stew-like dinner! (via Momtastic)

39. Quick Lemon Ginger Green Soup: This is another light soup that’s great when you feel a cold coming on! It will fill you with the nutrients you need to keep you healthy so you can outlast the winter. (via Momtastic)

40. Cleansing Vegetable Soup: From Lauren Conrad’s blog, this clean veggie soup recipe is Hollywood approved! Clear your system of the unhealthy things you’ve been eating with this simple recipe. (via Lauren Conrad)

41. Detox Hot and Sour Soup: A delicious detox recipe from Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s uber-healthy lifestyle brand. This cozy little soup features mushrooms, scallions, ginger and toasted sesame oil and is the perfect way to have your favorite Chinese takeout and get healthy at the same time. (via Goop)

42. Detox Vegetable Soup: With eight different types of vegetables, this detox soup definitely outshines a salad! It’s more filling, heartier and tastes better too! (via The Healthy Maven)

43. Chicken and Kale Soup: Light, healthy and packed with protein, this is a great detoxifying soup. If you like to buy locally, this is a good soup for it because the ingredients are simple. (via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

44. Slimming Vegetable Soup: Focus on veggies with this green soup! Not only is it full of great nutrients your body needs, but it’s a great meal for anyone looking to lose weight! (via Mind Body Green)

45. Slow-Cooked Lamb and Thyme Soup: This soup is great to use for a cleanse because the homemade stock will heal and seal your gut and promote digestion. (via Mind Body Green)

46. Cooling Carrot and Kale Soup: If you’re tired of heavy and hot meals, try out this cooling soup! It’s delicious and filled will immune-building nutrients and and detoxifying ingredients. (via Mind Body Green)

47. Beet Detox Soup: Not only does this soup produce a beautiful color, but an awesome taste! This soup will detoxify your liver, encourage fat loss and give you a boot in vitamins and minerals! (via Mind Body Green)

48. Healthy Detox Vegetable Soup: Get your vegetables in the most direct way: by eating them! This soup calls for a bunch of healthy veggies to help detoxify your system. (via Little Rusted Ladle)

49. Leek and Cabbage Detox Soup: This soup will help you to lose weight in a more enjoyable way. It’s a tasty soup that you won’t mind eating again and again during a cleanse, because it is good for you and tastes good too! (via Modern Pilgrim)

50. Detox Wild Mushroom Detox: This is a hearty stew recipe made with several different mushrooms, garlic and ginger. It’s a great recipe if you want to try out some new flavors and clear out your system in the process! (via Soup Addict)

